Serene
Swimmer, Theo Curin, with a four-limb amputation, takes part in an open water training in 12-degrees celsius water, in Compiegne in October. Curin gave up the Tokyo Olympics to take up the challenge to swim across Lake Titicaca (122km) in Peru next November. With two other swimmers he will realise this expedition in total autonomy.
Picture: Franck Fife, Getty Images
THE MOST MEMORABLE SPORTS PICTURES OF 2020
From local GAA fields to the events that stopped the world, here’s our selection of the most breathtaking pictures of the year.
On The Nose
A moment of madness cost 123kg prop Mohammed Haouas and his French colleagues in the Six Nations clash at Murrayfield on March 8. Jamie Ritchie is on the receiving end, but he wasn't the one shown a red card. Scotland won the game 28-17.
Picture: David Rogers, Getty Images
Moon Man
Captured in the super moon at Croghan Hill, Co. Offaly on April 7th.
Picture: James Crombie, Inpho
At A Stretch
During lockdown, athletes had to improvise at home to maintain their rigorous training regime. In Mexico City, artistic swimmer Regina Alferez does her extreme stretching exercises as part of her normal warm-up routine.
Picture: Hector Vivas, Getty Images
Semi-Darkness
The All-Ireland semi-final between Mayo and Tipperary was surreal for the foggy conditions and the absence of crowd. Here Mayo's Diarmuid O'Connor beats team-mate Aidan O'Shea and Colin O'Riordan of Tipperary to the throw-in at the beginning of the second half.
Picture: Brendan Moran, Sportsfile
Rescue Club
Nicola Bennett plays her second shot on the 18th hole during The Rose Ladies Series at Bearwood Lakes in Wokingham last July. The one-off series of events were organised and funded by Justin Rose and his wife, Kate, as the Ladies European Tour remained suspended despite golf reopening in England.
Picture: David Cannon, Getty Images
Apple Of My Eye
Limerick manager John Kiely embraces full-back Dan Morrissey after beating Waterford in the All-Ireland Hurling final. The Treaty county went unbeaten for all of 2020 to take back-to-back League and Munster titles, as well as a second All-Ireland in three years.
Picture: Morgan Treacy, Inpho
Flight Of The Condon
Cork jockey Richie Condon and his mount Der Mc take a spectacular tumble at the third fence in the Well Done To All Frontline Staff Maiden Hurdle at Limerick last June. Thankfully both were fine afterwards.
Picture: Healy Racing
Fly By
Then Harlequins winger Gabriel Ibitoye dives over to score a try against Exeter Chiefs at Sandy Park last February. The 22-year-old has since traded The Stoop for the Top14, joining French club Agen.
Picture: Michael Steele, Getty Images
All The Way
Sligo Rovers keeper Ed McGinty probably saw it all the way but was helpless to change the trajectory of this goalbound effort from Waterford's Matthew Smith in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division game between the sides at the RSC.
Picture: Seb Daly, Sportsfile
High
Another prop but, unlike Mohammed Haouas, this time on the receiving end - Ireland's Andrew Porter feels the weight of the English challenge during the Autumn Nations Cup at Twickenham on November 21st.
Picture: Billy Stickland, Inpho
Rocking On
Blackrock - the famed 'Little Fishing Village' claimed their 33rd Cork senior hurling title, but a first since 2002, with a thrilling extra-time final win over old rivals, Glen Rovers. The score was 4-26 to 4-18. The Rockies' Ross Coleman leads the celebrations.
Picture: Ryan Byrne, Inpho
Trolley Dash
Extra-time was needed again for the December 15th Munster MFC clash between old rivals Cork and Kerry in Tralee. Only one parent of each player was allowed into Austin Stack Park so others had to improvise. The Kingdom won 0-21 to 1-15 having trailed for most of the game.
Picture: James Crombie, Inpho
Eastern Promise
East Kerry's dominance of football in Kerry continued in 2020. They eased to a 2-15 to 0-9 CO SFC final win over Mid Kerry. Glenflesk's Darragh Roche celebrates scoring his side's second goal in the decider.
Picture: Matt Browne, Sportsfile
Once A Red...
Bayern Munich's Thiago Alcantara takes the regulation selfie after his side edged out PSG in the delayed Champions League final. Kingsley Coman's 59th-minute strike was the only goal in Lisbon on August 23rd. Spain's Thiago Alcantara is still in red, but now that of Liverpool, even if a bout of coronavirus and a knee injury has meant 'Pool supporters have seen little of their acquisition this far.
Picture: Michael Regan, Getty Images
On Yer Bike
VfL Wolfsburg's Polish striker Ewa Pajor tries the spectacular in the Women's Champions League semi-final against Barcelona in San Sebastian on August 25.
Picture: Gabriel Bouys, AFP via Getty Images
Agile Auba
Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang grabs a late lifeline during their Europa League Round of 32 second leg game at home to Olympiakos. Alas it would all go pear-shaped with a late goal for the Greeks - a portent of how 2020 would finish for the struggling Gunners.
Picture: Adrian Dennis, Getty Images
Everyone In
Ecstatic Sligo Grammar players celebrate their Connacht Schools Senior A Cup semi-final win over CBS Roscommon last February.
Picture: Morgan Treacy, Inpho
Strike A Pose
MMA fighter Brian Moore poses for Inpho photographer Dan Sheridan. The 'Pikeman', 33, from Wexford, beat Simone D'Anna in a Bellator 247 feature fight to improve his record to 13-7 in October.
Eyes On The Prize
Aidan Mullane of Bottecchia Racing Club, based in Sligo, is a picture of concentration during the National Time Trial Championships at Knockaderry, Co. Limerick, in October. Mullane finished fourth in the Paracycling C1-C5 solo category.
Picture: Bryan Keane, Inpho
Upsides Yourself
Mayo ended the year in an All-Ireland final. Nothing unusual there. But winning a Connacht title against Galway (0-14 to 0-13) - their first since 2015 - was an uplifting experience for Matthew Ruane and Jordan Flynn.
Picture: James Crombie, Inpho
On Yer Head
Whether the Cheltenham festival should have proceeded at all remains a point of tension. In the Grade 1 RSA Novice Chase, Copperhead, with Harry Cobden up, and Easy Game, ridden by Danny Mullins, came a cropper at the final obstacle.
Picture: Dan Mullan, Getty Images
Shining Lights
Celebrations for Cavan's Niamh Reilly and Ciara Finnegan in Camogie's Nancy Murray Cup final with victory over Tyrone at Inniskeen Grattans club in Monaghan.
Picture: Inpho
Respect
Spain's Miriam Gutierrez gave all she had - including respect for her conqueror - when she came up against the best pound for pound woman's boxer in the world. Or of all time in Bray's Katie Taylor in November at Wembley Arena.
Picture: Mark Robinson, Inpho
Euro Pain
That sinking feeling as Shane Duffy reacts first to the penalty pain of Ireland's Euro 2020 Play-off semi-final in Bratislava in October. Matt Doherty and Alan Browne missed from the spot as Slovakia advanced to the final, where they defeated Northern Ireland 2-1 after extra time.
Picture: Tommy Dickson, Inpho
Dazzling Swing
A silhouette of South Africa's Louis Oosthuizen - regarded as one of the smoothest swingers on tour - as the sun rises ahead of the first day's play at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship last January.
Picture: Warren Little, Getty Images
Red Alert
When Rugby emerged from lockdown here in August it was with the InterPro fixtures in the Guinness PRO14. Here Ulster fan James Balmer gets in the mood for his province's clash with Connacht.
Picture: Tommy Dickson, Inpho
The Old Lady Sings
Juventus striker Paulo Dybala celebrates after opening the scoring against Genoa behind closed doors on June 30.
Picture: Miguel Medina, AFP via Getty Images
Drenching
Athletes in the 3,000m steeplechase tend to get a soaking at the water jump. St. Senans’ Aoife Allen was no exception at August's renewal of the National Track & Field Championships at Morton Stadium in Santry.
Picture: Morgan Treacy, Inpho
No Hands
Austria's Peter Kaiser practices his routine on the official European Whip-Off Championships course at Bikepark in Innsbruck at the start of October.
Picture: Dean Treml, Crankworx
Boots 'N All
LA Laker Dwight Howard goes head first into the support chasing a loose ball during the NBA clash with the Orlando Magic in LA.
Picture: Associated Press
Flush
Dallas Mavericks guard Delon Wright takes one for the team against the Atlanta Hawks at the American Airlines Centre in Dallas.
Picture: Jerome Miron, Reuters
Never Too Old
Hartmann Knorr of LG Alsternord-Hamburg competes in the Seniors All Around German Championship in August in Zella-Mehlis.
Picture: Matthias Hangst, Spiegel magazine
I Can Fly
France's Jean Baptiste Alaize - a 2016 Paralympic Games veteran, practices with his prosthesis in Antibes in August.
Picture: Valery HACHE, AFP via Getty Images
This isn't Rugby, Nigel
Many La Liga defenders have tried to shackle Barcelona icon Lionel Messi by far means or foul. Leganes' Unai Bustinza tries the latter route.
Picture: Lluis Gene, AFP via Getty Images
Centenary Celebrations
A full century after the events of Bloody Sunday in Croke Park, the Tipperary footballers suited up and honoured their fallen comrades with a surprise Munster SFC final victory over Cork, the Premier's first in 85 years. Here captain Conor Sweeney and defender Bill Maher, enjoy the Páirc Uí Chaoimh moment.
Picture: Eóin Noonan, Sportsfile
Through The Wind And Rain
Wales' Robyn Wilkins clears her lines in tough conditions as Ireland's Kathryn Dane applies pressure in the Women's Six Nations clash at Energia Park in Donnybrook.
Picture: Dan Sheridan, Inpho
Shuddering Hit
Conal Keaney of Ballyboden St Enda's is shouldered by Ballymun's John Small during the Dublin SFC final at Parnell Park in Dublin. Ballymun won with surprising ease, 1-19 to 0-8, for their fourth county title and first since 2012.
Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach, Sportsfile
Sinking Feeling
Kerry captain David Clifford feels the pain of the Kingdom's last gasp defeat to rivals Cork in the Munster SFC semi-final at Páirc ui Chaoimh. The defeat eliminated one of the favourites for Sam Maguire at the first hurdle.
Picture: Laszlo Geczo, Inpho
Surf Dreams
Even those who've never been there understand Nazare's notoriety for most - but surf heaven for those who get their adrenaline rush escaping the suffocating strength of the giant waves on Portugal's Silver Coast. Here Spanish surfer Axier Muniain rides a wave at Nazare's Tow Surfing Challenge in February.
Picture: Miguel Riopa. AFP via Getty Images
Uplifting
Corofin players celebrate after completing a hat-trick of All-Ireland Club SFC titles last January with an extra-time win over Down's Kilcoo at Croke Park. The Galway kingpins triumphed 1-12 to 0-7 with the goal coming from Conor Cunningham.
Picture: Bryan Keane, Inpho
Festival Of Light
Stunning skies light up Worcester's Gallagher Premiership clash with Bristol in early September. The Bears ran out 36-13 winners at Sixways Stadium but, after finishing the prolonged season in third place, were defeated by Wasps in the play-off semi-finals.
Picture: David Davies, PA Wire
It's Grave Lads
David Clifford's East Kerry team take a breather at half-time in the Kerry SFC Round 1 match against Feale Rangers at Frank Sheehy Park in Listowel. On the other side of the stone wall, those from a past generation rest in peace.
Picture: Brendan Moran, Sportsfile
At Last
Castlehaven still haven't played their Cork SFC final against Nemo Rangers (it's now slated for March 2021) they've taken the long route getting this far, so another few months won't matter. Their semi-final win over St Finbarr's went all the way to penalties. Here Damien Cahalane, his brother Jack, Shane Nolan and Rory Maguire celebrate Mark Collins' decisive spot kick. at Páirc Uí Rinn.
Picture: Sam Barnes, Sportsfile
Down But Not Out
Carlow's Paul Broderick secures possession in an unorthodox manner as Offaly's Ruairi McNamee and Anton Sullivan await his next move during the Leinster SFC first-round game in Tullamore.
Picture: Seb Daly, Sportsfile
He Dropped It
After showing his sure-footedness with both goals in Arsenal's FA Cup final win over Chelsea, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang prompted shock and smiles from his Gunners team-mates when he dropped the famous trophy in August's behind-closed-doors decider.
Picture: Adam Davy, PA Wire
Red Nev
A Manchester United fan admires a photograph of former player Gary Neville outside Old Trafford. Neville is pictured celebrating a derby win at Manchester City in 2010. It proved to be another victorious day for United as they thrashed Norwich 4-0 thanks to a Marcus Rashford brace and goals from Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood.
Picture: Martin Rickett, PA Wire
Ripping It Up
Mohamed Salah of Liverpool celebrates his goal to make it 2-0 during the Premier League victory over rivals Manchester United at Anfield last January. The subsequent booking for taking his short off hardly spoiled the moment.
Picture: Michael Regan, Getty Images
Hanging On
It's every jockey's nightmare. Jockey Tom Harney somehow manages to gain control and make a miracle recovery to get himself free after being hung up on the bridle of his mount Swallow Watch at Tattersall's Point to Point.
“I went out over her ears and one foot got caught in the reins while my other foot was tangled up as well. The next thing I knew I was upside down underneath the horse. I was hoping and praying she wouldn’t take off with me underneath her.”
Picture: Healy Racing
Cooling Off
A horse is hosed down at Warwick Racecourse in early November. The racing calendar suffered disruption during an unprecedented year for sport.
Picture: David Davies, PA Wire
"We'll Play With The Wind..."
The breath-taking setting at Rannagh Park in Arranmore for the Donegal Junior League Glencar Inn Division One match between Arranmore United and Milford United Reserves. The island of Arranmore is off the west coast of County Donegal, with a population of 469.
Picture: Ramsey Cardy, Sportsfile
High Rise
Amateur photographer Ciara Buckley snapped this image that lit up social media and made the front of the Irish Examiner Sport supplement in October. It shows Aidan O’Shea rising above Séan Andy Ó Ceallaigh as Mayo produced a statement win over Galway at Tuam.
Picture: Ciara Buckley
Flat Out
Longford's Darragh Greene was the first Irish swimmer to beat the Tokyo Olympics qualification time.
Picture: Bryan Keane, Inpho
I Can Fly 2
Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks shoots over Indiana's Myles Turner during their NBA game at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee last March.
Picture: Stacy Revere, Getty Images
Hang Time
Australia's Ned Hangigan takes a line out during the Tri-Nations clash against Argentina at the Bankwest Stadium in Sydney earlier this month.
Picture: Cameron Spencer, Getty Images
Just For Kicks
France's Steven Da Costa, a world Karate champion and an Olympics 2021 qualifier, works out on the terrace at the family home in Mont Saint Martin last May.
Picture: Franck Fife, AFP via Getty Images
Imbalanced
Alfa Romeo's Finnish driver Kimi Raikkonen loses his front wheel during the Austrian Formula One Grand Prix in Spielberg last July.
Picture: Joe Klamar, Getty Images
Flying Form
Waterford keeper Stephen O'Keeffe takes off during the All-Ireland SHC quarter-final win over Munster rivals, Clare at Croke Park.
Picture: Laszlo Geczo, Inpho
Don't Drop The Ball
US president Donald Trump works hard to catch the pitch thrown by ex-Yankees Hall of Fame pitcher Mariano Rivera at the White House last July. Mr Trump and Rivera met with youth baseball players to celebrate Opening Day of Major League.
Picture: Drew Angerer, Getty
Tipp Top
Anyone who saw Colin O’Riordan’s post-Munster SFC final tv interview at Páirc Uí Chaoimh understands what it meant to come home from a professional AFL career in Australia and share in the Premier’s historic success over Cork on the centenary of Bloody Sunday.
Picture: Laszlo Geczo, Inpho
Tongue Lash
Dogs in Gary Markley’s (Salcha, AK) team run in the Open World Championship Sled Dog Races during the Fur Rendezvous in Alaska last March.
Picture: Lance King, Getty Images
Up And Down
At the Roscommon SFC semi-final between Boyle and St Brigid’s, at least one person in this graveyard is on a high.
Picture: James Crombie, Inpho
The Year That Was
Nice end of year symmetry as Portugal internationals Bernardo Silva and Diogo Jota set aside their club rivalry to embrace following November's 1-1 draw at the Etihad Stadium. As football prepares to turn its back on an unprecedented year, Liverpool are seeking to win successive top-flight titles for the first time since 1984 after breaking City's stranglehold on the Premier League during a testing 2020 for clubs across the world.
Picture: Clive Brunskill, PA Wire
