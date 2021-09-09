Alva's World: How to have fun and stay safe online.

the Irish Examiner has once again teamed up with CyberSafeKids and Irish animation studio Kavaleer to make the online world safer for children, brought to life by the wonderful animated world of Alva.



Technology plays an increasingly important and integral part of children’s present and future lives. It is being used more and more widely in schools and while this as a positive, empowering development, even a standard smartphone can potentially allow a child to take risks which were unthinkable 20 years ago.



Children need to be able to embrace the opportunities for learning and enjoyment that technology can deliver, but as parents and educators we have a responsibility to equip them with the tools to stay safe and avoid harm.

Established in 2015, CyberSafeKids is an Irish registered charity which works to empower children, parents and teachers to navigate the online world in a safe and responsible manner. Our founders and staff have backgrounds in cybercrime investigation, law enforcement, psychology, education, online child protection, academia and the not-for-profit sector.

Alva’s World sees our pint-sized heroine pitted against the plots of three duplicitous dunderheads – the Trolls of Gizmo. The fun programme aims to provide a much-needed set of water-wings for a generation of children who will find themselves at the deep end of life online in a few short years.



Gizmo is the world that echoes the internet environment and social-media landscape, with all its wonders and risks. Alva’s World is the systems upgrade for the current preschool generation of digital natives.







HOW TO PLAY

Every time you see Mo, click on him and he will give you one piece of Alva's advice for staying safe online.



Make sure to read Alva's advise carefully. Once you have collected all of Alva's advice, you can test what you have learned at the end.



There are 24 Mo's overall, see if you can find them all, Good Luck!

Every time you see me flying around, Click!





