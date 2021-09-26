Locked down and locked in: Irish emigrants in Australia, the world’s toughest rolling lockdowns

Aoife Tierney: Missing her midwife mum as she is due her first baby in a locked down Melbourne

aoife Tierney, originally from Dublin, is due her first baby on October 15, in Melbourne, southern Australia. Due to Australia's lockdown and closed borders, her mother, a retired midwife, will not be able to be with Aoife at this time.



Two of Aoife's sisters have also recently given birth, one is an hour away from her in Melbourne and one is in New York.



"My sister had a baby here last week and another sister had a baby seven weeks ago in New York. My mum went to America but wasn't allowed to go to Australia. She was going to help my sister as she already has another child."

icon She was stopped at the airport, that made it very real for my mum. My mum would never make us come home and she would very much be like: 'Live your best life and do whatever makes you happy', but it's in situations like this where the realisation hits that 'my kids are very far away and my grandkids are very far away too'

Aoife, a school teacher, has been living in lockdown for 10 weeks now, and while she was considered a frontline worker in previous lockdowns this time with the Delta variant, the decision was made to close schools and take learning online.



"I hate lockdowns. I hate everything about them, but one blessing is I haven't had to commute to work. Online teaching is tedious but I can rest," says the Dubliner.



However, where she is in Melbourne means her options for outdoor exercise are very limited.



"We moved over two years ago to a place where we could get a nicer house and there is no lovely beach walk or anything like that and because I commute 45km to work, I don't know the community here yet.



"You look at people's Instagram back home and you see they've gone for a swim in Seapoint or Greystones, but it's not like that here where I am," she says.



She is only currently allowed outside for an hour a day and for the purposes of exercising and is limited to travelling no more than 5km.However, there are much bigger things on her mind, with her new baby due by elective section in a matter of weeks.



While her partner will be allowed to be with Aoife for delivery, there is a strict Covid-testing protocol in place at her hospital. It means not only is Aoife locked down but she will also have to self-isolate for a number of weeks pre-baby, as will her self-employed partner.



"You're not allowed in the birthing suite without a negative Covid test, I'll have to self isolate from the 37th week. Imagine you were to go over and you're 41 weeks?" says Aoife.



icon Because I found out I was pregnant in February 2021, I knew the reality was my mum probably wouldn't be able to come - deep down you hoped that wasn't the case."I think missing mum now is real, because you just want her there to tell you everything is going to be OK

You don't want her there for her help, you want her for the maternal love. You just know you're not being judged and you're allowed to be a first-time mum," says Aoife.