Hanging On

It's every jockey's nightmare. Jockey Tom Harney somehow manages to gain control and make a miracle recovery to get himself free after being hung up on the bridle of his mount Swallow Watch at Tattersall's Point to Point.

“I went out over her ears and one foot got caught in the reins while my other foot was tangled up as well. The next thing I knew I was upside down underneath the horse. I was hoping and praying she wouldn’t take off with me underneath her.”



Picture: Healy Racing