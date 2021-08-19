Nirvana in Cork: The legendary 1991 gig in Sir Henrys

TOUR OF CORK



Both Nirvana and their well-established label-mates Sonic Youth came to Cork and the Top Hat in Dun Laoghaire, Dublin, as a warm-up for the Reading Festival and other European dates.



Nirvana had arrived in the southern city early on Tuesday morning and checked into the Grand Parade Hotel, part of the same complex as Sir Henrys. The modest, redbricked hotel provided a welcome chance to rest after what had been a gruelling week.



Just three days earlier, the band had been in California, shooting the video for the yet-to-be-released song, ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’. Dave Markey, who had been invited by Thurston Moore of Sonic Youth to capture Super-8 footage of the tour, met Nirvana at LAX airport for the flight to London.

“They'd been up all night making the video so were really tired, but we all still drank plenty on the plane on the way over,” recalls Markey, whose footage would become the landmark tour documentary, 1991: The Year Punk Broke. “They were so excited and giddy, and we were all really up for the adventure.”



Nirvana and Markey met up with Sonic Youth in the UK capital and the filmmaker journeyed with the Seattle trio to Ireland in a rented Euro-Van via a car ferry from Wales.



On the day they arrived in Cork, music journalist Shane Fitzsimons, of the city’s Evening Echo newspaper, met up with the bands at their hotel and offered to bring them for a walk around the city.



Not everyone was interested, but Fitzsimons and local woman Siobhán Bardsley were joined for the stroll by Dave Grohl and Krist Novoselic from Nirvana, and Sonic Youth's Thurston Moore and Kim Gordon.



Their first stop was Comet Records on Washington Street, where the Sonics signed a few autographs. “Nobody bothered much with the Nirvana lads,” says Fitzsimons. Then the sextet headed to MacCurtain Street to visit second-hand record store the Swap Shop (Leeside Music).



“Thurston — who’s a big record collector — was on the hunt for a single named ‘The Shamrock Shuffle’, by the Billy Roche Band, from Wexford. They had a browse, but he was disappointed not to find it,” says Fitzsimons.



After a stop-off at Crowleys music shop down the street, where Grohl was nonplussed by Fitzsimons’ efforts to get him to buy a bodhrán, the quiet Nirvana drummer at last got animated when they spotted a sign ‘Baltimore Stores’ above the door of a long-derelict fish shop at no 31 MacCurtain Street.



“He got all excited and wanted a picture taken underneath it so he could show his friends at home. I explained to them how the original Baltimore was in West Cork,” says Fitzsimons.



Bardsley had brought her camera and happily obliged.