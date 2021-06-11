Miscarriage in Ireland: "I am so sorry, but your baby has no heartbeat"

Afriend who has been uploading pictures on Instagram daily since the pandemic started has suddenly gone quiet, because she had one. A colleague you usually share an office with may have cried in the bathroom by the lifts as she realised she was losing her baby. Your mother may have had one and never told you.



In Ireland, 14,000 women experience miscarriage each year. That’s between 20 and 25% of all pregnancies . But still, even with an experience that so many women share, there is a silence surrounding it.



There are different reasons for not talking about it. For some it’s just too hard, too sad. Others are afraid to let their managers or colleagues know that they’re trying, for fear of being sidelined or overlooked.



It can be hard to bring it up in a society that tells you not to mention a pregnancy until 12 weeks – who decided that? The first three months is the time when women need the most support - yet it’s the time when we are expected to keep mum. And so, many women grieve alone, in silence and never speak about a beloved baby to anyone but their partner.



Last week fashion and beauty entrepreneur Pippa O’Connor Ormond announced that she is expecting a baby later this year with husband Brian. She followed her announcement with a series of Instagram stories the next day where she detailed her experience of miscarriage the year before.



Visibly emotional as she spoke to the camera, she described her experience and why she thought it was important to share it.



“I still think it's unsaid and to be honest, I don't even know when or if I'd have said it if I wasn't lucky enough to be pregnant again now. I suppose we don't want to show vulnerability and I personally don't want to feel sad. But I know how I thought at the time and how I wanted to hear someone else say ‘that happened to me’.



That same week, Síle Seoige, who recently presented a documentary about miscarriage for TG4, announced that she’s pregnant and expecting a baby girl. Seoige and her partner experienced two miscarriages last year and she ended the programme saying that she was still trying.



Two days after Síle revealed her good news, Lidl Ireland announced that they were providing paid leave for employees who have experienced or have been directly impacted by early pregnancy loss. The German retailer will offer three days at full pay to all employees, regardless of gender.



It seemed like, for the first time, the entire country was talking about miscarriage.



One of the hardest parts about going through it, say women who have experienced miscarriage, is the loneliness, the hours spent searching Google for experiences like your own. For somebody, somewhere to have felt like you’re feeling in those heartbreaking moments.



And so, we asked you to tell us your stories, so that we can share them and provide a place for women like you to find some comfort, to honour the babies that were lost, to share in the grief that so many have and to be the glimmer of hope that someone so desperately needs right now.



These are their stories. These are our stories. This is miscarriage in Ireland.