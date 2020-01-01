3RD PLACE - COASTAL LANDSCAPE

Incoming Rain

LOCATION : Glencolumbkille, Donegal



"When you get to visit place like Sturrall in Donegal you can't get enough of it. There is so many compositions here that it's really hard to decide which to go for. The place is still full of vegetation, with rich, green colours and plenty of flowers. Sunset happened in the last 10 min, hidden behind the cliff but extremely beautiful. Stormy, full of drama sky got filled with warm colours. Look closer and you'll see wall of rain heading towards me. It's going to hit me me immediately after sun disappears below horizon."

PHOTOGRAPHER : Pawel Zygmunt