Watch: Johnny Depp v Amber Heard trial – Kate Moss to appear via videolink

Mr Depp is suing Ms Heard for libel over a 2018 article she wrote in The Washington Post, which his lawyers say falsely implies he physically and sexually abused her
Watch: Johnny Depp v Amber Heard trial – Kate Moss to appear via videolink

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard in court

Wed, 25 May, 2022 - 14:00

The Johnny Depp v Amber Heard trial enters Day 22 on Wednesday with British supermodel Kate Moss is due to give evidence.

Mr Depp is suing Ms Heard over a 2018 article she wrote in the Washington Post, which his lawyers say falsely implies he physically and sexually abused her while they were together.

He has denied all accusations.

Mr Depp’s lawyers say the article falsely implies Ms Heard, 35, was physically and sexually abused by him when they were married.

The article does not mention Mr Depp by name and, according to Ms Heard’s lawyers, is covered by the first amendment of the US constitution which protects freedom of speech.

You can follow day 22 of the trial live below:

More in this section

Europe Growth Forecasts Hungary proposes removing Russian oil embargo from EU summit agenda
Russia Ukraine War Developments Ukraine says Russia must withdraw to pre-war positions before talks can happen
Marcos Jr proclaimed next president of Philippines after landslide election win Marcos Jr proclaimed next president of Philippines after landslide election win
liveblog#Courts
Michelle Bachelet, UN high commissioner for human rights (Martial Trezzini/Keystone via AP)

Chinese leader defends record to UN human rights chief

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 21, 2022

  • 20
  • 26
  • 29
  • 41
  • 42
  • 45
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices