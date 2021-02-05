Essential Menopause survival guide 

icon Covid has really thrown up all sorts of problems for women going through the varying stages of menopause

Another symptom of perimenopause is vaginal dryness, due to the reduction in oestrogen, which can affect sexual intercourse, while the decline in testosterone can also contribute to lower libido. In US research carried out in 2018, it was found that 45% of women in midlife have sexual problems. However, as the National Women’s Health Network in the US puts it, this does not condemn a woman to “entering a sexual desert”. Indeed, research has found that many women actually experience an increase in libido. The British National Survey of Sexual Attitudes and Lifestyles, carried out between 2010 and 2012, found that relationship satisfaction, and how much a couple communicates about sex, was the biggest contributor to sexual desire.



Forde has been consulting remotely during the ongoing lockdowns, and has seen a huge increase in queries from women whose symptoms are being exacerbated by the stress of the pandemic.



“Covid has really thrown up all sorts of problems for women going through the varying stages of menopause. Many continue to juggle work, family and other commitments but perhaps now there is the huge impact of greatly reduced finances, entire families working from home, the fear of elderly loved ones contracting Covid, fear of the unknown and the fact that everything, for all of us, is just that bit harder. It can have a crippling, paralysing affect and women going through the menopause just feel as if they can’t cope, they are totally overwhelmed.”