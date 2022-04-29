Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Vladimir Putin to attend November’s G20 summit in Bali

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Vladimir Putin to attend November’s G20 summit in Bali

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Ukraine Presidential Office/AP)

Fri, 29 Apr, 2022 - 15:23
Associated Press Reporter

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin have both agreed to attend the G20 summit to be held in Bali in November, according to Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo.

Mr Widodo, the current chairman of the G20 group, made the remarks in a televised statement on Friday in which he said that he had telephone conversations this week with Mr Zelenskyy and Mr Putin.

He said he urged both leaders of Ukraine and Russia to end the war through negotiations.

“I reiterated the importance of ending the war immediately,” he said.

“I also emphasised that peaceful efforts should continue and Indonesia is ready to contribute to these peaceful efforts.”

He said that he invited Mr Putin and Mr Zelenskyy to the G20 summit as the war in Ukraine has a major impact on the global economy.

Russian President Vladimir Putin (Alexei Danichev/AP)

“We understand that the G20 plays the catalyst role in the recovery of the global economy,” Mr Widodo said.

Mr Widodo said that he has rejected the Ukrainian leader’s request for arms but instead will send humanitarian aid.

“The mandate of Indonesia’s constitution and the principles of our foreign policy prohibit us from providing arms assistance to other countries,” Mr Widodo said.

“However, we are ready to provide humanitarian aid to Ukraine.”

Read More

Radio Free Europe journalist killed in Russian strike on Kyiv

More in this section

Russia Ukraine War 200 bodies found in basement in Mariupol, Ukrainian authorities say
Europe Pesticides Dramatic rise in pesticides in EU fruit and vegetables, report claims
Israel Journalist Killed Reconstruction Review suggests Israeli bullet killed Al Jazeera reporter
RussiaG20#UkrainePlace: International
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (Keystone via AP)

Second five-year term for WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 21, 2022

  • 20
  • 26
  • 29
  • 41
  • 42
  • 45
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices