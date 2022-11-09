

As life goes on as normal in busy Ballinroad in Dungarvan, Co Waterford, one of the area’s most interesting characters is no longer part of the daily grind. Catherine O’Brien is now a wanted woman, with gardai and people who believe they were conned by her trying to find her.



Neighbours tell of people turning up at her door to find her, while victims tell stories of how the trust she earned from them was abused.



So who is Catherine O’Brien and why do gardai want to talk to her? Listen to find out how the one-time florist got involved in the pub trade, the veterinary business and the horse industry, while persuading new friends that she was an expert in legal matters. She was a business woman with connections including a link to the Vatican. She drove only the best vehicles.



But Catherine the Fake tells a tale of someone who leaves a trail of destruction in her wake. See how she grabbed the attention of the Criminal Assets Bureau and hear how she is remembered as being as slippery as an eel, managing to evade law enforcement as well as those who were once close to her.

