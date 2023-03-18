Death by rooster

“He was very gentle and he was good with the horses, his calmness came across to them,” says horse trainer Paraic Geraghty.



Geraghty has worked at the highest echelons of the Irish show jumping world, acting as assistant to chef d’equipe Robert Splaine and then rising to chef d’equipe of the Turkish Show Jumping Team. He remembers Jasper well.



“He was a really nice guy and he had a lot of trouble in his life. For a man who had gone through so much turmoil in his life he handled it really well. It never showed, it never affected him. He was a really nice person and his daughter was his world really, he was really concerned with looking after her, he used to bring her to the yard from school,” he tells the Irish Examiner at Coilóg Equestrian Centre in Kildare.



“Among the banter of the lads having the craic in the yard, Jasper was 'the voice of reason.' I can still see him now. For what he had gone through in his life, he was an amazing person, when you think back to what he had gone through and how he dealt with it and how he carried on. He didn’t let it drag him down, he was very positive,” he adds.



Thinking back on it now, Geraghty believes it wasn’t just Jasper healing the horses, they were healing him: “He spent hours upon hours just grooming the horses and brushing them and talking to them and taking them into the paddocks and letting them out, he just seemed to have endless time to be in the company of the horses so maybe that was his way of dealing with the pressure that he was under,” he says.