Budget in a town: Ennis

Darragh McAllister runs Lucas’ Bar and Considine’s Bar and is sitting President of the Ennis Chamber.



Mr McAllister said the last 18 months have been hard on the town, and, “like any other trauma”, it will be some time before people know for sure that they are on the way to recovery.



He added that while not all businesses felt the brunt of the lockdowns evenly, that it would be “unwise to try to cherry-pick industries” for support.



“Rather, the economy as a whole needs to be treated like a damaged ecosystem that needs to be helped from all sides,” Mr McAllister said.



He added that the "rebound" has had a mixed effect throughout the economy; it will take time for that imbalance to settle.



“It's unlikely we'll see whatever the new normal is inside the next 12 months,” Mr McAllister said.



Mr McAllister’s own sector, the hospitality industry, has been one of the hardest-hit, and the bar owner has called for a steady hand from the Government when it comes to the supports given so far.



“Just because Covid ‘goes away’ doesn't necessarily mean the support measures it brought with it should also stop. It will be some time before we can rely on the predictability of the market and, until then, it’s essential that Government supports business directly so as to ensure to avoid commercial collateral damage,” Mr McAllister said.



“If all supports for business stopped dead before we can read the lay of the land, it would have detrimental consequences and given the enormity of our borrowing so far it would be foolish to risk billions for the sake of a few million,” he added.