“The situation was getting very difficult for everybody, I had never had any racial problems or anything like that, but it was just a situation that was going wrong. My wife and I had been there for over 50 years, our three children were born there and our five grandchildren were born there."



“One day we just decided to get the family together and tell them that it was time to leave before it was too late.” His daughter Alice heard about Kingston College, and thought it would suit him and Maggie.



They duly applied to join the waiting list and when they had got onto it, they left Zimbabwe and moved to Kilkenny to live with their daughter and they were eventually given a home at Kingston College.



“I know only too well how the Ukrainians who move here will feel when they do come,” he said. You’ve no idea of the absolute relief I felt when I stood in the house at first and looked around and just thought, ‘thank goodness it’s all over, we finally have a place we can call home’.



On the welcome he and his Maggie, who died six years ago in a local nursing home, received when they arrived, he added: “People really made us feel very welcome. They weren’t just our immediate neighbours but they were also the people in the town, and it helped that I worked in the local Sue Ryder charity shop, and I got to know people.”



He added: “I am looking forward to welcoming the Ukrainians and showing them the warm welcome I was shown when I arrived.”