How did Dave Barry dupe us all?

VICTIM IMPACT STATEMENTS David Barry was sentenced on Thursday 24th June is now serving a five year prison sentence. He pleaded guilty to 29 charges of sexually abusing boy scouts over two decades. The offences involved 28 charges of indecent or sexual assault and one of attempted sexual assault. VICTIM 1 icon I can see how you fooled scout leaders, gardaí, TDs, parents and media alike into thinking you were an upstanding citizen. All those years doing Santa’s grotto in Wilton – the flash car, the businessman, the scout leader.The reality, which has finally been exposed, paints a very different picture. You were in fact the rotten apple in the great community.

I found out on my wedding day that I was not the only one you had interfered with. It was then I knew it was time to take action. I felt it was time the paedophile was exposed for what you are. It would take many years more for me to have the confidence to do it and I am glad I have done it. VICTIM 2 icon Your vile self-gratification, your lies, your deceit had had a profound negative effect on our lives. In a mendacious and manipulative fashion you have betrayed every trust placed in you.

For your own venal reasons you betrayed the trust of your friends, family and our society. VICTIM 3 icon I don’t want to be here. I don’t want to read this out loud. I wish I could stand here today and tell you that I have been strong and this had no impact on my life but I can’t. I can’t because what he did has haunted me for over 30 years.

I didn’t deserve this. I lived a blissful childhood until I joined the scouts and met Dave Barry. He stole my youth and my innocence. His abuse left me utterly distraught, confused and lost. I lived in a constant state of fear. I was trapped. Every time I tried to leave the scouts he manipulated the situation ensuring I stayed.

There was no way I could explain to anyone else what was going on when I didn’t understand myself. I’ve had enough of the relentless guilt, shame and fear. VICTIM 4 icon He used his position of power and trust to groom us. I remember him ringing my own mother saying it was okay to stay in his house and he would look after us.

As I got older and became intimate with partners the memories of the abuse came back to me and affected that intimacy. He was walking around with not a care in the world while we all suffered in silence.

I believe the abuse was a factor in the break-up of my marriage and my performance in work as I had to take time off due to depression.

I had seen him only recently in a coffee shop. When I saw him I walked out and while sitting in the car I realised I had done nothing wrong. I went back in and ordered my coffee. He was not going to have a hold over me anymore.