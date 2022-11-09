IMAGES
An investigative series by Irish Examiner journalist
Ann Murphy
From florist to fraudster, leaving a trail of destruction from North Cork, to Waterford, to Clare, to Wexford and through the midlands ... learn how mistress of re-invention, Catherine O'Brien, scammed her way around rural Ireland.
A Mistress of Re-Invention
As life goes on as normal in busy Ballinroad in Dungarvan, Co Waterford, one of the area’s most interesting characters is no longer part of the daily grind. Catherine O’Brien is now a wanted woman, with gardai and people who believe they were conned by her trying to find her.
Neighbours tell of people turning up at her door to find her, while victims tell stories of how the trust she earned from them was abused.
So who is Catherine O’Brien and why do gardai want to talk to her? Listen to find out how the one-time florist got involved in the pub trade, the veterinary business and the horse industry, while persuading new friends that she was an expert in legal matters. She was a business woman with connections including a link to the Vatican. She drove only the best vehicles.
But Catherine the Fake tells a tale of someone who leaves a trail of destruction in her wake. See how she grabbed the attention of the Criminal Assets Bureau and hear how she is remembered as being as slippery as an eel, managing to evade law enforcement as well as those who were once close to her.
Gold Digging on Waterford’s Copper Coast
A member of west Waterford’s Ango Irish ascendancy, Nicola Beresford Minihan, lost her home and another property due to the machinations of Catherine O’Brien, the woman she believed was like a daughter to her.
As Nicola tells her story, immerse yourself in how her life evolved from growing up in the sprawling Woodhouse estate on the outskirts of coastal Stradbally to living her later years in rented accommodation, thanks to her friendship and business forays with Catherine. See how their relationship developed from Nicola’s role as child minder to one of Catherine’s children, to becoming a director in some of her businesses, to mortgaging her home to help her build up a business.
Discover too the kindnesses that were scattered here and there. There was the fairytale holiday which still brings a smile to Nicola’s face despite the pain and hardships that resulted from meeting the chameleon that is Catherine O’Brien.
But through it all, the one question on Nicola’s lips is why nobody told her of the danger of getting involved with Catherine O’Brien.
It's a long way from Clare to here
Catherine O’Brien was not only a financial fraudster but also a romance fraudster. Find out how she conned her lover out of €20,000 and tried to ensure his family signed a contract which asked that they would not “conduct any drive bys” of his house while she was there.
Despite a relationship which appeared to be blossoming, this was one built on suspicion, suspense and intrigue and did not promise a happy-ever-after. But it brought a new playground for Catherine, with new friends to impress and new people to inveigle into business plans, with her focus switching from floristry to veterinary thanks to her new connections in Co Clare.
She told her newfound friends of having bought a pub in west Clare, and advertised positions for the venue – but the jobs did not exist because she had not made the purchase. However, she had prestige as a business woman who had a home in Dungarvan and connections which secured corporate boxes in Croke Park. She was someone who appeared to have it all.
But did she have it all? Who was this woman who had infiltrated the social scene in west Clare and earned the trust of people who later regretted having met her?
Horses for courses
Catherine O’Brien became a well-known figure in Ireland’s horsey set and Senator David Norris was almost woven into her ever-expanding web after she turned to him for advice.
She is someone different to everyone she meets, in her bid to earn people’s trust, as a live investigation is underway into frauds she is suspected of carrying out in equine circles.
Discover how she dodges those looking for her, and how innocent people who never met or heard of Catherine O’Brien find themselves fielding queries on how to locate her. See how her love for horses led to her downfall, with more than 30 animals in her care found in shocking states of emaciation, resulting in a bench warrant being issued for her arrest.
As the animals remain in a horse shelter, the search for Catherine O’Brien continues and that bench warrant remains live. And as the hunt goes on, the stories of her escapades continue to emerge.
icon She is like an eel – nobody can catch her.
Catherine O'Brien is originally from Boherascrub in Buttevant, north Cork. This is the most up-to-date image we have of her from 2021 - supplied by Irish Mail on Sunday.
Catherine has been living for many years in Dungarvan, Co. Waterford. This detached house at An Ghrianan in Ballinroad is her home there. The house has been lying empty for several months.
Catherine's whereabouts are unknown at present. Many people are looking for Ms. O'Brien because she owes them money. The Gardaí are also looking for her ... there is a bench warrant out for her arrest following an animal cruelty conviction in 2021 in her absence.
Catherine was convicted of more than thirty counts of animal welfare breaches in relation to horses that were seized in Ballygarret in Co. Wexford the previous year in 2020.
Catherine, who has two grown up daughters, also failed to turn up in court in February 2022 for a Proceeds of Crime hearing in the High Court in Dublin. A decision was made in favour of the Criminal Assets Bureau, allowing the retention by the State of a 2015-registered Land Rover Discovery.
icon I think that is what kills me more. Somebody I considered a friend could do that to me.
Nicola Beresford Minihan, who came to know Catherine O'Brien through a relative of hers, became involved in business with her in Stradbally, Co. Waterford.
Nicola mortgaged two of her houses to help Catherine O'Brien to set up in business and subsequently lost her houses to the bank. Pictured is Stradbally House where Nicola lived when she met Catherine.
Nicola comes from an aristrocratic background in west Waterford. Stradbally is the location of the Woodhouse Estate, where Nicola grew up.
Nicola sold some pieces of furniture which had been in her family. But she has held on to the piano she played as a child in Woodhouse in Stradbally, which her father, Lord William Mostyn de la Poer Beresford, had inherited.
Catherine set up a number of floristry businesses including Stradbally Garden Centre and Celtic Landscapes in Stradbally. As company documents show, this was set up in January of 2003.
Nicola Beresford Minihan and Catherine O'Brien were both listed as Directors of the Stradbally flower shop. Nicola’s home at that point - was also used as the registered office for the company.
icon The affidavits of Catherine O’Brien contain explanations which are inherently improbable.
Mr Justice Alexander Owens delivered the judgement in the case relating to the 2015 registered Land Rover Discovery.
icon She has an uncanny way of sucking you in
Mr Paddy O’Donoghue, who runs a veterinary supplies business in Clare, supplied Catherine O'Brien with items for a veterinary supplies business she was setting up in Waterford. Paddy is still waiting for payment.
icon I used to meet her and she used to talk a big game about what she was doing. She was very persuasive, very charming.
PADDY O'DONOGHUE
Catherine O'Brien left a trail of destruction right across the country.
Catherine O'Brien appears to be arguing with an individual in this video. She was being secretly fimed on a smartphone. Video supplied.
icon For sure and certain, she knew what she was doing
Paddy O'Donoghue owns a veterinary supply company in Co. Clare. He met Catherine O'Brien through an acquaintance and agreed to supply goods to Catherine for her to set up a Veterinary supply business in Dungarvan. He is still waiting to get paid for his goods.
icon A third of our capacity is taking up with horses that have been there since 2019.
Chief executive of the trust, Sharon Power, says more than €250,000 has been spent on caring for the thoroughbred animals in the past three years.
