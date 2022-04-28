Ukraine: What happened today, Thursday, April 28

Ukraine said that Russia’s offensive in the east picked up momentum, with several towns coming under intense attack as Moscow’s forces attempt to surround Ukrainian troops.

In a reminder of the horrific toll the war has taken since it began February 24, United Nations secretary-general Antonio Guterres visited towns outside the capital of Kyiv where evidence of mass killings of civilians was found after Russia’s retreat from the area.

The fighting gathered pace after Russia suddenly cut off natural gas to two Nato nations on Wednesday, in what was seen as a bid to punish and divide the West over its support for Ukraine ahead of the potentially pivotal battle in the eastern industrial region of the Donbas.

The general staff of Ukraine’s military said Russian forces were “exerting intense fire” in several places as they pushed on with the second phase of their invasion.

The most intensive action was around Donetsk and close to Kharkiv, which lies outside the Donbas but is seen as key to Russia’s apparent bid to encircle Ukrainian troops there.

The general staff said that over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian forces have repelled six attacks in the Donbas, control of which is now Moscow’s primary focus ever since its initial offensive faltered and failed to take the Ukrainian capital.

Ukraine accuses soldiers of Bucha atrocities

Ukraine’s prosecutor on Thursday identified 10 Russian soldiers she accused of atrocities in the Kyiv suburb of Bucha, one of the war’s major flashpoints that helped galvanize Western support of Ukraine.

Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova said on Facebook that the 10 soldiers in Russia’s 64th Separate Motorized Rifle Ground Forces Brigade who occupied Bucha were “involved in the torture of peaceful people.”

She did not specifically say that her office had filed criminal charges, and appealed to the public to help develop evidence.

The 10 suspects included officers as high as a general, as well as privates. The Russian government denies it targets civilians.

Russian President Vladimir Putin recently honored the brigade’s work, and Venediktova said he bears responsibility for the soldiers’ actions as their commander-in-chief.

“During the occupation of Bucha, they took unarmed civilians hostage, killed them with hunger and thirst, kept them on their knees with hands tied and eyes taped, mocked and beat them,” Venediktova said.

She added that the Russian soldiers threatened to shoot the hostages and looted houses.

Mariupol citizens face deadly danger from ‘medieval’ conditions, council says

Mariupol authorities are sounding the alarm about unsanitary conditions in the ravaged Ukrainian port city that they say pose a “deadly danger” to its remaining residents.

Mariupol City Council said on the messaging app Telegram that “deadly epidemics may break out in the city due to the lack of centralised water supply and sewerage, the decomposition of thousands of corpses under the rubble, a catastrophic shortage of drinking water and food”.

It said that the lives of 100,000 people who still remain in Mariupol, out of 450,000 pre-war residents, may be in danger, pointing to diseases like cholera and dysentery.

The Telegram post cited Mariupol mayor Vadym Boychenko as saying that “the invaders are not able to provide the remaining population with food, water and medicines, or are simply not interested in that”.

He said that “living conditions in the ruined Mariupol are now medieval” and that “an immediate and complete evacuation is needed”.

Putin warns West of lightning retaliation for intervention in Ukraine

Putin warned of lightning-fast retaliation if countries interfere in Ukraine, while US President Joe Biden was set to comment on Thursday in support of Ukraine's fight against "Russia's brutal war".

Russia has told the United States to stop sending arms to Ukraine, saying large Western deliveries of weapons were inflaming the conflict.

Addressing lawmakers in St Petersburg on Wednesday, Putin said the West wanted to cut Russia up into different pieces and accused it of pushing Ukraine into conflict with Russia.

"If someone intends to intervene in the ongoing events from the outside, and create strategic threats for Russia that are unacceptable to us, they should know that our retaliatory strikes will be lightning-fast," said Putin, according to video of his address supplied by Russian media.

"We have all the tools for this, things no one else can boast of having now. And we will not boast, we will use them if necessary. And I want everyone to know that."