Ukraine, Afghanistan, water, climate top World Press Photo awards
This year’s World Press Photo Contest global winners, chosen from thousands of entrants, highlight the climate crisis, community, war’s impact on civilians, and the importance of press photography around the world.
With Russia’s war in Ukraine constantly in the news, the Photo of the Year goes to Evgeniy Maloletka for his confronting image from the siege of Mariupol for perfectly capturing the human suffering caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in a single image.
The Story of the Year, nine haunting but beautiful photos by Mads Nissen, refuses to let us forget the people of Afghanistan living now under the Taliban and with a lack of international aid.
The Long-Term Project Award goes to Anush Babajanyan, for her work spanning years to highlight a story not often covered outside Central Asia about water management impacts after the end of the Soviet Union made worse by the climate crisis - but most importantly, showing the powerful spirit of people forced to adapt to new realities.
The Open Format Award goes to Mohamed Mahdy, who is collaborating with neighborhood residents of Al Max, in Alexandria, Egypt, to preserve the memory of their fast-disappearing fishing village and has invited the whole world to participate through an interactive website.
The four global winners were selected from 24 regional winners, which were chosen from more than 60,000 entries (still images and multimedia) submitted by 3,752 entrants from 127 countries. The entries were judged first by six regional juries and all winners chosen by a global jury consisting of the regional jury chairs plus the global jury chair.
These stories, alongside the other winners, will be shown to millions of people as part of our annual exhibition in over 60 cities around the world - including Amsterdam (opening 22 April), Rome, Berlin, Barcelona, Zurich, Tel Aviv, Taipei, Singapore, Mexico City, Jakarta, Sydney, and Toronto, and will be seen by millions more online.
Photo of the Year
The Siege of Mariupol: Iryna Kalinina (32), an injured pregnant woman, is carried from a maternity hospital that was damaged during a Russian airstrike in Mariupol, Ukraine. Her baby, named Miron (after the word for ‘peace’) was stillborn, and half an hour later Iryna died as well.
Picture: Evgeniy Maloletka, Associated Press
The port of Mariupol on the Sea of Azov was the first city struck when Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, on 24 February 2022. Civilians were hit hard.
The strategically important port is one of the largest Russian-speaking cities in Ukraine, a major industrial hub, and vital for the country’s steel exports. The territory was also of symbolic value to invading forces, as it represented a large step towards building a land bridge between the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DNR) and Crimea, which Russia had illegally annexed in 2014.
By early March, Russian forces had completely surrounded the city, restricting water, power and food supplies. Some 200,000 citizens were trapped in Mariupol, as attempts to evacuate them failed. Russian bombardment devastated the city, and included civilian targets such as a maternity hospital and a theater where people were sheltering. Evgeniy Maloletka, who is Ukrainian, was one of the very few photographers documenting events in Mariupol at that time.
On 21 April, President Vladimir Putin announced that Russian forces had taken Mariupol, but the city council said that 1,000 civilians alongside thousands of Ukrainian soldiers were holding out in the giant Azovstal steelworks. By 20 May, the soldiers defending the steelworks had surrendered, and the UN and Red Cross were able to evacuate the civilians. The UN Human Rights Office confirmed 1,348 civilian deaths during the siege of Mariupol, stating that the actual death toll was likely thousands higher; Ukraine says that figure is more than 25,000.
At the time of writing in April 2023, Mariupol remained under Russian occupation. Russia has begun rebuilding the city and scrubbing it of its Ukrainian identity by renaming streets and changing school curriculums.
Evgeniy Maloletka
Ukraine
Since 2014, Maloletka has been covering the war in Ukraine. He has also covered the Euromaidan Revolution, the protests in Belarus, the Nagorno-Karabakh war and the COVID-19 pandemic in Ukraine.
Maloletka graduated from the Kyiv Polytechnic Institute in 2010. In 2009, he started working as a staff photographer for Ukrainian media, and went on to working as a freelancer, collaborating with the Associated Press, Al Jazeera, Der Spiegel and others.
His work during the siege of Mariupol in 2022 has been recognized with the Knight International Journalism Award, the Visa d’or News Award and the Prix Bayeux Calvados-Normandie. He has also received awards from Italy, Germany, Norway and the United States.
Story of the Year
The Price of Peace in Afghanistan: Unable to afford food for the family, the parents of Khalil Ahmad (15) decided to sell his kidney for US$3,500. After the operation, Khalil suffers chronic pain and no longer has the strength for football and cricket. The lack of jobs and the threat of starvation has led to a dramatic increase in the illegal organ trade. Herat, Afghanistan.
Picture: Mads Nissen, Politiken/Panos Pictures
Women and children beg for bread outside a bakery in central Kabul, Afghanistan, on 14 January 2022.
A heavily armed Taliban checkpoint outside Bamiyan, Afghanistan.
Lunch at the home of Nafisa (25) who is surrounded by her family members
weakened by the food crisis.
Hojatullah (11 months old) is examined at a small clinic in Alibeg, near Bamiyan, Afghanistan.
A family burns plastic to make a fire for cooking food in a camp on the outskirts of Herat, Afghanistan.
The Islamic declaration of faith, "There is no God but Allah, and Muhammad is His messenger", covers the wall of the former US Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan.
Sohalullah Hejrat (19) stands guard over Friday prayer at Sher Shah Suri Mosque in Kabul, Afghanistan.
Pacha and his daughter, Bebe Aisa, clean and polish shoes to make enough money for food in the streets of Kabul, Afghanistan.
This story captures the daily life of people living across Afghanistan in 2022.
In August 2021, the withdrawal of US and allied forces from Afghanistan marked the end of a 20-year long attempt at nation-building. Taliban forces, having sustained an insurgency across the country, returned to power shortly after the collapse of the Afghan state. Consequently, all international aid, which in 2019 accounted for an estimated 80 percent of the country’s expenditures, was halted, and 7 to 9 billion dollars of assets belonging to the Afghan state were frozen. Without these two sources of government income, the already fragile Afghan economy effectively collapsed.
National gross domestic product of Afghanistan dropped to around 25 percent of its peak in early 2021. Estimates for 2022 suggest that 97 percent of the population lives below the poverty line and 95 percent of people do not have enough to eat. Nine million people are at risk of famine and, according to the UN, over a million children are severely malnourished. COVID-19, intense droughts, and the inability of aid organizations to bring relief to those in need have all exacerbated the crisis, which is only expected to worsen in 2023.
Mads Nissen photographed this story on assignment for Politiken. He said: “My hope with this work is more than anything to create not just awareness, but engagement to the millions of Afghans who are desperately in need of food and humanitarian aid right now.”
Mads Nissen
Denmark
For Nissen, photography is all about empathy - creating understanding and intimacy while confronting contemporary social issues such as inequality, human rights violations, and our destructive relationship with nature.
Nissen graduated with distinction from The Danish School of Media and Journalism in 2007. After graduating he moved to Shanghai to document the human and social consequences of China’s historic economic rise. Since 2014, he has worked as a staff photographer at the Danish daily Politiken, a newspaper internationally praised for its strong commitment to visual journalism. In addition to Politiken, his images have been published in Time, Newsweek, CNN, National Geographic, The Guardian, Le Figaro Magazine, Der Spiegel and many other publications.He frequently gives lectures and workshops and has solo-exhibitions across Europe and Latin America.
In both 2015 and 2021, Nissen’s photographs were selected as World Press Photo of the Year. In 2015, his photograph was of an intimate moment between a young gay couple from Russia, and in 2021, ‘The First Embrace,’ depicted an embrace between two women in a care home in Brazil during the COVID-19 pandemic. His work has received more than 80 international awards and recognitions, including the Visa d’Or in 2022 and first prize as ‘The International Photographer of the Year’ at POY in 2023.
Nissen has published three photo books: The Fallen (People's Press), AMAZONAS (Gyldendal) and most recently in 2018 the award-winning We are Indestructible (GOST Books).
He is represented by Panos Pictures, by Prospekt in Italy and Laif in Germany.
Long-Term Project Award
Battered Waters: The Zapadnyy Suek glacier in Naryn, Kyrgyzstan, is a source of the Naryn River, which in turn feeds into the Syr Darya River. The Syr Darya skirts Uzbekistan and flows through Kazakhstan into what remains of the Aral Sea.
Picture: Anush Babajanyan, VII Photo/National Geographic Society
Access to water is one of the most contentious local issues in Central Asia today. Four landlocked countries compete over the water supplies they share – a situation intensified by the climate crisis.
For decades, interdependence between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan, upstream on the Syr Darya and Amu Darya rivers, and Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan downstream, encouraged peaceful interaction over use of this resource – but drought, conflicting needs, and water mismanagement are disrupting this long-standing cooperation. Post-Soviet independence of the four countries, the subsequent growth of national identities, and the rise of privatized industries all contribute further to this imbalance.
In the past, upstream countries, dependent on a supply of hydroelectric power that was not sufficient to meet winter needs, received fossil-fuel energy from downstream countries at prices subsidized by the Soviet government. This arrangement allowed upstream countries to conserve water in winter, which they would release in summer when it was needed for irrigation in important agricultural areas downstream. The breakdown of the Soviet subsidy system has led upstream countries to release more water to generate power in winter, which results in downstream flooding and less water for summer irrigation. Downstream countries have resisted Kyrgyzstan’s attempts to extract payment for water.
Recent intense droughts have aggravated the situation. In February 2022, the Toktogul Reservoir in Kyrgyzstan, for example, contained just 8.6 billion cubic meters of water (bcm), well below its capacity of 19.5 bcm, and nearing the 5.5 bcm level at which the dam is considered ‘dead’ and incapable of producing hydroelectric power. Furthermore, glaciers in Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, a precious water resource, are currently receding. Although this temporarily increases water flow, it is likely to worsen the situation in future.
The photographer documented the resilience of people living in this region, who have been dealing with issues of water management for many years. She said: “Water intertwines with their lives. People’s lives are also changing because the climate is changing, and they have to adapt to that, too. I wanted to capture this powerful spirit. One of the reasons I'm happy that this project was a winner is that it means I can share the story with a wider audience. Stories from Central Asia are not covered enough.”
Anush Babajanyan
Armenia
Anush Babajanyan is a photographer whose work focuses on social narratives and personal stories. She is a member of VII Photo Agency and is a National Geographic Explorer.
Babajanyan has photographed in Nagorno-Karabakh for over six years, compiling the photography in her book A Troubled Home. Alongside working in the South Caucasus region, Babajanyan photographs in Central Asia, where she has been working on environmental stories.
In 2019, she was the winner of the Canon Female Photojournalist Grant. Her photography has been published in The New York Times, The Washington Post, National Geographic, Foreign Policy Magazine, and other international publications.
Open Format Award
Here, The Doors Don't Know Me: Using found imagery and the artist’s own photography, Mohamed Mahdy’s project presents an elegy to a communal way of life on the cusp of disappearing.
Picture: Mohamed Mahdy
For generations, the residents of Al Max, a fishing community in Alexandria, Egypt, have lived close to the water. They built their homes right along the Mahmoudiyah canal, which connected their fishing boats to the Mediterranean. Life on the waters of the canal may have appeared idyllic, especially to photographers like Mohamed Mahdy, who was initially drawn to the site for its atmosphere, but making a living fishing at Al Max has always been difficult. International environmental agreements restrict the number of days residents can fish. Pollution from surrounding factories force fishermen to sail farther out to sea on small wooden boats, which endangers their boats and their lives. Despite the challenges, the people here have formed a strong and unique community and culture.
In 2020, the Egyptian government began evicting parts of Al Max and relocating people to housing several kilometers away from the canals. So far, about a third of the neighborhood of Al Max has been relocated. The government cites rising sea levels due to global climate change and a need for urban renewal and development as reasons for relocation, but many residents remain skeptical of its necessity. What is certain is that relocation means not only demolishing homes, but endangering the collective memories and local culture embedded in the neighborhood of Al Max. The stories captured by this project speak to the precarity of people everywhere striving for recognition amid global economic and environmental upheaval.
People of the Al Max community speak of love letters or last words found in bottles that would wash on to their shores. For this project, Mohamed Mahdy encouraged residents to write their own letters, building an archive of private memories for future generations. Visitors to the website are also encouraged to send their letters to the residents of Al Max, opening a channel of communication to the outside world.
Mohamed Mahdy
Egypt
Mohamed Mahdy (b. 1996) is a visual storyteller from Alexandria, Egypt. His work concentrates on the hidden and often unseen communities in Egypt, tackling diverse cultural and social issues relevant to the context in which he works.
Mahdy graduated from Pharos University in Alexandria (PUA) with a degree in Arts and Design. He was awarded a scholarship and completed two diplomas at the Danish School for Media and Journalism (DMJX) in Arhus, Denmark.
In 2018, Mahdy was named by The New York Times Lens Blog as one of 12 emerging photographers to watch. In 2021, he was selected as a Photography and Social Justice Fellow of the Magnum Foundation and in 2022, he was named by The Guardian as one of five emerging talents in photojournalism. He also won the 2022 Canon Student Development Programme.
Mahdy’s work has been exhibited worldwide, notably as part of the exhibition Take Me to the River (2021) at the Hamburger Bahnhof, Berlin and in the Altonaer Museum, Hamburg as part of the Hamburg Portfolio Review. He exhibited twice with the Ian Parry Scholarship in London and at Photoville in New York.
Some of the other winners
Silt in the Amu Darya in Uzbekistan gives the water a dark red color, as water levels in the river continue to decrease.. Picture Anush Babajanyan
VII Photo/National Geographic Society
An Iranian woman sits on a chair in front of a busy square in Tehran, defying the
mandatory hijab law. “A fewPicture Ahmad Halabisaz
Consoled by her partner Yevgeniy Vlasenko and her mother Lyubov, Yana Bachek
(52) cries over the body of her father Victor Gubarev (79), killed while buying bread during the shelling of Kharkiv, Ukraine. UkrainianPicture Alkis Konstantinidis, Reuters
A geodesic dome covers the injection well of a geothermal power plant, in
Hellisheiði, Iceland.Picture: Simone Tramonte
Anton Gladun (22) has his wounds cleaned by hospital doctors, in Cherkasy, Ukraine. Anton, a military medic deployed on the front line in eastern Ukraine, lost both legs and the left arm in an explosion on 27 March.Picture Emilio Morenatti, Associated Press
Alfredo, Ubaldo, and José tend beehives near Wenden in the Arizona desert, United States. A substantial decrease in rainfall in the area means that the men
must now provide water for the bees in troughs.Picture Jonas Kakó, Panos Pictures
Maria Hernandez rides in a pickup truck on the way to work at a banana plantation, in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, while awaiting a decision on her immigration case, in order to travel to the United States to reunite with her daughters.Picture Carlos Barria, Reuters
A baby’s bottle used to measure agrichemicals floats in a drum of diluted pesticide about to be used to spray flower crops in Villa Guerrero, Mexico. Workers use the bottle because it has volume markings, which make measuring out the amount of chemical easier..Picture Cristopher Rogel Blanquet, Eugene Smith Grant/National System of Art Creators FONCA/Getty Images
