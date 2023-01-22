icon

Happiness was something I seldom felt growing up. With my childhood, I always struggled to find something that made me truly happy. The one thing I constantly come back to when I think of the word happiness is music. Everyone speaks of music as the universal language. Not only do I believe this to be one hundred percent accurate, I also believe it to be true because of this, music can evoke emotions that we sometimes struggle to express. For me, music has not only been my happiness, but also my safe place. It has surrounded me with a love that I never knew I could feel, but it also showed me a form of expression that I struggled to show others. It helped me find my path and showed me that no matter my past I would always have a way to be happy even in my lowest points. I turned to music in my time of darkness, writing music and songs, listening to words of songs that best represented me and in that it provided a light at the end of the tunnel.