Bloody Sunday : Fifteen minutes that shook an empire

As Anne Dolan of Trinity College Dublin wrote in her definitive account of the day 'Killing and Bloody Sunday November 1920' most of the men involved, the men sent to do the shooting, knew nothing of spies or executions until the night before, when even then the numbers to be shot still fluctuated to an alarming extent.“



A little over 12 hours before the shooting, most of the men involved still really knew nothing of what was to be done. They had that night to think about shooting a man in cold blood; a man they knew only as a name, maybe even an assumed name at that, at a certain address somewhere in the city,” Dolan wrote.



Harry Colley in an interview with the 1947 Bureau of Military History said: “It is well to place on record that Sean Russell, the O/C, explained to them that the men to be shot were members of a new secret service which the enemy had brought into this country; that if any man had moral scruples about going on this operation he was at full liberty to withdraw and no one would think any the worse of him; that he wanted every man to be satisfied in his conscience that he could properly take part in this operation.”



Many were agitated. "Frank Saurin checked the location one more time. James Carrigan charged and recharged the battery for the car he was meant to drive. Larry Nugent slept in the same bed with Eamon Fleming. Both knowing the next day would be important but neither saying more than a few words Matty MacDonald knew it would be a big job so he played a game of cards and had a drink,” Dolan wrote.Todd Andrews went to mass, played football and read a book.





Charlie Dalton on the right, pictured with his brother Emmet, both in National Army uniform. Bloody Sunday



It was only in the morning that Andrews began to feel unease. He was, as he said, “unattuned to assassination. He was “very excited” by the assignment but the prospect of killing a man in cold blood was alien to our ideas of how a war should be conducted. Charles Dalton, a teenage member of Collins’ Squad opined in his memoir of the feeling he had the night before. “I was wrought up, thinking of what we had to do the next morning, and I could feel the other men were the same … Outwardly we were calm and collected, even jesting with each other. But inwardly I felt that the others were as I was – palpitating with anxiety,” he said.



Matty MacDonald remembered that Dalton couldn’t sleep that night of Bloody Sunday. “He thought he could hear the gurgling of the officers’ blood and he kept awake all night until we told him a tap was running somewhere,” he said.