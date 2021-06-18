icon

Fans pictured at James Vincent  McMorrow  who performed at his 'special' pilot gig to 500 fans at the Iveagh Gardens.
Picture: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos

Picture special - The reopening of Ireland

LIGHT AT THE END OF THE COVID TUNNEL

There was delight and relief across the country as the nation took another stride back to normality with the lifting of further Covid restrictions.
Beer gardens and outdoor eating areas at cafes and restaurants saw smiles of joy with the return of customers and some welcome sunshine.
Cinemas, theatres, outdoor amusement and theme parks, hotels, gyms, swimming pools and leisure centres also opened their doors.
Households welcomed family and friends not seen for sometime. We welcomed fans back inside stadiums. We got a glimpse of what concerts might look like in the future and we took to the sports fields once again.
As the country slowly reopens, our photographers recorded the excitement, anxiety, beauty of life returning.

Sheep farmer and artist Joe Kelly delighted with the reopening of hospitality as he enjoys pint outside the Top of Coom, Ireland's highest bar, Kilgarvan, Co Kerry. 

Picture: Dan Linehan

People enjoy drinks in the garden of PJ O'Hare's in Carlingford, Co. Louth, following the lifting of further coronavirus restrictions across Ireland, including the reopening of outdoor hospitality, gyms, pools and theatres.

Picture: PA Images

People enjoying food and drink outside Ukiyo Bar, Restaurant and Club on Exchequer St, Dublin on the first Saturday of outdoor dining. 

Picture: Leah Farrell/Rolling News

Taoiseach Micheál Martin pictured with John Spillane at Elizabeth Fort in Cork receiving an ‘Art Gift’ ahead of the opening of Cork Midsummer Festival 2021 which runs from 14-27 June. 

Picture: Clare Keogh

Sulky racing at Ballabuidhe Race Track, Dunmanway today, with spectators taking full advantage of the sunshine on the hottest day of the year so far. 

Picture: Andy Gibson

On a warm and sunny day a local fisherman lands his catch of velvet crab and lobster on Schull Pier. The fish are destined for markets in France and Spain. 

Picture: Andy Gibson

Basket maker Martin O'Flynn at the Farmer's Market in Skibbereen, West Cork. 

Picture: Dan Linehan

Brittas Bay, Co Wiclow as people enjoy the fine weather and queue for a Mrs Whippy ice cream.

Picture: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos

Actors and crew prepare as filming starts for the Disney's Disenchanted film  in Enniskerry , Co. Wicklow. Disenchanted is a live-action, animated musical romantic comedy and is the follow-up to the 2007 fantasy film Enchanted which will see Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey return as the leading stars.

Picture:  Colin Keegan/Collins Photos

Bobby Power, Lakewood Athletic in action against Carrigaline United. Lakewood Athletic v Carrigaline United, at Lakewood.

Picture:  Larry Cummins

Bianca Fingleton (age 7) from Dublin 8 at the ‘Mirror of Memory’ installation in North Clondalkin Library as part of the Mother Tongues' Interactive Museum of Languages for Young Audiences (IMLYA) commissioned by South Dublin Creative Ireland programme. 

Picture: Conor McCabe Photography

Penneys fully re-opens and welcomes customers back to its 36 Irish stores. Picture shows keen shopper Katherina Urbanska entering the store on Mary St, Dublin for some retail therapy.

Garrettstown, Cork, Ireland. 11th June, 2021. A group of young people head for the sea for the first time during a summer camp for surfers at Garrettstown, Co. Cork, Ireland. 

Picture: David Creedon / Anzenberger

As part of Cork Midsummer Festival 2021, Corcadorca Theatre Company is presenting Where is the Horse? FitzHenry, a theatrical Anglo-Irish horse, will visit this yearÕs festival taking in Cork City and its environs, led by performer Kathie Richardson. 

Picture: Mike McSweeney/Provision

Portmagee, County Kerry, Ireland. The first good weather of the new season brings out touirsts to the Skellig Rocks, off the coast of Portmagee. Landing tours to the famous landmarks will begin later in June.  A group of college friends from Mallow, Co. Cork taking advantage of the good weather. 

Picture: Stephen Power/ Alamy Live News

The new normal - outdoor gatherings like this on South Mall, Cork, are becoming a familiar sight as pedestrianised streets and  outdoor dining  areas create a safe environment to socialise.
 
Picture: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos

Gilbert Smith, 97, at Punch's Patrickswell, Ballybrown, Limerick, enjoying his first drink since the Covid restrictions were Lifted.

Picture: Brendan Gleeson

Presentation National School Tralee pictured at the recording a music video about lockdown . Students are all set for action.

Picture: Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD .

Enjoying food and drinks outside Acupulco on Georges Street, Dublin on the first saturday of outdoor dining. 

Picture: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

Ben O'Reilly takes advantage of the sunny weather to go paddle boarding  at Claycastle beach, Co. Cork.
 
Picture: Denis Minihane

Amy Ford and fellow dancers in rehearsal for Racecar, a drive-in dance show at Glór car park, Ennis as part of NASC Networks young curators festival LASTA, which is part of the Brightening Air festival. This performance is Glór's first live performance since October 2020. 

Picture: Eamon Ward

Justine Looney and staff from the Cork Flower Studio, Douglas, Cork,  on their cargo bikes in a bid to decrease their businesses carbon footprint.

Picture: Clare Keogh

Schull, West Cork, Ireland. 12th Jun, 2021. On a day of blue skies and glorious sunshine, Schull Harbour Sailing Club held its first race of the season today. Approximately 10 yachts competed in the race, which was held in and around Schull with the boats racing around Long Island. 

Picture: Andy Gibson.

Marie O'Leary, Municipal District Officer for Macroom with her daughters Emily and Sophie at the official opening day of Cork County Council's Macroom Outdoor and Covered Dining area in the town centre.

Picture: Brian Lougheed

Crowds flocked to Brittas Bay as beaches finally come back to life ... even the sun shone for a few days to allow everyone to take a break and unwind.

Picture: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos

Cruinniú na nÓg. The children from Rang 6 Gaelscoil Phortláirge, sending their message of positivity to the world as they celebrate Cruinniú na nÓg at Kilmurrin Cove, Co. Waterford with local artist Sean Corcoran from The Art Hand. 

Picture: Patrick Browne

Alice Cosqueric enjoying a cocktail on the outdoor terrace at the River Lee Hotel, Cork as open air hospitality opens for bars and restaurants on June the 7th. 

Picture: Dan Linehan

Family day out - Nanna with Joe, Rowan and Nye Bennett at the Farmer's Market in Skibbereen, West Cork. 

Picture: Dan Linehan

Deirdre Coffey from Cappoquin, Co. Waterford with her untitled work at the MTU CCAD Degree Show titled Subject To Change in the Sharman Crawford Street campus.

Picture: Darragh Kane

Fans Back  - Cork City fans in the Corner Flag  against Cabinteely  in the SSE Airtricity first division game at Turners Cross

Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Four girls, Niamh Cogan, Orla Noonan , Aine -May Noonan and Siobhan O'Brien  after they got their hair chopped off at Chocolate in Carriagline in aid of Little Princess Trust and Aoife's clown Doctors. The idea of donating their hair to be made into real wigs for children and young people first started three years ago when their cousin Callum Mc Carthy, was diagnosed with Leukaemia at the age of four.

Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Two Cork friends have recently set up their own tattoo and beauty studio in the city. Tattoo artist Ceili Elizabeth at The Ink Collective on Langford Row, Cork.

Picture: Larry Cummins

Young Sarsfield Hurling Club players (rear left) 4 year old Thomas Murphy and (front) 7 year old Liam Murphy at the Riverstown/ Glanmire Co Cork club as lockdown conditions ease. 

Picture: Larry Cummins

Miss Ireland contestants who are to take part in the final of Miss Ireland 2021 on September 5th have been unveiled at Killua Castle in County Westmeath. The overall winner will take part in the 70th Miss World festival which will take place on the Caribbean Island of Puerto Rico in December this year. Pictured  Pamela Uba  - Miss Galway 25 years of age from Galway City currently working as a medical scientist at Galway University Hospital and studying for her masters in clinical chemistry at Trinity college.

Picture: Brian McEvoy

Ireland’s fastest woman and International sprinter, Phil Healy, is training hard and will compete at the Olympic games in Tokyo this summer, Phil was announced as a UPMC Ambassador for the next three years. 

Picture: Andres Poveda

Fans in the stands during the Guinness PRO14 Rainbow Cup match at the RDS Arena, Dublin on  Friday June 11, 2021. 

Picture: Brian Lawless/PA

Pictured are the first visitors, twins Kate and Matthew Kirwan (age 7), to the new Irish Museum of Time  officially opened in Waterford today (June 14th 2021) by Minister Malcolm Noonan. The museum is home to the oldest Irish longcase and table clocks and watches in the world; visitors can now pre-book a visit at www.waterfordTreasures.com 

Picture: Patrick Browne

Outdoor dining on Marlboro Street, Cork, as the city is transformed into a maze of streets pedestrianised for outdoor dining, socialising, shopping and drinking.

Picture: Damian Coleman

Oliver Plunkett Street, Cork, permanently pedestrianised to create an enjoyable experience for shopping and outdoor dining, allowing plenty of room for social distancing.

Picture:  Damian Coleman

Marina, Cork, Ireland. 13th June, 2021. Early morning rowers silhouetted by bright sunshine as temperatures reach the early twenties on the River Lee in Cork, Ireland.  

Picture: David Creedon / Anzenberger

