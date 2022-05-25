Watch: Johnny Depp v Amber Heard trial – Kate Moss to appear via videolink

The Johnny Depp v Amber Heard trial enters Day 22 on Wednesday with British supermodel Kate Moss is due to give evidence.

Mr Depp is suing Ms Heard over a 2018 article she wrote in the Washington Post, which his lawyers say falsely implies he physically and sexually abused her while they were together.

He has denied all accusations.

Mr Depp’s lawyers say the article falsely implies Ms Heard, 35, was physically and sexually abused by him when they were married.

The article does not mention Mr Depp by name and, according to Ms Heard’s lawyers, is covered by the first amendment of the US constitution which protects freedom of speech.

