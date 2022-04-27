Watch: Johnny Depp trial enters 10th day 

Wed, 27 Apr, 2022 - 15:00

The Johnny Depp v Amber Heard trial enters Day 10 on Wednesday.

He is suing Ms Heard for libel over a 2018 article she wrote in The Washington Post, which his lawyers say falsely implies he physically and sexually abused her.

Mr Depp has denied all allegations.

Mr Depp’s lawyers say the article falsely implies Ms Heard, 35, was physically and sexually abused by him when they were married.

The article does not mention Mr Depp by name and, according to Ms Heard’s lawyers, is covered by the first amendment of the US constitution which protects freedom of speech.

You can follow day 10 of the trial live below:

 

Mr Depp gave testimony in the trial last week and Ms Heard is also expected to take the stand. The trial is expected to last a total of seven weeks.

