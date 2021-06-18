Picture special - The reopening of Ireland

There was delight and relief across the country as the nation took another stride back to normality with the lifting of further Covid restrictions.

Beer gardens and outdoor eating areas at cafes and restaurants saw smiles of joy with the return of customers and some welcome sunshine.

Cinemas, theatres, outdoor amusement and theme parks, hotels, gyms, swimming pools and leisure centres also opened their doors.

Households welcomed family and friends not seen for sometime. We welcomed fans back inside stadiums. We got a glimpse of what concerts might look like in the future and we took to the sports fields once again.

As the country slowly reopens, our photographers recorded the excitement, anxiety, beauty of life returning.