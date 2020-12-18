Munster Rugby in 2020: Five experts analyse the province’s potential for a return to the top

TOM SAVAGE

Still a Few Forwards Away From Elite

TOM SAVAGE, Editor of Three Red Kings website



Munster's Gavin Coombes and Adam Beard of Ospreys compete in a line out at Thomond Park last month. Picture: INPHO/Dan Sheridan



Given December 1 as a starting point, what are your expectations for the coming year, and where is Munster Rugby as things stand with regard to those ambitions?





for Munster, the short-term expectations are simple - get into the knockouts of the European Cup, win all their home European games, pick up five points on the road as a minimum, beat Leinster in Thomond Park and pick up an away win during the interpros. Sounds easy when it’s written out, right? Munster are capable of producing that kind of return in the medium term but there is an element of doubt over how the rubber will meet the road against Clermont.



Munster’s PRO14 form has been quite good and, while you could question the strength of some of their recent opposition, Munster’s best two wins of the season to date came against strong Scarlets/Edinburgh and Cardiff Blues sides before everyone broke up for the extended test window.



Anything longer term than that depends on the luck of the bounce with injury and the possible return of guys like Snyman, Carbery and others before season’s end. That said, it’s reasonable to expect Munster to at least make a European semi-final and make the final of the PRO14 this season. The quality is there, the youth have stepped up in a tangible way and there seems to be growing confidence amongst the playing group that they have a style of play to match up well with anyone.



What is the key barrier to Munster taking the next step and competing consistently again with Europe's elite?





Munster are a few key forwards away from being an elite challenger at European level. This is a game of size and power and while Munster have some very promising young players who look like they can be the answer to that question, we’ve got to see it against the likes of Leinster and Clermont to be sure. I think players like Coombes and Wycherley are very close to making that breakthrough but more will be needed - Hodnett’s Achilles injury was a sickener for him so close to Europe, Thomas Ahern looks like he could be a very special athlete and that’s before you start looking at talents like Josh Wycherley, Keynan Knox, Roman Salanoa and, further down the track, Scott Buckley, Alex Kendellan and others.



If Munster can bring through those young forwards and deliver on their potential, they’ll be very close. The future of half-back looks incredibly bright with Craig Casey, Ben Healy and Jack Crowley being standouts but it’s the pack that will decide Munster’s medium- and long-term level in Europe.



