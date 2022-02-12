Dereliction of duty

it was their photo of a disused property on the northside of Cork city that helped spark a national conversation about the scandal and scale of dereliction in Ireland.



As work finally starts on repairs to that vacant detached house off Blarney Street, and as the Government finally announces the detail of its Town Centre First policy which aims to tackle vacancy, combat dereliction and breathe new life into town centres, campaigners Frank O’Connor and Jude Sherry, say they are heartened by the signs of progress and the policy initiatives.





Frank O'Connor and Jude Sherry of anois looking at a derelict heritage building (approx 250 years old), Old Market Place off Blarney St., Cork. Picture Denis Minihane.

But the devil is in the detail, they warn, amid concerns that there is still a long way to go before Ireland has a comprehensive, holistic and strategic approach to end the scourge of long-term vacancy and dereliction.



The couple, who run a sustainability consultancy, Anois, began to focus on dereliction shortly after their return from Amsterdam to live and work in Cork in 2018.



Both cities are built on marshes, both are steeped in maritime heritage but they say their long walks through Cork City during the various Covid lockdowns proved to them that only one of the cities appeared to value its heritage.



“So we tried to start a conversation about dereliction, to shine a light on the issue, to challenge it and to offer examples of what’s possible, to say it doesn't have to be this way, that it can be different,” Frank says.



“We want Cork to be more liveable, more beautiful with more homes but we felt the city was close to a tipping point - that if dereliction got any worse, that we could lose the battle.



“I posted the first tweet in June 2020 and it started this conversation. I’m pleased it happened, and delighted it is now national, and we are delighted with the support, because we wanted change.”



They knew change would take time, Jude says.



“But this has shown that other people feel the same. Two people alone can’t solve this. As citizens, we all need to say this is an issue for us,” she says.