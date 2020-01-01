icon
Wildlife and the Coast
Title: Catch of the Day
Location : Small river outlet running towards the sea Tipperary
Photographer : Clodagh Blake
1ST PLACE - COASTAL LANDSCAPE
Sea Cave at
Downpatrick Head
LOCATION : Ballycastle, County Mayo
"For a long time I have wanted to get a shot inside this cave at the foot of Downpatrick Head, A bit of planning was involved, entry into the cave should only be attempted when there's a very low spring tide and sea and weather conditions are good. these three things were in my favour on the day I captured the shot."
PHOTOGRAPHER : Mick Hunt
2ND PLACE - COASTAL LANDSCAPE
Clearing Mist
LOCATION : North looking from Cahore, Ballygarret
"I got up at 5.30am as it was a beautiful morning with the intention of taking some nice shots of the sunrise over the newly built public cliff walk at Cahore point.
I got some nice shots and just happened to turn North only to see this amazing view of the early morning mist rolling out to sea across the fields that surround Cahore.
Within an hour the mist was gone, I was lucky to get to see it in time and even luckier to photograph it.
PHOTOGRAPHER : David Valentine
3RD PLACE - COASTAL LANDSCAPE
Incoming Rain
LOCATION : Glencolumbkille, Donegal
"When you get to visit place like Sturrall in Donegal you can't get enough of it. There is so many compositions here that it's really hard to decide which to go for. The place is still full of vegetation, with rich, green colours and plenty of flowers. Sunset happened in the last 10 min, hidden behind the cliff but extremely beautiful. Stormy, full of drama sky got filled with warm colours. Look closer and you'll see wall of rain heading towards me. It's going to hit me me immediately after sun disappears below horizon."
PHOTOGRAPHER : Pawel Zygmunt
Cave Core
LOCATION : Goat Island, Ardmore, Co. Waterford.
"Dark sky locations in Ireland are few and far between and mostly located in coastal areas. Goat Island in Ardmore, Co. Waterford is an excellent location with Bortle 3 skies out to sea and a clear view South of the summer Milky Way. There are a couple of hidden caves and I lit this one from inside with a low level LED panel and captured the Galactic Core framed by the rock formation of the cave entrance."
PHOTOGRAPHER : Brian McDonald
Lady's Island Under Milkyway
LOCATION : Our Lady's Island, Wexford
"Lady's Island is a really special coastal location for a number of reasons. It is a very unique coastal lagoon. It is a place of pilgrimage, a Tern colony of huge importance and also happens to be one of the most unspoiled locations from which to shoot the milky way from. The Monterey pine tree is huge and dominates the landscape but appears minuscule under the milky way! Many people have thought it is the moon reflecting in the water, but it is actually the planet Jupiter."
PHOTOGRAPHER : Kristin Gray
Skelligs
LOCATION : Skelligs, Co. Kerry
"This photo was taken from the viewing point in beautiful St. Finian's Bay while on a family day trip from Ballinskelligs to Port Magee on the Skelligs Ring. Conditions were changing in seconds, so I was very lucky to get a clear shot of the magnificent Skelligs in a beam of sunlight with a windblown mist across the top."
PHOTOGRAPHER : Ronan McMahon
Boardwalk by the Sea
LOCATION : Fintra beach, Killybegs, Co. Donegal
"This photograph was taken on a beautiful evening on Fintra beach near Killybegs in Co Donegal. Fintra is a gorgeous beach along the fabulous Donegal coastline.
It was the striking sunset, as it cast beautiful light over the boardwalk and dunes, that drew my eye to this shot."
PHOTOGRAPHER : Edel Cunningham
Dun Briste
LOCATION : Downpatrick Head, Co.Mayo
"The Photo was taken at Downpatrick Head, Ballycastle Co.Mayo of the Dun Briste Sea Stack. its a place I always wanted to visit and during a staycation this year I was able to visit it along the North Mayo Coast and was delighted to be able to finally capture it. it was a windy day, so being on the cliff edge was a challenge."
PHOTOGRAPHER : Ciarán McGurran
Cliffs of Moher
LOCATION : Doolin Co Clare
"Boarded the ferry at Doolin pier to catch this up close view of the Cliffs of Moher. The scenic cruise was the highlight of a staycation last August in the West of Ireland!"
PHOTOGRAPHER : Alex Fattaccini
Milkyway at Camel's Hump
LOCATION : Portrane, Co Dublin
"Camel's Hump in Portrane is a landmass that’s always fascinated me; this beautiful stretch of Fingal coastline is erosion prone so it's somewhere we need to protect for future generations. Here, the milky way forms a low arch in the sky out to sea during the new moon in February. During this time, the galactic core - the brightest part of the galaxy - becomes visible for around thirty minutes in the night sky. Standing under millions of stars, I was lucky to get a cloudless sky that allowed me to shoot the image I've waited years to photograph; my final image blighted only by the effects of increased light pollution along the horizon."
PHOTOGRAPHER : Adrian Hendroff