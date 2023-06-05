And they're off - the race start on Patrick Street.
Picture: Denis Minihane
John McCarthy (left) and Jerry Forde setting off at the start of the Cork City Marathon 2023.
Picture: Denis Minihane
Flat out - 15-year-old Cian Ryan from Carrignavar after finishing the inaugural 10k race.
Picture: Darragh Kane
Setting off at the start of the Cork City Marathon 2023.
Picture: Denis Minihane
Some of the thousands who took part in the 10k race.
Picture: Denis Minihane
Some of the 600 plus Sanctuary Runners who took part in the 10k race.
Picture: Denis Minihane
Taking part in the 10k in the Cork City Marathon 2023.
Picture: Denis Minihane
Louis O'Donoghue and Seán Daly, Killarney, who took part in the Cork City Marathon 2023, pictured with family and relations before the start.
Picture: Denis Minihane
Pawel Kosek from Poland who won the Cork City Marathon 2023.
Picture: Eddie O'Hare
- And the winners are - 1st Pawel Kosek (centre); 2nd Gary O'Hanlon, Clonliffe Harriers; 3rd Tudor Mircea, Clonliffe Harriers.
Picture: Eddie O'Hare
Runners enjoy the 10k race.
Picture: Eddie O'Hare
Georgie Bruinvels , Surrey womens winner at the Cork City Marathon on Sunday.
Picture: Eddie O'Hare
Georgie Bruinvels from Surrey, who won the women's race on Sunday.
Picture: Darragh Kane
10k runners the Cork City Marathon on Sunday.
Picture: Eddie O'Hare
Denis Hegarty from Watergrasshill winning the inaugural 10k at the 2023 Cork City Marathon.
Picture: Eddie O'Hare
Brian O’Kelly from Dublin taking second place at the inaugural 10k at the 2023 Cork City Marathon.
Picture: Darragh Kane
Tony Forristal from East Cork taking third place at the inaugural 10k at the 2023 Cork City Marathon.
Picture: Darragh Kane
Ryan Creech, Leevale, winner of the men's half marathon.
Picture: Eddie O'Hare
The Lord Mayor of Cork Cllr Deirdre Forde with St. John ambulance members on duty at the Cork City Marathon.
Picture: Eddie O'Hare
Norman Mawhinney who was fastest in the over 65 at the 2023 Cork City Marathon.
Picture: Darragh Kane
Lizzy Lee from Levale AC who won the women's inaugural 10k.
Picture: Darragh Kane
Aoife O'Leary, Sportsworld AC, winner of the women's half marathon with 2nd placed Orla Byrne, St Finbarrs and Angela McCann in 3rd.
Picture: Darragh Kane
Superheros Batman and Robin take to the streets at the Cork City Marathon 2023.
Picture: Darragh Kane
10k runners at Sunday's race.
Picture: Eddie O'Hare
Lizzie Lee, official starter of the half marathon.
Picture: Jim Coughlan
Noah Traynor, Goggins Hill NS with his mum Michelle Traynor.
Picture: Jim Coughlan
Runners on the South Link Road passing the junction with the Boreenmanna Road.
Picture: Jim Coughlan
Sean Murphy, Ballinlough with his wife Jean and children Jesa, Marnie and Cal after the Cork City Marathon.
Picture: Eddie O'Hare
Mary Fenlon giving out food at the Cork City Marathon.
Picture: Eddie O'Hare
Crowds watching the marathon on Patrick's Street.
Picture: Eddie O'Hare
Mairéad Fitzpatrick, Ballincollig; Tara Brosnan, Kilmurry, and Sheila McGovern, Terelton, taking part the 10k in the Cork City Marathon 2023.
Picture: Denis Minihane
Kate Crowley and Ciara Keenan took part in the 10k in the Cork City Marathon 2023.
Picture: Denis Minihane
Ross Philip, Crosshaven, supporting his daughter Colleen.
Picture: Jim Coughlan
Oggie Winters, 66, who finished his 673rd marathon on Sunday.
Picture: Darragh Kane
82-year-old Mary Hoare from The Glen who just finished the half marathon at the 2023 Cork City Marathon.
Picture: Darragh Kane
Felix Demosthene, France after finishing the 2023 Cork City Marathon.
Picture: Darragh Kane
Callum McGrath, Leopardstown, Jack Cautley, Shankil, Seán Clarke, Dundrum and James Feeney, Blackrock at the 2023 Cork City Marathon.
Picture: Darragh kane
Supt. John Deasy with his wife Carmel and sons Colm and Ronan after the Cork City Marathon on Sunday.
Picture: Eddie O'Hare
Betty McKenzie, Togher and Patrick Fekicia, Midleton.
Picture: Jim Coughlan
Niall Browne, who took part in the Cork City Marathon 2023, pictured with his wife Bo and their children Tom and Anna Bo before the start.
Picture: Denis Minihane
Jane Prendergast, Marie Ryan, Gillian Lyons, all Tipperary, Claire Shinkwin, Model Farm Road, Roisin O'Sullivan, Clonakilty, Niamh Griffin, Dingle.
Picture: Jim Coughlan
Sealed with a kiss - Gillian Cotter, Macroom and Colin Horgan, Skerries at the 2023 Cork City Marathon.
Picture: Darragh Kane
