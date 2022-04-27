Ukraine: What happened today, Wednesday, April 27

Wednesday saw Russia halt gas supplies to Bulgaria and Poland for rejecting its demand for payment in roubles, taking direct aim at European economies in its toughest retaliation so far against international sanctions over the war in Ukraine.

The step was denounced by European leaders as "blackmail", and comes as European countries have joined the United States in ramping up arms shipments to help Ukraine fend off a new Russian assault in the east.

Gazprom, Russia's gas export monopoly, said it had "completely suspended gas supplies" to the Polish and Bulgarian gas companies "due to absence of payments in roubles", as stipulated in a decree from President Vladimir Putin that aims to soften the impact of sanctions on the Russian economy.

Polish President Andrzej Duda said the move violated "basic legal principles". Bulgarian Energy Minister Alexander Nikolov said gas was being used as a "political and economic weapon".

A view of the business tower Lakhta Centre, the headquarters of Russian gas monopoly Gazprom in St. Petersburg, Russia. Picture: AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Russia remained a reliable energy supplier and denied it was engaging in blackmail. He declined to say how many countries had agreed to switch to paying for gas in roubles but other European customers said gas supplies were flowing normally.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called the cut-off "yet another attempt by Russia to use gas as an instrument of blackmail".

But the Commission has also said the EU's gas buyers can engage with Russia’s payment scheme provided certain conditions are met.

Germany's main importer, Uniper (UN01.DE), said it could pay without violations. Austria and Hungary, among others, have also indicated they will take this route.

Russia reports blasts in south that Ukraine calls payback for invasion

A Ukrainian serviceman repairs a tank after fighting against Russian forces in Donetsk region. Picture: AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka

Russia reported a series of blasts in the south of the country and a fire at an ammunition depot on Wednesday, the latest in a spate incidents that a top Ukrainian official described as payback and "karma" for Moscow's invasion.

Without directly admitting that Ukraine was responsible, presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said it was natural that Russian regions where fuel and weapons are stored were learning about "demilitarisation".

The use of that word was a pointed reference to Moscow's stated objective for the nine-week-old war in Ukraine, which it calls a special military operation to disarm and "denazify" its neighbour.

"If you (Russians) decide to massively attack another country, massively kill everyone there, massively crush peaceful people with tanks, and use warehouses in your regions to enable the killings, then sooner or later the debts will have to be repaid," Podolyak said.

The blasts on Wednesday followed a major fire this week at a Russian oil storage facility in the Bryansk region near the border.

UN chief and Russia’s Putin agree on key Ukraine evacuation

Nazar Tishchenko (L), Alexii(C) and Oleg Vadimovich (R) deliver humanitarian aid to a family in a district of Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine. Picture: DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP via Getty Images

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Russian President Vladimir Putin met one-on-one Tuesday for the first time since Russia invaded Ukraine, and the United Nations said they agreed on arranging evacuations from a besieged steel plant in the battered city of Mariupol.

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said the Russian leader and UN chief discussed “proposals for humanitarian assistance and evacuation of civilians from conflict zones, namely in relation to the situation in Mariupol.”

They also agreed in principle, he said, that the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross should be involved in the evacuation of civilians from the Azovstal steel complex where Ukrainian defenders in the southeastern city are making a dogged stand.

Discussions will be held with the U.N. humanitarian office and the Russian Defense Ministry on the evacuation, Dujarric said.

Goals of Ukraine military operation will be achieved - Putin

Putin said in an address on Wednesday to both houses of parliament: “I want to emphasize again that all the tasks of the special military operation we are conducting in the Donbas and Ukraine, launched on February 24, will be unconditionally fulfilled.” Picture: AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, Pool

Russian President Vladimir Putin has vowed to Russia’s parliament that the goals of the country’s military operation in Ukraine will be achieved.

Putin said in an address on Wednesday to both houses of parliament: “I want to emphasize again that all the tasks of the special military operation we are conducting in the Donbas and Ukraine, launched on February 24, will be unconditionally fulfilled.”

That, he said, will “guarantee the security of the residents” of separatist regions in eastern Ukraine that Russia recognized as independent shortly before launching its military action in Ukraine, as well as Crimea — which Russia annexed in 2014 — “and our entire country in the historical perspective.”

Russia announce sanctions against 287 British lawmakers

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that “those 287 should regard it as a badge of honor.” Picture: House of Commons/PA Wire

The Russian Foreign Ministry has announced sanctions against 287 British lawmakers in response to the UK sanctioning 368 members of Russia’s lower house of parliament.

The ministry on Wednesday released a list of both government and opposition lawmakers and a few former lawmakers.

They are now barred from entering Russia because they “took the most active part in the establishment of anti-Russian sanctions instruments in London (and) contribute to the groundless ramping-up of Russophobic hysteria in the UK”.

The ministry’s statement said that “hostile rhetoric and far-fetched accusations coming from the mouths of British parliamentarians not only condone the hostile course of London aimed at demonizing our country and (at) its international isolation, but are also used by opponents of mutually respectful dialogue with Russia to undermine the foundation of bilateral cooperation.”

Responding to the announcement, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that “those 287 should regard it as a badge of honor.”

Meanwhile, the Canadian government said Wednesday that it has imposed sanctions on more than 200 people who are loyal to Putin in Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region.

Russian forces have been backing separatist rebels in the Donbas area for eight years following Russia’s annexation of the Crimean Peninsula in 2014.

The Canadian sanctions are focused on the renewed Russian attempt to annex areas of the Donbas by targeting people attempting to support the next phase of the two-month-old Russian war on Ukraine.

“Canada will not stand idly by and watch President Putin and his accomplices attempt to redraw the borders of Ukraine with impunity,” Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said in a statement. “International law must be respected.”