Somehow they made 2020 bearable, better...
In this annus horribilis, some found comfort and consolation through the medium of Sport. Here thirty writers reveal their 2020 crutches, and salute their personal heroes, from Mayo to Michael Jordan, from mountain bikes to GAA streams.
They were imperfect but did their best. In the worst of years it is far from the worst of epitaphs - Mayo
by
Enda McEvoy
MAYO readers are invited – nay, instructed – to pass over this piece and keep going. There is nothing in it to cheer them, nor is there intended to be, and heaven knows they deserve better than to be patronised.
Once more they lost an All-Ireland final. On the face of it there’s really no more to be said. They’ve long since exhausted our patience and our sympathy. And if it’s becoming boring for us, heaven knows what it must be like for them.
Right, here’s the digressionary bit.
Although 2020 was the most rotten of years for the vast majority of the population, for folk in my circle it would have been a rotten year in any case. We buried Benjy and Liam. Both were great characters in the best meaning of the term, engaging and entertaining and terrific fun. Both deserved the biggest, most rousing of send-offs and didn’t get them. Both were in their mid-50s, a mark that sounds ancient when you’re in your 20s but constitutes occasion for mild surprise – mild surprise and a sense of creeping anxiety - when you arrive there. Is this my own mortality I see before me? Yes, it is.
icon
BROKEN DREAMS: Aidan O’Shea and Lee Keegan take in the reality of another All-Ireland final loss to the dominant Dubs. If there’s one certainty to take front the football year it’s that the Connacht men won’t give up on their dreams.
©INPHO/James Crombie
Let the current Dublin and Mayo teams meet in ten All Ireland finals and Dublin would win each of the ten.
So people died and Covid bit and normal life gave way to a bizarre and unpleasant New Normal, and at the most banal of levels there was no pub of a Saturday night for months. Yet amid all the flux, one thing stayed immutable. Mayo.
Still plugging away. Still railing at their myriad failings. Still conceding goals at preposterous junctures. Still in dire need of scoring forwards (compare their 0-7 from play in the All Ireland final with Dublin’s 2-9). Still being Mayo. A rock of sameness in a world turned upside down.Somebody has to lose. Sounds obvious but too many people choose to ignore or forget this. It’s not just the destination, it’s the journey too. It has to be. Otherwise nobody would bother.What’s more, Mayo keep losing to the most successful team in the history of the sport, a giant, multi-tentacled next-generation cyber product that sucks the air out of the room with ten minutes left. If you feel like condemning them for that, knock yourself out.
Let the current Dublin and Mayo teams meet in ten All Ireland finals and Dublin would win each of the ten. Let the current Dublin and Mayo teams meet in 100 All Ireland finals and there’s no reason to believe that Dublin, assuming they didn’t get bored and drop their guard, wouldn’t get the ton up. This isn’t boxing, where once in a blue moon the underdog can land a lucky punch.
Most of the pundits tipped Dublin to win by five or six points last week. They duly won by five. In other words, both teams performed about as well as they were entitled to. So why should anyone feel cheated that Mayo didn’t do better? Or criticise them for finding their level?
Samuel Beckett ought to have put them in one of his plays. Failing again. Failing better. Failing worse. I can’t go on. I’ll go on. Etc. As Kevin McStay pointed out in the run-up to the final, Mayo will be back again regardless. Playing football is what they do.
Whatever was needed, Jim Cremin could fix it
by
Micheál Martin
IN all our life stories, certain people stand out. Heroes who personify the values you find difficult to articulate, who are there when you need them most, who can motivate, can make you laugh but above all can unite a family or community in pursuit of a common objective.Nowhere is that more true than in the world of sport.
I grew up in Nemo Rangers, a club situated in Turners Cross-Capwell, the birthplace of my mother.
Our cousin Colm Murphy, who won many honours for the club, asked my twin brother Paudie and I when we were eight to the Nemo Street Leagues on the Tramore Road where Nemo had a leased field from the city council. Our clubhouse was a tiny unit on Patrick’s Rd, the dressing room a galvanised shed which always looked the worse for wear. We loved it all. A young bunch of mentors and dedicated players looked after us. The teams were literally divided on a geographic basis – street by street – Mercier Park, Derrynane Road, Reendowney and the rest of Ballyphehane – the latter two representing clear encroachment into Ballyphehane and Barr’s territory!
The leader from Reendowney was one Jim Cremin who did more than most to lift peoples’ spirit throughout his life and right up to his sad passing this year. He was a guiding light in our club, its spiritual leader. He coached, mentored and supported generations of young people in Nemo and Chríost Rí. During the job-starved 1980s, he headed up a club committee dedicated to finding roles for unemployed club members.
Upon the passing of great club members, it was Jim who was called upon to deliver the eulogy, each one a memorable and uplifting contribution even in the most tragic of circumstances. His eloquence always met the occasion.
He was the beating heart of the club. One memory that has always stayed with me was back in 1979 in an U21 County Championship final v Beara. I was a sub on a very talented panel! My brother Sean was captain and in goal, and twin brother Paudie full-back. Nemo were in a spot of bother with the County Board having being embroiled in a bitter row over a previous expulsion from the Senior Hurling Championship after a brawl in Ballinspittle against Bandon.
In any event we believed the County Board had it in for us so much so that the County Final match was in west Cork.
Every club in Ireland has somebody they point to as the ultimate club man/woman.
In the dressing room before the game Jim had us all jogging intensively as we all listened to Billy Morgan tell the story of a champion boxer who was being questioned on his prospects in a championship fight in his opponent’s home town, with a hometown referee. As Billy’s voice increased in tempo, Jim’s instructions re the jogging intensified in sync. No place to hide or smile here. Billy is now acting out the boxer’s response - no fears or concerns about hometown anything. Fists flying, defiance, anger – Jim now has us jogging to a frenzy. No Nemo man must be left alone on the field he shouts out, with that hallmark urgency and sincerity. As Billy brings the story to a frenzied climax – the dressing door opens with perfect choreography and the entire panel raced onto the field in a mad frenzy with deadly intent and came away, shall we say, with a comprehensive victory. Jim Cremin knew how to instil spirit, resilience and a never-say-die attitude.
Late last year I was at a Construction Federation dinner. It’s President said he had achieved his life’s vocation because of a brilliant science teacher in Coláiste Chríost Rí by the name of Jim Cremin.
Every club in Ireland has somebody they point to as the ultimate club man/woman. Somebody people turn to if anything is needed, giving of their time, ever present. In Nemo, Jim was that man. For players what made him such a special motivator was that he lived the traits he asked of his players. Spirit, determination and togetherness. He always carried a helmet and hurley in the boot of his car in case he was needed to tog out. About four years ago he actually played in goal in a Junior City League game when Nemo were short.Jim Cremin’s passing was one of immense sadness to his wife Bernice, his family and friends and to his extended Nemo and Chríost Rí family.
But in that deep sadness there was also an uplifting experience – an eloquent reminder of the extraordinarily positive impact one individual can have on so many generations of young people and on so many people overall.
His passing reminded us of the qualities and values that matter most in life – loyalty, integrity, commitment, humour and the importance of community. Jim’s passing reminded us about the importance of spirit, of soul, of giving life everything you can. In his life and in his death, Jim Cremin inspired us.
Three times a week, I reached for sanity
by
Tracey Kennedy
Killeagh’s fitness queen and all-round inspiration, Donna Fitzgerald, first started her circuits classes in the local hall (the beating heart of any rural community!) in the summer of 2019, and by the time the pandemic hit, had built up a committed group of local women (men were very welcome too but may have been intimidated!).
They varied widely in age and ability, and gathered in the hall twice or three times a week. It was a welcoming, supportive space, even for someone like me who had never done any type of regular strength training, and we had great fun. For the first time in many years, I began to clear my diary for something that was both enjoyable and good for my health, making sure that the demands of my role as Cork GAA chairperson didn’t prevent me from getting to at least two classes a week.
Tuesday nights were always a problem, as those were County Board nights, so there was no chance!
So far, so good… and then, well, Covid.
Among all the other worries and concerns, as the GAA jolted to a standstill and my school, Carrignafoy Community College, had to switch rapidly to distance learning, I really didn’t want to lose the lifeline that Donna’s classes had become.
Those hours on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays saved my sanity.
I needn’t have worried – she pivoted faster than Pat Spillane after Kerry’s loss to Cork in the Munster Championship, and before we had time to think it through, we were attending live classes on Facebook, completely free of charge.
Equipment was distributed around the community, and we dug in for the long haul. It’s no exaggeration to say that, in the midst of the chaos and anxiety that characterised the early weeks of lockdown, those hours on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays saved my sanity. They offered a structure to evenings that had previously been filled with meetings, matches and events, provided an opportunity for connection with the other women, and of course, allowed us to release those much-needed endorphins, our ‘happy hormones’.
Donna’s relentlessly positive attitude, in what must have been absolute hell for her at times as she attempted to keep a nascent business on track, along with juggling the demands of a busy mom-life and building a house, kept us all going through the dark days, and for this I will be forever grateful.
As restrictions eased and then tightened again, Donna simply (or probably not so simply, but she made it look so) adjusted the sails and changed course as required.
We moved back to the hall, went outside at the GAA pitch, and latterly, back onto Facebook Live, but we all know that, whatever happens over the next few months, we’ll have our Fitlife family to fall back on.
And Donna the matriarch to guide us all on what we hope will be a slow return to normality.
*Follow Donna Fitzgerald on Instagram at @donnafitzfitlife.
After MJ’s Last Dance...
by
Scott Michaux
We’ve been living with this pandemic so long, it’s easy to forget how jarring those first months of quarantine were.
Sports, like most things in the world, had come to a complete halt. There were no live events to distract us from our isolation.
Suddenly came news of relief – fast-tracked like a vaccine for sports deprivation. ESPN accelerated the release of its long-awaited 10-part documentary on six-time NBA champion Michael Jordan – “The Last Dance” – which debuted two months early on April 19. By June, it went international on Netflix.
Twenty-eight years after the “Dream Team” in the Barcelona Olympics and 22 years removed from his last NBA championship, MJ proved he could still draw a worldwide audience. Our starvation for sports drove record ratings as the premiere reached 6.3 million and it averaged 5.6 million viewers across 10 episodes – the highest rated sports documentary in history.
Netflix claimed 23.8 million households outside the U.S. checked it out in its first month on the streaming service.
In these challenging times and in a year of unimaginable difficulty due to COVID-19, it’s more important than ever to pause and give thanks.
As unifying an experience as “The Last Dance” was, it wasn’t MJ’s most important contribution in 2020. The global superstar who famously shied away from political stances by saying “Republicans buy sneakers, too,” didn’t stay on the sidelines during a turbulent year that mixed social unrest with economic hardship caused by the pandemic.
Jordan donated his proceeds for participating in the documentary to charity, with $2 million of it going to Feeding America foodbanks. “In these challenging times and in a year of unimaginable difficulty due to COVID-19, it’s more important than ever to pause and give thanks,” Jordan said of his ongoing philanthropy.
In June, when the murder of George Floyd at the hands of police sparked protests for racial justice across America and the world, Jordan put the weight of his brand behind the Black Lives Matter movement by pledging $100 million spread out over 10 years to the Black community dedicated to “ensuring racial equality, social justice and greater access to education.”
On this issue, the icon and owner of the NBA’s Charlotte Hornets did not shut up and dribble.
“I am deeply saddened, truly pained and plain angry,” Jordan said in a statement after Floyd’s death. “I see and feel everyone’s pain, outrage and frustration. I stand with those who are calling out the ingrained racism and violence toward people of color in our country. We have had enough.
“I’m all in with Jordan brand, the Jordan family and our partners, who share a commitment to address the historical inequality that continues to plague Black communities in the US.
“Black lives matter. This isn’t a controversial statement. Until the ingrained racism that allows our country’s institutions to fail is completely eradicated, we will remain committed to protecting and improving the lives of Black people.”
After 20 penalty kicks, we won. Many lifetimes were lived in that sentence
by
Paul Rouse
What does home mean? When you’re from the country but you live and work in Dublin, it usually means two places.
The house in whatever part of Dublin you live in, and also the place where you grew up. That word ‘home’ is applied to both, it just means different things.
No matter how long you live in Dublin, you still talk of ‘going home’. And then in Covid, there was no going home. That was a strange thing, dislocating and unpleasant.
Even as things opened up in the mid-summer, there was a strain to life that was restrictive. This was eased a small bit when the Offaly senior football championship started. The brilliant coverage of the games on Offaly Faithful TV meant a connection that went beyond sport.
And when Tullamore made it – against the odds – to play defending champions Ferbane in the county semi-final, it proved the sporting highlight of this putrid year.
The Tullamore team, led by the brilliant John Moloney and managed by my friends, included veterans with whom I had played senior football 15 years ago and new bloods, boys who were the sons of other men I’d played with.
The sense of having ties to this new team was real, not imagined – it was something rooted in old friendships and a shared history on that same field.
Watching that game on a computer screen was an exquisite pain.
But there was also another layer to this day: All the way through the match, right up to the final whistle, and beyond it into two periods of extra time, the roaring that came out through the speakers on the computer was unreal.
In co-commentary, the Offaly senior football manager, John Maughan, observed with an admiring laugh how loud and emotional the Tullamore crowd at the game were as they rode the madness of a contest that swung one way and then the next.
The few Tullamore supporters who had managed to get into the ground were at it, behind their team and the way they were playing, from the minute the ball was thrown in. It got louder and louder as the game went on.
And I knew those voices. I could pick them out. One of them was a brother. Others were men I had played football with for Tullamore. And others again were voices that had roared at me when I was playing. It was an extraordinary experience.
Watching that game on a computer screen was an exquisite pain. To have that union with place and people was a wonderful thing; to not be there was a small cruelty.
In the raw drama of the inevitable penalty shoot-out, the computer came alive. Everything else was irrelevant. All that mattered was the ball and the net. And, after 20 penalty kicks, we won. Many lifetimes were lived in that sentence.
The outpouring of joy in O’Connor Park, the sight of men in blue jumping with a wildness that no passage of the years can control, was replicated at the far end of an ethernet cable, in a Dublin kitchen, where two homes collided.
The wave was huge, buttery, smooth, green and beautiful. I just had to stand there and it did the rest
by
Colm O’Connor
Until a few weeks ago, I had never heard of Conor Maguire. Had you?
Maguire is a softly-spoken young Donegal man who surfed one of Ireland's largest ever swells off the coast at Mullaghmore in Sligo at the end of October. At its peak, the wave roaring in off the Atlantic was estimated to tower at 60 feet.
One of the few positives of this global pandemic has been the opportunity to talk to Conor and many sportspeople like him. Prior to last March, sports journalism too frequently existed on a hamster wheel of PR events and conferences where the ‘learnings’ were as minimal as the cliches were bountiful.
Players or coaches, who will only converse at such events, could be relaying Norwegian mackerel statistics for all the lack of passion and insight.
Then there are the cohort of retired names who are the go-to guys and gals at the behest of a bank, a brewery, or whatever you are having yourself.
The pay-off is the expectation that the sponsors’ brand message is plastered across multiple platforms and hashtag trending.
Here was a sportsman proud of his day’s work as he conquered Mother Nature for 20 exhilarating seconds.
Then there’s Maguire. A few hours after riding this epic wave - a life or death event - we spoke by phone.
That in itself was a result - a coronavirus vaccine is easier sourced than the mobile number of a high profile GAA, rugby or soccer star in 2020.Not alone was Maguire chatty, he was passionate, enthusiastic, and interesting. It helped that he was a natural storyteller.
“I could hear the deep bass from the ocean rolling through my house, the sound was echoing through the walls,” he said of the Donegal dawn chorus which greeted him before he headed out in the darkness.
Surfing since the age of 11, he has forged an incredible career in the high octane sport of big wave surfing. In 2017 he became the youngest European to be shortlisted for the World Surf League Big Wave Awards.
That little biog illustrates Maguire’s place in the sport; he doesn’t need the publicity or the profile, he is already a big name in a global market. I learned later that he has a sponsorship deal with Red Bull - but he never once asked it to be mentioned during our chat.
Here was a sportsman proud of his day’s work as he conquered Mother Nature for 20 exhilarating seconds.
“The wave was huge, buttery, smooth, green and beautiful. I just had to stand there and it did the rest. Mullaghmore is one of the best spots in the world for big wave surfing.
"I grew up 10 minutes from here and now to come here today and achieve something like this … what more can I say.”
You said plenty.
This winner is soundness personified
by
Cliona Foley
Sound. It is an adjective uniquely and affectionately used in Ireland for heroes who, despite their marvellous talents and achievements, will never disappear up their own fundaments.
The O’Donovan brothers are sound. So too are Ciara Mageean and Cian Lynch. Kellie Harrington is soundness personified.
A world champion boxer with serious Olympic medal prospects in Tokyo, the woman raised in the shadow of the Five Lamps has always championed her inner city roots and kept up her part-time job as a cleaner in a local psychiatric hospital.
And when the pandemic drained our lives of so much theatre, sport and colour, she shone like a rainbow.
Somehow she won a European ‘shadowboxing’ medal (no, really!), championed multiple good causes and made us giggle while appearing warmer and more profound than we ever imagined.
With her beloved hospital patients more isolated than ever before she entertained them with live boxing demonstrations to bangin' tunes and loud applause.
She enlisted her parents, complete with dodgy ‘70s head-bands, as guinea pigs for the fitness sessions she broadcast live from their sitting room.
When the pandemic drained our lives of so much theatre, sport and colour, she shone like a rainbow.
As a ‘Dare To Believe’ Ambassador for the Olympic Federation of Ireland (OFI) she was already part of its school visits programmes.
When the OFI ran a brilliant spoof Olympics series for RTE’s Schools’ Hub, she was first in the queue, gurning her way through egg-and-spoon races and water-pistol target-shooting, roaring “Yes! I used to have a Super-Soaker when I was a kid!”
Her Insta feed, where King Nidge and Queen Macy (her cute Staffie and French pug dogs) feature large, was an absolute hoot, including polls of major national importance like: ‘Fish finger Sandwiches. Yes/No? Don't mistake her fun for flippancy.
She continued tough training at the Institute of Sport in Abbotstown while enlivening her mammoth weight-lifting with captions like: ‘If you squeeze your face really hard it helps!’
The Olympics got postponed and boxing's ludicrous qualification system for Tokyo 2021 remains a mystery yet there wasn't a trace of a pity party.
As she famously told another national treasure on the Tommy Tiernan Show: “Isn’t everyone suffering in some shape or form?”
Her uplifting candour, positivity and generosity of spirit throughout this Godawful year has been an absolute tonic and, truly, if there were Olympic medals for being completely sound then Kellie Harrington would already be champion.
The people who keep our communities spinning tend not have ballads written in their honour
by
Mark Duncan
The mobile pings with an alert to let me know I’ve been added to a Whatsapp group. Christ, not another one. It’s March 15.
The handbrake has only just been lifted on the economy and the country has begun its fast grind to a near complete halt. Our worlds are set to shrink and we will, in time, remind ourselves how fortunate we are to be where we are when 2km is the limit on our lives.
We’re in Bray. We have the sea, we have a promenade, we have some gentle mountains. We have a GAA club, too, one whose roots stretch into the 19th century and whose best days should most certainly lie ahead.
I’m a blow-in and know little about the people who’ve brought the club to this point in its history but I know enough to grasp that not much happens these days in Bray Emmets without Gary Prunty.
He’s the club’s organiser-in-chief and the administrator of the ‘Helping the Community’ Whatsapp group to which I’m probably the 80th name to be added. I do little enough to contribute myself.
That’s partly me and partly the sheer eagerness and generosity of spirit of the cohort of GAA volunteers that Gary has assembled - many, if not most of them, women - who do digital battle with each to be the first to offer to help collect those prescriptions, deliver those groceries and even fix that washing machine.
It’s most certainly not a ‘super club’, but my homeclub.
Thirteen kilometres from Bray and an 18-minute drive and you’re in Kilmacud. A different county and a not so old GAA club. It’s most certainly not a ‘super club’, but my homeclub.
It’s a May weekend now and the weather is kind. I ring my mother and discover she’s escaped her cocoon to notice an army of purple of gold on the stroll and on the runaround Stillorgan way.
It’s not a particularly frightening army. It’s mostly families and socially distanced groups of young girls and boys or both doing the club’s ‘Coast for Crokes’, an initiative to walk the length of Ireland’s coastline without leaving your own locality. Most are decked out in club colours, babies, dogs and lads who should know better included.
The weekend brings the club out and the community together and raises funds for charities starved of revenue-raising opportunities in the lockdown.
The entire weekend is brilliantly documented online and on social media by Paul Collins, a young enough club member who cares and puts his time and talents at the service of the club and who leaves us, at this critical moment, with a visual record of how it was around the GAA we continued to cohere when our fields fell silent and the gates to our grounds were padlocked.
The people who keep our communities spinning and make our clubs socially relevant tend not have ballads written in their honour or their likenesses cast in bronze, but they exemplify why it is that the GAA is not just about the games - which we love - but about an ethos - which we value.
Mikey and me. Why Holding’s piece to camera was the most moving sporting memory of a bad, sad, year
by
Allan Prosser
Michael Holding and me go back a long way. I was at the Oval in that summer of 1976 when Mikey, as I like to call him, produced his best Test Match bowling figures of 14-149.
When he reminded South African Tony Greig, England’s captain, what the word grovel means, and why it’s not appropriate for a white man to use it towards a black person. Since then Mikey and I have spent a lot of lunchtimes and tea breaks together.
Many hours, and even days, with our noses pressed up against the windowpane, watching the rain come down, preventing us from going out to play.
There is a strange intimacy which can be developed with people whom you have never met yet know through the minutiae of their cricket commentary and countless internal conversations with them. Bumble, Athers, Nass, Warney . . . that lot.
So when one of your friends is reduced to tears, because of what he feels about racism, something he has not been particularly expansive about previously, you pay attention. Michael Holding, the man they used to call Whispering Death when he had a cricket ball in his hand, was speaking on July 8 during the first Test Match of this terrible pandemic summer.
The visitors were the West Indies, whose players had generously agreed to spend up to seven weeks in bio-secure bubbles in grounds at Old Trafford and Southampton so as to deliver a three-match series.
“People are crying out for cricket” said the hugely impressive Windies captain Jason Holder, marking him down for a role as my new best friend when Michael Holding finally hangs up his microphone.
So when one of your friends is reduced to tears, because of what he feels about racism... you pay attention.
The arrival of the West Indies team was shortly preceded in the UK by the publication of a devastating report into the way immigrants, known as the “Windrush Generation”, had been shamefully harassed by the Home Office and denied self-evident citizenship rights.
The universal horror and protests at the killing of American George Floyd in Minneapolis were the backdrop to the First Test at which all players “took the knee” in what seems a dignified gesture of solidarity although, as can be evidenced by recent experiences at Millwall and Colchester, capable of hijack and misrepresentation.
What Michael Holding and his colleague, Ebony Rainford-Brent, did on that wet Wednesday morning was to provide an eloquent and humbling critique on institutionalised racism that accelerates in power every time it is heard.
Holding said: “The dehumanisation of the black race is where it started. People will tell you that's a long time ago, get over it.
“No, you don't get over things like that and society has not gotten over something like that.
“How do you get rid of that in society? By educating both sides ― black and white.”
Sixteen days before Holding and Rainford-Brent spoke, Burnley supporters had chartered a plane to fly over the Etihad Stadium during their game against Manchester City. It trailed a banner carrying the legend “White Lives Matter Burnley”.
Holding said: “'When you see somebody react to Black Lives Matter with 'all lives matter' or 'white lives matter', please, we black people know that white lives matter. I don't think you know that black lives matter.
“So don't shout back at us that all lives matter. The evidence is clearly there that white lives matter, we want black lives to matter now as well. It's as simple as that.”
The country needed a lift and the Championship provided it
by
Duncan Casey
Absence does indeed make the heart grow fonder, and sport is no exception in that regard.
As awful as it was to have the focal point of a match or two to plan a weekend around stripped away from us just as the weather was getting good, sport’s return in abundance over the last few months has softened the blow of a second lockdown in a way that only sport could.
I’ll be honest - despite the fact that I earned a crust from rugby for many years, I was never someone who would sit down and watch any old game if it happened to be on. God, how that has changed this year.
Being deprived of a match to take even a passing interest in for so many months has ignited an obsession with sport in all its forms that I hope will stay with me for the rest of my life. 2020, for all its misery, did present us with a delightfully unique sporting calendar.
While we can all agree that we hope the All-Ireland Championships will never be deferred for the reason of a global pandemic again, wasn’t it glorious to have it to look forward to every weekend during this particularly bleak, depressing, challenging winter?
Hurling and football are summer games and always will be, but there is far more to entertain yourself without sport in the month of June than November.
I’m sure inter-county players around the country didn’t relish the thought of training on dark evenings in the wet and the wind instead of the never-ending days of the Irish summer, but the Irish public were grateful for it.
2020, for all its misery, did present us with a delightfully unique sporting calendar.
Sometimes we can pretend sport is the most important thing in the world, and those of us that are particularly invested in it can get carried away with that sometimes.
But when discussions were happening about whether the championship should go ahead or not in light of the Covid situation, it was no exaggeration to say that the country needed a lift and that a winter championship would provide it.
Can you imagine how much the last three months would have dragged if we didn’t have GAA to look forward to each week? While Dubs did as predicted and coasted to their sixth title in a row, the football still provided plenty of memorable occasions for us to enjoy.
Cork beating Kerry as serious underdogs for instance, only to go out and get outplayed by a Tipp team in wonderful form the following week. Cavan putting Donegal, supposedly the only real challengers to the Dublin machine, to the sword and winning their first Ulster title since 1997.
The hurling, as it tends to do, produced plenty of magic. While most neutrals hoped Waterford would have a fairy tale ending to the year after dismantling Kilkenny in a cracking semi-final, we could only step back and appreciate the well-oiled Limerick machine go from strength to strength, giving a city that is struggling to cope with the economic impact of Covid cause for celebration.
Because of what it signifies, I hope the winter championship was a one off, and I never want to see it again. But I sure as hell enjoyed the one we had.
Saturday in Clermont Ferrand
by
Simon Lewis
As bad years go, mine could have been a lot lot worse. I didn't get Covid and neither did any loved ones. I also kept working through it all.
But positive vibes were hard to come by. The great sporting shutdown of 2020 delivered an unprecedented news cycle of postponements then cancellations, of dire financial warnings and bailouts, bubbles and weekly test results.
When the games returned it was a merciful relief but we quickly regained our critical faculties and for rugby the autumn Test window delivered only drudgery.
So thank goodness for the Champions Cup, and for Munster's epic comeback in Clermont. And for CJ Stander's smile.
In a rugby landscape being defined by Leinster's unrelenting drive towards perfection, Munster reminded me that there's often more joy to behold in the imperfect and unexpected and that rally from 28-9 down after 24 minutes to win 38-31 was certainly that.
The grin from ear to ear that accompanied it told the folks back home that all would be well and it was priceless.
Stander more than played his part in the fightback. He had prevented further first-half calamity by turning and then holding up the barnstorming Peceli Yato in a tackle over the tryline.
And then he helped turn the tide in Munster's favour after the interval, tapping into the momentum shift as set-piece dominance turned from blue to red and rookie loosehead Josh Wycherley exacted revenge on his elders in the opposition front row.
Stander continued that as Clermont unravelled within their fortress at Stade Marcel Michelin, as penalties turned into yellow cards and Munster edged their way upfield. He was on the scoring end of a successful drive to get the try that helped nudge the visitors in front for the first time with 10 minutes to go.
And with even less time on the clock as the game teetered in the balance at 32-31, he was the one who let a Red Army still confined to barracks know that their heroes would prevail.
Not with a clenched fist, nor or a roar of encouragement. It came via a simple, unabashed smile as he stood up Clermont's replacement hooker in a choke tackle, saw his comrades join the effort like a swarm of locusts descending on a field of ripe crops, and then looked in the direction of the referee in search of a whistle.
The grin from ear to ear that accompanied it told the folks back home that all would be well and it was priceless.
Daily dispatches from Coronaville
by
Scott Michaux
The clarity of his Wikipedia entry is so simple that I’d almost believe the National Sports Media Hall of Famer wrote it himself – “Dave Kindred (born April 12, 1941) is an American sportswriter.”
His Facebook profile, which he did write himself, states “I’m a reporter trying to write better than I can.”
Few, to be honest, have written better than Kindred over the last six decades. He grew up reading and aspiring to be Red Smith.
In 1967, covering his first of 52 Masters tournaments, the first person he saw was Red Smith pounding on his typewriter keys. In 1991 Kindred won the Red Smith Award for contributions to sports journalism.
For publications from Louisville to Washington to Atlanta to Golf Digest, Kindred has covered a full bucket-list of world-wide sports – Wimbledons, Opens, World Series, Super Bowls, Muhammed Ali title bouts, winter and summer Olympics and America’s Cup sailing races from Newport, Rhode Island, to Perth, Western Australia.
Since “retiring” to his hometown Atlanta, Illinois, in 2010, he’s voluntarily written more than 300,000 words covering every single Morton High School Lady Potters girls basketball game, accepting payment in Milk Duds.
Naturally, on March 13, 2020, when the pandemic shut down access to visiting his childhood sweetheart and wife, Cheryl, in the Restmor nursing facility she’s been in since suffering a stroke four years ago, Kindred wrote about it on his Facebook page.
“Writers write,” he said. “It was one of my ways of dealing with my world suddenly becoming smaller.”
Writers write. It was one of my ways of dealing with my world suddenly becoming smaller.
His daily dispatches from “Coronaville” – more than 270 days and counting – have kept Kindred and his friends company during isolation.
“I soon discovered, through comments on the posts, that it resonated with people feeling the same things,” he told the Nieman Foundation.
“So I was less inhibited about writing very personal things. We were all in this together, so why not share what I saw and thought?” Posts range from poems to old sports tales to self-deprecating efforts at completing rural chores.
They cover the gamut from running errands for his sister, getting a library card, struggling to find green beans or open plastic produce bags in the grocery store to petty political thieves who keep stealing his Biden yard signs.
We laughed at the Houdini-like talents of his beagle, Pepper, and cried when Pepper suddenly fell ill and had to be put down, leaving him and Pepper’s black lab mate, KO, alone on their daily walks.
Most of all, we empathise with the separation Kindred feels in his diminished world where the window to sit and hold hands with his beloved Cheryl was too small between virus lockdowns.
“Cheryl lay under a white fleece blanket. She was dressed in a turquoise top that matched her mask. We sat in the shade out of the wind on the east side of the nursing home. She had just finished lunch and was about to fall asleep. She could not know it, but it may be a while before we sit together again.”
Watching, I felt like Orpheus in The Matrix
by
Danny Denton
Well, it’s been an awful year, a bewildering year, but, in sporting terms, a madly joyful year in moments.
I’m a Liverpool fan — enough said there — but I’m also a Passage West man, and this September we won our first football championship since the mid-90s, an event which, watched entirely through a Facebook stream with commentary from the peerless, somehow unbiased Darragh Driscoll, was a positively monumental feeling — even if we couldn’t all be there to take it in, or head to the clubhouse to celebrate it after.
In my experience as a player and supporter over the years, the Passage men’s teams have long had this weird psychological tic when it came to championships — far too often, we’ve somehow lost the plot early on in crunch or close Championship ties.
We get over-excited, or over-cook ourselves in the dressing room or something. I’ve never been able to diagnose it exactly, but I’ve lost count of how many times we’ve gone six/seven points down early on in games and then spent the duration clawing back those deficits and ending up noble losers—able to say we threw it away, but not to learn from it somehow.
That things are not doomed to repeat themselves, which (at the moment especially) brings me great hope.
But in the City Division final in September… my god, we were relentless. Tacking on scores early on, and dominating then, and never letting the other crowd back into it.
Never relenting for a second. I’m not on the scene with the team any longer—I don’t know what they said or did differently in terms of preparation or mentality — but it was so, so gratifying to witness. As the game went on, and I waited for that mental weakness — an inferiority complex maybe? — to surface somehow, Passage just got stronger and stronger.
I felt like Orpheus in The Matrix, watching on a screen as Neo realises the boundlessness of his potential. I don’t know if this happens to all supporters of sport, but there comes, in me, a brimming in the chest - this power - when I witness my team growing in strength/performance… Ah, it was marvellous.
And, speaking generationally, it proves that progress is possible. That things are not doomed to repeat themselves, which (at the moment especially) brings me great hope.
And, on the more sentimental side, my own son is a little over a year old, and we’ve just moved back to Passage after years away, and he’ll hopefully take an interest in the GAA, and if he does he has a whole host of club legends to look up to now, for decades to come.
By the end of the lockdown, we’ll be motoring
by
Mick Clifford
Earlier, I set up the laptop on a chair outside the back door. At the appointed hour, we filed out onto the pitch, me and my son, Tom.
He was dressed for the occasion, shorts, Kerry jersey and gloves. He wasn’t wearing a mouthguard, which would have seen him sent home if this was a real training session. But this was pandemic training, by zoom, and there would be nobody giving him a skelp in the mouth across cyberspace.
Lockdown ensured that nobody could go to GAA training, so the training came to us. Within a three mile radius of our home on the northside of Dublin, around fifty other boys from the Na Fianna Under-13s were standing in backyards or living rooms, awaiting starters orders, raring to go.
Instead of a goal to aim at, the focus was a screen sitting on a chair. It took a few minutes to tune into the zoom.
This was early April, and I’d survived a few weeks without the damn thing. So there was a bit of trial and error before I got it right. And then suddenly there was a ping and the screen filled with an up close shot of his trainer, a south Kerryman who is all football.
Tom bent down, waved at the little boxes at the top of the screen, his team mates whom he hadn’t seen since this all started. Mark, the trainer, got them going with a few warm-up exercises.
When it froze for the fourth time, I picked up the laptop and shook it back to a time the picture on the TV could be retrieved by slapping it hard with the heel of your hand.
Every now and again, the screen froze. Each time, Tom looked at me with eyes that said you’re supposed to know how to sort this out. I got down on a knee in front of the laptop, pressed a few buttons, but there was no sign of a thaw.
"What’s wrong,” he said, all impatient, like what century were you born in, dad? I waved him away. This was adult stuff, he wouldn’t understand.
Suddenly, it was back. Things had moved on. They were into kicking practice, right and left. Mark addressed Tom. “Where were you Tom Clifford, come on, right and left, off the wall.
“Where was I?,” Tom says, turning to me, the genius who took so long to bring training back.
On it went like that for 45 minutes, the Wifi acting the maggot. Sometimes we’d get a good run, but more often than not it went on strike once every ten minutes or so.
When it froze for the fourth time, I picked up the laptop and shook it back to a time the picture on the TV could be retrieved by slapping it hard with the heel of your hand.
At the end of the session, Mark thanked everybody and gave a little pep talk and then they were gone. The evening seemed brighter, the far shore of all this awfulness a little nearer.
“Well done, boss,” I told the young fella, shutting down the laptop. “We’ll get the hang of it. By the time the lockdown ends, we’ll be motoring.”
A class act on and off the field
by
Anthony Daly
Earlier this month, Cian Galvin and Doireann Murphy, two highly impressive young people from Clarecastle, were interviewed in the local church by Eoin Brennan and Neville ‘Gurty’ O’Halloran as part of a local Community Response initiative.
Cian is a Clare U-20 hurler who captained St Flannan’s to this year’s Harty Cup, while Doireann is an Inter-county camogie player and a world handball champion, but they were speaking about their lockdown experiences.
Now a first year student in UL, Cian chatted about what it’s like now for young people starting out in college, and how devoid it is of the usual college/campus experience.
It provided a great insight into that world but Cian also shed some interesting light on what it was like for the 2020 Leaving Cert class, and all the challenges that went with it.
It was also an expression of what they missed out, both inside and outside the classroom. Cian had a great chance of captaining Flannan’s to a first All-Ireland Colleges title in 15 years, especially after they’d taken out St Kieran’s in the quarter-final.
Then the lockdown landed and the competition was scrubbed.
Then Cian came up with this catchy initiative ‘Pass the sliotar, not the Virus’.
It was devastating for that group but Cian never wallowed in that disappointment. He focused on his studies. He kept setting his alarm in the morning to keep up his training.
Then early in the summer, I got a call one day from Cian. “I want to do something to make a difference,” he said.
In my role as Community Champion of the Clare Community Response Forum, Cian was looking for advice in how he might go about making that difference. Before going into detail about any potential initiative, we chatted on what charities he might look at.
I mentioned Cystic Fibrosis because anyone with CF was certainly at high risk of Covid-19. Then Cian came up with this catchy initiative ‘Pass the sliotar, not the Virus’.
Similar to the ice-bucket challenge, you’d hit the sliotar and then nominate three more people to do the same, making a donation of €4 in the process. Cian got Shane O’Donnell and Lee Chin on board to kick it off and, for a finish, people were pucking balls in New York, Boston and Australia.
The concept raised over €7,000 for CF Ireland. I’ve seen Cian up close with the Clarecastle U-21s and seniors.
He showed his class with Flannan’s while he was excellent for the Clare U-20s against Tipperary back in October. Cian Galvin is a smashing player but, for me, his most inspiring act in 2020 was what he did off the field.
A piece of kit became my lockdown VBF
by
Eoghan Cormican
Ipurchased a Garmin watch in the early weeks of the first lockdown. Back in January, I was fortunate - or unfortunate - enough to secure a place in the 2020 Dublin marathon.
My running, up to that point, amounted to the Ballincollig Park run (5km) every Saturday last November and December.
I started doing two runs a week from February and on into March, but no more than 5km each time.
It actually got to a stage where my housemate queried whether I knew the actual length of a marathon such were the short and swift nature of my runs.
Lockdown No 2 and the hard pause of all games freed up weekends and allowed me to lace up far more frequently.
And with my family in Galway and the lads in Dublin, both well outside my 5km circle, the watch became my new best friend as I jogged out the Straight Road on the outskirts of Cork city three times a week, each time turning right at the main set of traffic lights, looping around The Anglers Rest and back in that murderous Lee Road with its one, most unforgiving hill.
Running, and how my running was progressing, proved the perfect distraction from reality.
Prior to my purchase, I had been relying on a most basic stopwatch with three functions - start, stop reset.
By comparison, the new bit of kit was a revelation.
It told me everything I never cared about, but became fascinated by the stats, graphs and multi-coloured charts that would quickly ferment after each outing.
I was studying my average kilometre pace almost as often as I was the daily case numbers.
Self-involved, I know, but running, and how my running was progressing, proved the perfect distraction from reality.
Unlike my banana bread, the running, thankfully, has not proven to be a lockdown phase.
The watch and I are still getting out three times a week, the distances covered have moved on from my days at 5km and the hope is I’ll have a marathon to run on the weekend of my 30th birthday next October.
A good year for the fourth estate
by
Tommy Martin
If it sometimes seems that journalists are fond of patting each other on the back, it’s only because they’ve had enough of being kicked in the backside.
Journalists like to think of themselves as the unloved stepchild in the vocational family. They believe their lot is to be constantly accused of bias, laziness, inebriation and sometimes even things that are untrue.
Feelings of persecution are a common ailment for journalists, though not to be confused with actual persecution. Forty-two journalists were killed for their work worldwide in 2020, so there are worse things than Twitter trolls.
I mention this to request forgiveness for nominating the humble journo as my hero of 2020. This might seem a terrible misjudgement in a year when the medical profession, carers and those in the field of immunology have been the real superstars.
I trust that they will get their due elsewhere. Nonetheless, 2020 has been a good year for the Fourth Estate. The pandemic has meant that cold hard facts have trumped, pardon the pun, the hot air of fake news.
Audiences for broadcast news bulletins soared, traffic and subscriptions for trusted print and online outlets were up. In sport, the light of truth was shone on two scandals that lay in plain sight.
The pandemic has meant that cold hard facts have trumped, pardon the pun, the hot air of fake news.
Mark Tighe and Paul Rowan wrote ‘Champagne Football’, the gripping, nauseating and at times highly amusing account of John Delaney’s rise and fall.
The book has topped the bestseller lists, suggesting Delaney is a far better literary villain than he ever was a CEO.
But it is the work of Mark Horgan, along with his co-producer Ciaran Cassidy, on the podcast ‘Where Is George Gibney’ that gets my nod for heroism in 2020.
The BBC Sounds and Second Captains production used the possibilities of the medium to full effect so that, although in hiding, the paedophile former swimming coach could be called to account to a worldwide audience of millions.
Airing the stories of Gibney’s victims afresh achieved some small redress for the fact that the Irish judicial system let the monster off scot-free in the 1990s. As many of the survivors said, to be heard and believed mattered greatly.
Since its release, scores of new allegations prompted by the podcast have led to the reopening of the Garda investigation into Gibney.
A pat on the back is the least Horgan and his team deserve.
Attacking from the front
by
Jacqui Hurley
Ithink if you had told me in March, that we’d get all the way to the All-Ireland finals, the week before Christmas, without any major hiccups, I would have laughed at the notion.
I remember thinking Leo Varadkar was out of his mind when he sat on the couch on the Late Late Show and suggested there might be an All-Ireland final behind closed doors. I just couldn’t see it.
But looking at it now, to me it’s been the single greatest thing that has happened this year. Sometimes we take our GAA, camogie and ladies football players for granted.
We expect that they’ll give us endless hours of entertainment on the weekend, just because they love it. But this year, each and every one of them was faced with an incredibly difficult decision.
Do I play and potentially put loved ones at risk? Or do I take a step back and potentially miss out on one of the most memorable seasons of all?
A season that just might lift the spirits when it’s needed most?
But for me, what stands out most, is the players' willingness to play.
When we look back on 2020 we’ll remember the incredible drama - the Cork footballers last-minute win against Kerry, Cavan and Tipperary’s provincial titles, Limerick’s tenacity, Declan Hannon’s words that captured the mood of the nation, a camogie final under lights and victory for a Kilkenny team finally able to drag themselves over the line.
But for me, what stands out most, is the players' willingness to play.
Even in the most uncertain times, they stood up and gave us all hope.
And something to talk about other than the darkness that surrounds us.
Let’s not forget, that’s just what they did on the pitch…off it, they were also involved in community fundraising efforts which raised millions of euro for those who need it most.
It hasn’t been easy and I’m sure there are moments each and every one of them wondered if it was worth it.
But after a year we’d love to forget, they’ve certainly given me something to remember.
Does my hero wear a cape? Dunno, I haven’t met her yet
by
Tadhg Coakley
Inever met my sporting hero of 2020. I wouldn’t know her if I passed her on the street.
In September, I was asked by this newspaper to write about the first club rugby match since February, between Midleton and Sundays Well in Musgrave Park.
I reached out to Sundays Well and Jess Dwyer, their Covid-19 Officer, processed my Personal Accreditation Declaration and emailed me that I was good to go.
I tried to meet Jess when I got to Musgrave Park, but she wasn’t well that day and wasn’t at the game. I wanted to meet her to thank her, but I also wanted to ask her why she took on the responsibility to volunteer for such a role in the club.
We all know about the bravery of the player – we see what sportspeople can do and we feel awe. But what about the bravery of accepting the duty of care for everybody in a rugby football club.
Of being the first in line for blame if something goes wrong, but being well back in the line when end-of-season plaudits are being handed out for sporting heroism.
They say you should never meet your heroes but I think they’re wrong.
One day in May when sport returned after the first lockdown, I was out walking near a GAA grounds. A boy on a bike passed me, a hurley in his backpack, a sense of purpose lighting up his face.
Two girls strolled across the street carrying their hurleys as lightly as dreams. Cars pulled up outside the grounds; girls and boys alighted. They greeted their friends and team-mates.
Their sense of belonging and connection – of being part of something greater than themselves – shone out of them. But none of them could have been there until they were cleared by the club’s Covid-19 Officer.
Someone who had stepped forward in 2020 when so much was at stake for so many.
The photos of these volunteers don’t appear in newspapers, their profiles don’t appear in match programmes. We don’t know their favourite food, dream holiday destination or toughest opponent.
Often we don’t know their names and we don’t get to meet them. I’m sorry I didn’t get to meet Jess. They say you should never meet your heroes but I think they’re wrong.
If you’re involved in a club you’ll have your own Jess or Jesses, and there would have been no sport this year without them. Give thanks for them, say thanks to them. WhatsApp them a happy Christmas, it’s been a tough year.
And don’t spare the emojis.
Ah, but I met mine...and she’s basketball’s MVP
by
Kieran Shannon
Unlike Tadhg I got to meet my sporting hero of the year, our Covid officer.
Back in early June when my former colleague Malachy Clerkin was offering his deepest sympathies to the poor unfortunates that would be saddled with such a newly-created position in their local GAA club, Treasa McNamara, out of a combination of duty and naivety, was the first person in Ballyea camogie to put her hand up.
And so thanks to the likes of her, our children and the rest of the community were able to enjoy another summer in the greatest playground in Ballyea, the club field.
For sure there were restrictions – and Treasa and her ilk saw to it that they were enforced, whether it was our U14 girls having to sanitise their hands before every session or that we adults had to enter by a separate gate if we wanted to take in their game. And of course you had to have filled in your health questionnaire in advance.
Because if you didn’t… well, a Treasa would help you along there too, understanding how confusing and frustrating it could sometimes be to navigate. That wasn’t the half of it for her though.
Turns out she was only starting. Truth is, the GAA and its sister sports will always be able to find someone for a job like that.
For a sport like basketball they’re much harder to come by, especially in Clare. There are clubs in the county that have been inactive for over nine months now on account of Covid, and the sad reality is, some might never reactivate.
Because as it was, they were depending on the same one or two people to do almost everything, especially the coaching. Covid was the straw that broke the camel’s back.
All the red tape – or at least all the boxes that would need to be ticked – on top of all the X and Os would have been just too much hassle, just too overwhelming.
But it’s also been magical hearing their laughter and seeing their enthusiasm and resilience in action.
Thankfully the club in which I coach has been able to push on. Because from the summer, I was able to identify just the person who could free me up to focus on the ball.
Before even Basketball Ireland had set up its own Covid health questionnaire app, Treasa had devised one for us. It has been a godsend for us – though quite possibly a pain in the butt for her.
Because as familiar as you become with the drill of filling in that form for yourself or your child the day of a training session, you’ll occasionally forget; someone always forgets. But the other constant is Treasa, tracking who has and hasn’t yet filled it in, and gently reminding and even chasing the forgetful.
The result of all that is that at least once a week over the past four months more than 35 girls aged 13 or 14 in the Ennis area, including Treasa’s daughter Sarah and my daughter Aimee, have been able to continue to play some basketball.
For sure it has been challenging, with little love or understanding from the government for our sport. In early October all indoor facilities had to close their doors to us.
Then even after we were able to secure the use of an outdoor court thanks to the generosity of another 2020 hero of mine, Dónal Ó hAinifein, principal of Gaelscoil Mhíchíl Chíosóg – and Treasa going to all the bother of securing the necessary insurance – Sport Ireland in its wisdom prohibited us passing the ball to one another for a while.
Those Saturday mornings can be long – with so many girls and thus so many pods, we’ve to lay on three different sessions, back to back, meaning we’re there for over four hours.
But it’s also been magical, hearing their laughter and seeing their enthusiasm and resilience in action, dribbling between the puddles and the showers of rain.
And all because we’d a Treasa. This season of seasons, she’s our MVP.
Restoring my faith in the old game
by
Donal Lenihan
It’s been a while since I’ve watched a provincial or international game outside the confines of the press or commentary box.
Over time, you tend to take these things for granted. As with all professional sports, rugby faces any number of issues that overshadow events on the field of play.
The most worrying surrounds the revelation of the early onset of dementia by England World Cup winner Steve Thompson and former Wales and England internationals Alix Popham and Michael Lipman as a result of repeated concussions.
All in their early 40s, their story is frightening. Couple that with the financial challenges facing the sport with the venture capitalists waiting in the wings to take advantage and you wonder where rugby is heading.
It makes one a little cynical about a game that has played such an influential role in my life.
However, my faith in rugby was restored somewhat over the last few months when brought back to the roots of the game by the club’s J2’s - the fourth adult side in Cork Constitution behind the seniors, Seconds and U20 teams.
As club president in our 129th year of competitive action, I couldn’t have picked a worse time to sit at the top table.
Games have been few and far between while no senior competition has come anywhere close to completion. Some never got started.
As club president in our 129th year of competitive action, I couldn’t have picked a worse time to sit at the top table.
Yet, once a week, when allowed to do so under Covid regulations, a squad of over 40 players turned up for training.
Many were forced to give up the game in their mid-20’s due to work, family or travel commitments. Others packed it in when the dedication required to make the senior or seconds became too onerous.
Then the decision to play J2’s rugby on Friday nights, under lights, changed everything. All of a sudden, with the prospect of free weekends, former players in their late 20’s and early 30’s were enticed back to the game they loved.
The craic and sense of camaraderie once enjoyed was instantly rekindled. Three former Munster schools players came out of hibernation.
Others, like former All-Ireland league and Munster Cup winning prop Ger Sweeney, came out of retirement for social rugby.
This group has added massively to the fabric of the club and, hopefully, will continue to contribute off the field in the years to come. Over the past two seasons they took it upon themselves to raise €11,000 for the Movember charity.
The only competition completed to date this season was the Dennehy Cup which they won, playing some fantastic rugby along the way against two equally impressive sides from Highfield and Mallow.
Their enthusiasm was a joy to behold. The unity of purpose and bond generated over the last two seasons provided a brilliant outlet at a very challenging time due to the pandemic.
As a group, they also helped restore my faith in the old amateur values that attracted so many to the game in the first place.
The small club with the huge heart
by
Therese O’Callaghan
This is everything the GAA is about and epitomises the true spirit of the club.
Randal Óg is a tiny GAA club centred in Ballinacarriga, south east of Dunmanway in the Carbery division of west Cork. John Collins is their linchpin, and has been now for many years.
The 47-year-old has given selflessly over his lengthy career and this year was no different. The above picture shows John celebrating the team’s divisional Junior B Hurling Championship victory.
And to do it alongside his seven nephews - Donnacha and Peter Collins, Séamus Crowley, Cian and Conor O’Neill, and Eoghan and Liam O’Donovan – is truly memorable.
Not only did he accept the trophy after his side’s hard-fought victory over Kilbrittain, but the sterling defender turned in a man-of-the-match display.
Then again, this is not the first time he has been a stand-out player.
John was named Player of the Tournament when UCC won the Fitzgibbon Cup in 1996. He also played minor hurling with Cork.
When Randal Óg won the Carbery JBHC title back in 1992, he featured.
Some of the members volunteered as drivers for West Cork Cancer Connect and as nurses for Jack & Jill Foundation.
Collins, who has no intention of retiring, has remained loyal to his club and is such a positive influence on the younger players. His brother Gerard is manager of the team.
Off the field, the Randal Óg club isn’t found wanting either, demonstrating wonderful community spirit in times of need. Early on in the Covid crisis, the Community Sports Hall was used as a Covid Swab Centre.
At the time, Dr Emer Shanley thanked the amazing community of Ballinacarriga and the Randal Óg GAA Club who generously handed over their facilities at very short notice.
Some of the members volunteered as drivers for West Cork Cancer Connect and as nurses for Jack & Jill Foundation.
The club, along with Ballinacarrig and Lisbealad Community Association, organised a very successful fundraiser for these two very deserving groups.
Local volunteers came together and along with grant aid from Cork County Council, are creating a wonderful loop walkway, which takes you around the perimeter of the pitch, along the river, and passing by Ballinacarriga Castle.
And when games resume, the double-dream remains alive as they await the divisional JBFC final.
Racing led the field
by
Ruby Walsh
Ihave no idea what or who has inspired my colleagues in this paper through 2020 and I have a feeling my take on inspiration is going to be a tad different from everyone else’s.
It’s not one thing, it’s an entire industry.
When Leo Varadkar announced the initial Covid lockdown in March and our whole lives ground to a sudden stop, you simply couldn’t tell a couple of thousand racehorses they had to stay home, work from home and only go out for essentials within a 5km radius of their stable.
Hence, the thousands of staff working with horses and within the horse racing industry did inspire me.
Working with racehorses is labour-intensive and when you remove any social connection between staff, days become long and boring.
When you then add the fact that any work you are doing is only for the care of these animals and not for their preparation as athletes, your job doesn’t take long to become a chore.
There was no apocalyptic talk, it was all about what we are going to achieve.
Yet those fortunate enough to retain their job took pride in the work they had and soldiered on whilst those in positions of authority went about finding a way to get a whole industry back up and running (literally).
Racing never showed reckless abandon to the situation at hand; it followed guidelines, made calculated and safe decisions and never stopped trying.
From those in HRI who had to obtain the political grace to reopen, to those in the IHRB who had to devise a plan of how racing could safely resume, to the staff at racecourses changing the facilities to get the show back on the road, Racing united and moved forward.
There was no apocalyptic talk, it was all about what we are going to achieve.
Rules were made and punishments meted out to those who broke them. The industry came together and delivered some sort of sport, live sport, something new, something unexpected and unpredictable.
Racing led the way and gave us all a whiff of what normality could be like again.
Skidding and sweating as I try to take the next corner better and faster than the last
by
Nora Stapleton
Most people I know have bought something weird or wonderful during Covid.
For some it was an SUP, a dry robe or an electric scooter, one person has a new set of skis with no notion of when she will be able to use them. My Covid purchase of the summer was a mountain bike.
Second hand, found on Facebook and bought in the carpark of the local Lidl from a nice fella who maybe ripped me off but maybe didn’t as I’m not sure what the going rate is or how good the bike actually is.
However, it has so far served me well and I love it.
I always knew I wanted to spend more time on a bike. Or rather, I would have to due to years of sport and now the owner of two knees that find it hard to walk downstairs.
The bike I had in mind wasn’t a road bike that gives me a sore neck from low handlebars and a body shudder every time a lorry passes. But a bike that gives me a sense of adventure.
I’m not usually a thrill-seeker but that feeling of going a little too fast on something I don’t know much about, bouncing over rocks which I’m sure I’m meant to try and avoid but still don’t know how to best navigate that either.
I’m even thinking of Covid purchase 2021, a new mountain bike.
My first experience of mountain biking was as an energetic child who loved getting lost in a forest on her bike with her pals.
You couldn’t really call it mountain biking I suppose, more kind of trail biking with mountain bikes. I am also ashamed to say we turned an old forgotten, overgrown, church cemetery into our biking arena.
Balancing over broken headstones and weaving through the muddy paths as fast as possible. My first proper mountain biking experience was in Thailand while traveling through Asia on route to Australia back in 2005.
This was the proper deal, full body armour to wear, double suspension, weaving along paths with a 20ft drop to the side, navigating down a rocky mountainside.
I succeeded in staying on the bike gloatingly, my friend not so much with multiple crashes, flying over the handle bar experiences, plus a detour down a new path she created herself when realising she wasn’t going to make the turn.
No broken bones though and plenty of stories to reminisce on to this day. Since living in a world of lockdowns, Ticknock in the Dublin Mountains has become my back garden and my sense of freedom.
The uphill cycle from home burns the lungs and legs, but the downhill ride weaving through trees, over rocks, carelessly navigating, skidding and sweating as I try to take the next corner better and faster than the last, and gain a little more height over the next mound.
A new passion has been lit. It is a long way from the rugby pitch I was used to, but it feels like it could be something that rekindles the euphoria for sport I once had but then lost in retirement.
I’m even thinking of Covid purchase 2021, a new mountain bike.
For a few sacred months, just us, the bikes and the road
by
Declan Bogue
Lockdown meant different things to different people. To me, it meant no more coaching in football, hurling and camogie.
A man needs a purpose and a means to escape the house however. The garage was emptied and remodelled into a modest home gym. But that couldn't satisfy the need to get the head and body to a place far, far away.
And so, I cleaned off my prized Planet X road bike (matt black, with red flashing) and started off one miserable March morning from Aughnacloy, pedalling out of the Clogher Valley.
Although there were strict rules on not mixing at the time, a group of enthusiasts caught me on the first hill. Showing remarkable maturity, I caught the back wheel and let them drag me all the way to Dungannon and on through Donaghmore to home.
A solid 25 mile for starters.
Recognising that it might be better in a group, I formed a club. Which entailed adding three men who might otherwise be shoulders-deep in GAA to a WhatsApp group. It needed a name, so, leaning into our shared heritage, entitled the group Cumann Rothar.
There was Aidan McElroy: Fermanagh backroom team. Mounting a Giant Trek, updated mid-season to a White Orbea. A Climber.
Cathal McGarry. Chairman of Cúchulainn An Ghleanna. On board a black Boardman Comp x7. Very much a Puncheur.
Enda McGinley. Aye, him from Tyrone. A black Boardman with yellow flashes. A Sprinter.
I set out ground rules, forwarded the Rules of the Velominati. The most applicable ones were Rule #5: Harden The Fuck Up, and Rule #87: The Ride Starts on Time. No exceptions.
I risked my mortgage handing over credit card details to a Chinese website that sent us back affordable cycling clothes. We now had a kit!
One day I was asked if I had been ill recently. Cyclists blush at such a compliment.
We (I, mostly) got into the language. Water bottles were bidons. White cycling shoes were 'White Ladies.' For black shoes, 'Black Knights.' A hard ride had us 'on the rivet.' When I struggled like an oul' wan up Murley Mountain, I had the other three taunting me with, "Rule 5! Rule 5! RULE 5!"In my corner, I had the one-time GAA writer Paddy Heaney offering me his own brand of cajoling/bullying/sneering.
Heaney knows cycling. He's been on the Podium at Muff for the St Patrick's Day race, taking gold. Taking only the bits of his advice that I found easy, a bucket of protein was bought. It would be mixed every night with Greek yogurt to stave off the chocolate pangs.
In time, I would fade away to a mere 12 stone. As the love handles shrunk, my pace picked up. One day I was asked if I had been ill recently. Cyclists blush at such a compliment.
We would get out twice, sometimes three times midweek, beginning at 6am for two hours. The regular route was just over 32 miles. Sundays were a longer venture and could bring us to exotic venues such as Portadown. Clones was visited on the nominated Ulster final day.
As the summer wore on and action on the GAA fields resumed, the rides became less frequent. Aidan got a Bosman transfer to a breakaway group of Clogher Valley Wheelers and completed a 100 mile ride.
Out of pure thickness, myself and Cathal, along with occasional support from my nephew Ross (on an 18-year-old blue Giant that I once reversed over by mistake in 2009) and my father Sean (a mongrel breed of a bike from multiple sources) did our own 100-mile journey a fortnight later that took us around Lough Melvin and into Kinlough in Leitrim, before setting out for home again.
As we approached the finish line that day, Cathal looked at me in disgust. A stringy snot was hanging off the end of my nose, defying gravity, swinging to and fro. I hadn't the energy to wipe it off and there it remained for a few more miles.
The Cumann Rothar What's App still pings, but not with departure times and routes. We are all still clinging on over the winter months to a special chemistry.
Aidan went back to his Fermanagh commitments. Rather selfishly, Cathal and his wife Martina had their second child (I know, right?) Lorcan, and Enda finished up with Swatragh and became the Antrim manager.
But for a few months at least, it was just us, our bikes and the road. And it was great.
Is there anything to be said for another lockdown?
The need to belong to a team, a crest
by
Louise Galvin
Three gulps later, the Capri Sun sachet collapsed in on itself. I felt 12 years old again, the best day of 2020.
I had just played in and won a County Ladies Intermediate Football final at Fitzgerald Stadium.
Outside the grounds in full regalia, eating pizza, jelly sweets and Capri Sun with the team, family and friends lucky to get one of the 200 golden tickets made available. 2020 forced us to relish the simpler things in life - time together, a sunny day, a simple game of football.
In its wake, we buzzed around giddy with the result and the illicit sense of enjoyment of meeting people.
I retired from Sevens International Rugby in September, a final season ended abruptly by that unmentionable of viruses. I made conscious efforts to remind myself that ultimately, I was safe and my family were healthy.
The wedding was ‘out of the way’ the previous Christmas avoiding the angst of ravaged guests lists and masks for accessories. Working on the frontline dampened any sparks of self pity. But something was missing. I didn’t have a team.
Strenuous runs on the local green in Dublin resulted in queries: Who do you play for? ‘No-one’ was the answer.
I was transitioning out of rugby, still contracted and based in Dublin so I couldn’t start playing anything or with anyone else.
2020 forced us to relish the simpler things in life - time together, a sunny day, a simple game of football.
Late summer, and a chink of light.
The club. My last gaelic football game was in 2015, an All-Ireland semi-final defeat to Cork, before jumping two footed bag and baggage into the oval office.
The club, Finuge/St Senans in north Kerry, had made massive strides in the five years since, from underage all the way up to senior, culminating in this Intermediate county final. Not bad for a rural club set up in 2009.
I registered for the season just before the deadline, ‘just in case’, and on official retirement I was there to lend a hand, a boot, anything they’d take off me.
A giddy child eager to contribute in any way possible, and to have a team, a crest, somewhere to belong to.
In the final we avenged an early season defeat to Castleisland Desmonds. With number 30 on my back, I was just thrilled to be taking the field.
The performance wasn’t bad, enough to justify a jersey even if my mother chastised me for a few stray balls after. Nobody else was around to confirm or otherwise. No homecoming.
No dressing rooms. No showers. But we slaked that thirst.
Great love affairs with Hurling
by
Larry Ryan
Anthony Daly plugged plenty of gaps in his hurling career. This year he filled a void.
With lockdown stretching bleakly in front of us, Dalo’s writing about bygone days was as entertaining as ever, insight planting nostalgia on its arse with a fair shoulder.
Then he started back on the podcast trail, with not much, on the face of it, to talk about. The Irish Examiner built a new studio at the start of the year, with grand plans.
It got two or three run-outs, before it was locked up and deserted. Instead, a lad landed out to Dalo’s place in Cooraclare with a long pole and sorted out a decent connection to the hurling mainframe.
And the talking started on Zoom. It wasn’t always about hurling, though David Herity took us as far inside a Brian Cody dressing room as we’ve been let.
And it was soon evident that Ken Hogan knows every hurler in the country and what he likes for his dinner. But we also followed closely the fortunes and misfortunes of Mark Landers’ horse Getaway Queen and the TJ Ryan travelogue took in a virtual tour of Vegas.
And by the time the hurling restarted, punditry was being carried out in a whole new language, and matches were like a deaf dog… hard to call.
It topped the country's podcast charts. And the messages flooded in from those who found some solace in it, on their walks and jogs and drives.
There was something in the madness that helped keep people sane. Still, in Tipp we can never entirely forgive him for ‘97, so Dalo is not my person of the year.
Though he does perfectly encapsulate the infectious power of a genuine love of your sport.
Something he shares with the great Eoin O’Sullivan of Cork’s Sarsfields, who at four county senior medals is only one behind Dalo.
In that and the way he has allowed love to guide him, Eoin has showed us all how to live.
On May 21 this year, an afternoon I will never forget, Eoin took us on his journey from that moment, before the county quarter-final in 2015, when he noticed that tiny black mole on his foot. He was just 24.
He retraced the immunotherapy and radiotherapy and medical trials and scans and surgery. He described the staples and wounds and scars and unbearable pain.
He relived the heartbreak and hope, the respite and dread, of his cancer journey. At every turn he has been driven by a fierce desire to get back on the field for Sarsfields. To hurl.
He has hurled days after invasive surgery. And he has blocked out fears to nail his frees days before heading inside for more. The former Cork hurler and mental health advocate Conor Cusack summed up Eoin’s fortitude best.
“Amidst these surreal times emerges an extraordinary story about the immense importance of sport in our lives and the power of one man to give hope and inspiration to us all. One of the greatest love affairs with hurling and the GAA.”
We talked last week again. Eoin has just finished his physiotherapy exams, is almost qualified. In the midst of this battle, a teacher changed career, to follow a calling that itched, to live his best life.
Since May, Eoin’s year has lurched like all of them since 2015, another scan bringing bad news, medicine delivering hope.
Hip pain stopped him hurling, tablets eased it but depleted him. He parked treatment for a few months to give himself a chance of playing championship.
“Because you have to live your life too.” He couldn’t quite make the seniors but played intermediate. To prove 2020 truly has no heart, Eoin had his penalty saved in the county semi-final shootout defeat by Éire Óg.
And to know Eoin and his story is to know that on that afternoon in Blarney he found no perspective in his bigger struggle. Because he has learned to stay entirely in the moment.
In that and the way he has allowed love to guide him, Eoin has showed us all how to live.
