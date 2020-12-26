Somehow they made 2020 bearable, better...

icon One day I was asked if I had been ill recently. Cyclists blush at such a compliment.

We (I, mostly) got into the language. Water bottles were bidons. White cycling shoes were 'White Ladies.' For black shoes, 'Black Knights.' A hard ride had us 'on the rivet.' When I struggled like an oul' wan up Murley Mountain, I had the other three taunting me with, "Rule 5! Rule 5! RULE 5!"In my corner, I had the one-time GAA writer Paddy Heaney offering me his own brand of cajoling/bullying/sneering.



Heaney knows cycling. He's been on the Podium at Muff for the St Patrick's Day race, taking gold. Taking only the bits of his advice that I found easy, a bucket of protein was bought. It would be mixed every night with Greek yogurt to stave off the chocolate pangs.



In time, I would fade away to a mere 12 stone. As the love handles shrunk, my pace picked up. One day I was asked if I had been ill recently. Cyclists blush at such a compliment.



We would get out twice, sometimes three times midweek, beginning at 6am for two hours. The regular route was just over 32 miles. Sundays were a longer venture and could bring us to exotic venues such as Portadown. Clones was visited on the nominated Ulster final day.



As the summer wore on and action on the GAA fields resumed, the rides became less frequent. Aidan got a Bosman transfer to a breakaway group of Clogher Valley Wheelers and completed a 100 mile ride.



Out of pure thickness, myself and Cathal, along with occasional support from my nephew Ross (on an 18-year-old blue Giant that I once reversed over by mistake in 2009) and my father Sean (a mongrel breed of a bike from multiple sources) did our own 100-mile journey a fortnight later that took us around Lough Melvin and into Kinlough in Leitrim, before setting out for home again.



As we approached the finish line that day, Cathal looked at me in disgust. A stringy snot was hanging off the end of my nose, defying gravity, swinging to and fro. I hadn't the energy to wipe it off and there it remained for a few more miles.



The Cumann Rothar What's App still pings, but not with departure times and routes. We are all still clinging on over the winter months to a special chemistry.



Aidan went back to his Fermanagh commitments. Rather selfishly, Cathal and his wife Martina had their second child (I know, right?) Lorcan, and Enda finished up with Swatragh and became the Antrim manager.



But for a few months at least, it was just us, our bikes and the road. And it was great.



Is there anything to be said for another lockdown?