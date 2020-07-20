Fenit Lighthouse

LOCATION : Fenit



"It was a beautiful winter day, which I devoted entirely to shooting from sunrise to sunset. For the sunset, I chose Fenit and the lighthouse which is surrounded by the beautiful scenery of Tralee bay. It was one of the best sunsets I saw during my photography trips and I was very lucky to be there at that time. To take this picture I used the zoom lens as the lighthouse is located at a considerable distance from the shore. As you can see in the photo, the conditions were not easy either because of strong wind and hail. However, with quite difficult conditions and weakening light, I was able to take a sharp photo with the Fenit Lighthouse in the lead role."

PHOTOGRAPHER : Piotr Machowczyk