US basketball star appears in Moscow court for detention hearing

Brittney Griner leaves a courtroom after a hearing in Khimki, just outside Moscow, Russia (Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP)
Fri, 13 May, 2022 - 13:43
Associated Press reporters

The lawyer for US basketball star Brittney Griner said her pre-trial detention in Russia has been extended by a month.

Griner’s lawyer Alexander Boikov told The Associated Press he believes the relatively short extension indicates the case will come to trial soon.

Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, was detained at Moscow airport after vape cartridges containing oil derived from cannabis were allegedly found in her luggage, which could carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

US President Joe Biden’s administration says Griner, 31, is being wrongfully detained.

The Women’s National Basketball Association and US officials have worked toward her release – without visible progress.

