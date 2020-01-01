I Believe I Can…D'Oh

LOCATION : Salthill, Co. Galway



"The photo was taken at Galway's well known diving tower in Blackrock Salthill. It was a spur-of-the-moment lunchtime walk for me when I came across these two friends taking turns jumping and diving into the water, all the while being creative in their way of doing it every time. Basically just two messrs having the Craic!!!! I was actually able to grab this image with my phone, and not a professional DSLR Camera."

PHOTOGRAPHER : Shane Geraghty