 

In pictures: Runners take to the sun-soaked streets for Cork City Marathon

 

Picture: Aerial.ie

And they're off - the race start on Patrick Street.

Picture:  Denis Minihane

The start of the Cork City Marathon 2023 on St. Patrick's Street.

John McCarthy (left) and Jerry Forde setting off at the start of the Cork City Marathon 2023.

Picture:  Denis Minihane

Flat out - 15-year-old Cian Ryan from Carrignavar after finishing the inaugural 10k race.

Picture:  Darragh Kane

Setting off at the start of the Cork City Marathon 2023.

Picture:  Denis Minihane

Some of the thousands who took part in the 10k race.

Picture:  Denis Minihane

Some of the 600 plus Sanctuary Runners who took part in the 10k race.

Picture:  Denis Minihane

Taking part in the 10k in the Cork City Marathon 2023.

Picture:  Denis Minihane

Louis O'Donoghue and Seán Daly, Killarney, who took part in the Cork City Marathon 2023, pictured with family and relations before the start.

Picture:  Denis Minihane

Louis O'Donoghue and Seán Daly, Killarney, who took part in the Cork City Marathon 2023, pictured with family and relations before the start.
Pawel Kosek ,Poland winner of the Cork City Marathon on Sunday.

Picture: Eddie O'Hare

- And the winners are - 1st Pawel Kosek (centre); 2nd Gary O'Hanlon, Clonliffe Harriers; 3rd Tudor Mircea, Clonliffe Harriers.

Picture:  Eddie O'Hare

Runners enjoy the 10k race.

Picture:  Eddie O'Hare

Georgie Bruinvels , Surrey womens winner at the Cork City Marathon on Sunday.

Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Georgie Bruinvels from Surrey, who won the women's race on Sunday.

Picture:  Darragh Kane

Zola Flynn, who finished 2nd, Georgie Bruinviels who finished 1st and Niamh Cronin who finished 3rd at the 2023 Cork City Marathon.

10k runners the Cork City Marathon on Sunday.

Picture:  Eddie O'Hare

Denis Hegarty from Watergrasshill winning the inaugural 10k at the 2023 Cork City Marathon.

Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Brian O’Kelly from Dublin taking second place of the inaugural 10k at the 2023 Cork City Marathon.

Picture: Darragh Kane

Tony Forristal from east cork taking third place at the inaugural 10k at the 2023 Cork City Marathon.

Picture: Darragh Kane

Ryan Creech, Leevale, winner of the men's half marathon.

Picture:  Eddie O'Hare

The Lord Mayor of Cork Cllr Deirdre Forde with St. John ambulance members on duty at the Cork City Marathon.

Picture:  Eddie O'Hare

Norman Mawhinney who was fastest in the over 65 at the 2023 Cork City Marathon.

Picture: Darragh Kane

Lizzy Lee from Levale AC who won the women's inaugural 10k.

Picture:  Darragh Kane

Aoife O'Leary, Sportsworld AC, winner of the women's half marathon with 2nd placed Orla Byrne, St Finbarrs and Angela McCann in 3rd.

Picture:  Darragh Kane

Superheros Batman and Robin take to the streets at the Cork City Marathon 2023.

Picture:  Darragh Kane

10k runners at Sunday's race.

Picture:  Eddie O'Hare

Lizzie Lee, official starter of the half marathon.

Picture:  Jim Coughlan

Noah Traynor, Goggins Hill NS with his mum Michelle Traynor.

Picture:  Jim Coughlan

Runners on the South Link Road passing the junction with the Boreenmanna Road.

Picture:  Jim Coughlan

Sean Murphy, Ballinlough with his wife Jean and children Jesa, Marnie and Cal after the Cork City Marathon.

Picture:  Eddie O'Hare

Mary Fenlon giving out food at the Cork City Marathon.

Picture:  Eddie O'Hare

Crowds watching the marathon on Patrick's Street.

Picture:  Eddie O'Hare

Mairéad Fitzpatrick, Ballincollig; Tara Brosnan, Kilmurry, and Sheila McGovern, Terelton, taking part the 10k in the Cork City Marathon 2023.

Picture:  Denis Minihane

Kate Crowley and Ciara Keenan took part in the 10k in the Cork City Marathon 2023.

Picture:  Denis Minihane

Ross Philip, Crosshaven, supporting his daughter Colleen.

Picture:  Jim Coughlan

Oggie Winters, 66, who finished his 673rd marathon on Sunday.

Picture:  Darragh Kane

82-year-old Mary Hoare from The Glen who just finished the half marathon at the 2023 Cork City Marathon.

Picture:  Darragh Kane

Felix Demosthene, France after finishing the 2023 Cork City Marathon.

Picture:  Darragh Kane

Callum McGrath, Leopardstown, Jack Cautley, Shankil, Seán Clarke, Dundrum and James Feeney, Blackrock at the 2023 Cork City Marathon.

Picture:  Darragh kane

Supt. John Deasy with his wife Carmel and sons Colm and Ronan after  the Cork City Marathon on Sunday.

Picture:  Eddie O'Hare

Betty McKenzie, Togher and Patrick Fekicia, Midleton.

Picture:  Jim Coughlan

Niall Browne, who took part in the Cork City Marathon 2023, pictured with his wife Bo and their children Tom and Anna Bo before the start.

Picture:  Denis Minihane

Jane Prendergast, Marie Ryan, Gillian Lyons, all Tipperary, Claire Shinkwin, Model Farm Road, Roisin O'Sullivan, Clonakilty, Niamh Griffin, Dingle.

Picture:  Jim Coughlan

Sealed with a kiss - Gillian Cotter, Macroom and Colin Horgan, Skerries at the 2023 Cork City Marathon.

Picture:  Darragh Kane

