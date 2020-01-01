Dinner for one

LOCATION : Saltee, Wexford



"I head to the Great Saltee's each year in Wexford sadly this year only the one trip. I get my few standing still or feeding shots early in the day then work on my flying shots mostly of them coming into feed young. This Razorbill is hard enough to photograph right even when still as he is very dark around the head and most of the body parts expect the pure white belly on him, so between the background light and him its very difficult to adjust the light so quickly, u hope to not blow out the subject and background. I just love the challenge of my subjects moving and when its birds u can't beat it when u nail a shot in mid flight and with a meal in their mouth, it just sweetens the deal."

PHOTOGRAPHER : Stephen Walsh