Ukraine: What happened today, Sunday, April 24?

The number of Ukrainians who have fled the country since Russia’s began on February 24 is approaching 5.2 million, the UN refugee agency has said.

More than 1,151,000 Ukrainians have left during April so far, compared with 3.4 million in the month of March alone.

Beyond the refugee figures, the UN’s International Organization for Migration (IOM) estimates more than 7.7 million people have been displaced within Ukraine.

Almost two-thirds of Ukrainian children have had to flee their homes, including those who remain in the country.

Here is a breakdown of how many Ukrainian refugees have fled to neighbouring countries, according to UNHCR:

Poland: 2,899,713 (nearly six out of 10 Ukrainian refugees have crossed into Poland).

Russia: 578,255 (in addition, 105,000 people crossed into Russia from the separatist-held pro-Russian regions of Donetsk and Lugansk).

Romania: 774,074.

Hungary: 489,754.

Moldova: 433,214.

Slovakia: 354,329.

Belarus: 24,084.

Refugees wait in a line after fleeing the war from neighboring Ukraine at the border crossing in Medyka, southeastern Poland. Picture: AP Photo/Sergei Grits

Meanwhile, UN’s Ukraine crisis coordinator, Amin Awad, called for an “immediate stop” to fighting in Mariupol so that civilians trapped in the city can be evacuated today, AFP reports.

“The lives of tens of thousands, including women, children and older people, are at stake in Mariupol,” he said in a statement this afternoon.

“We need a pause in fighting right now to save lives.

The longer we wait the more lives will be at risk.

Mr Awad said the civilians must be allowed to safely evacuate "now, today" because "tomorrow could be too late.”

His call came after an attempted evacuation from Mariupol by Ukraine had failed on Saturday, with Kyiv saying it was “thwarted” by Russian forces.

The UN statement said there were an estimated 100,000 civilians trapped in the city, which has been heavily bombarded after being besieged by Russian forces for weeks.

Awad said Orthodox Easter, which is celebrated in both Russia and Ukraine, provided an opportunity to halt hostilities.

Local residents walk near a damaged military vehicle in an area controlled by Russian-backed separatist forces in Mariupol. Picture: AP Photo/Alexei Alexandrov

“At a time of a rare calendar alignment of the religious holidays of Orthodox Easter, Passover and Ramadan, it is the time to focus on our common humanity, setting divisions aside,” Awad said.

earlier this month, UN secretary general, António Guterres, had urged a pause in fighting for Orthodox Easter.

Here are some of today's other developments:

What else has been happening in Ukraine?

A part of a destroyed tank and a burned vehicle sit in an area controlled by Russian-backed separatist forces in Mariupol, Ukraine. Picture> AP Photo/Alexei Alexandrov

Ukraine says hundreds of its forces and civilians are trapped inside the Azovstal steel plant in the city of Mariupol.

Russia has been trying to take Mariupol for nearly two months, and the city on the Sea of Azov has seen some of the war’s worst deprivations.

Its capture would deprive Ukraine of a vital port, free up Russian troops to fight elsewhere, and establish a land corridor to the Crimean Peninsula, which Moscow seized in 2014.

Although Moscow had earlier declared victory in Mariupol and said its forces did not need to take the factory, the Ukrainian authorities say Russian forces have resumed air strikes and are trying to storm the plant.

Some 2,000 troops have been fighting tenaciously to the plant, which is virtually the last Ukrainian outpost in the city.

More than 100,000 people — down from a pre-war population of about 430,000 — are believed to remain in Mariupol with scant food, water or heat. Ukrainian authorities estimate that over 20,000 civilians have been killed in the city.

Further attacks in Donbas

Elsewhere, Russia pressed its attacks in the eastern Donbas region, where Moscow-backed separatists controlled some territory before the war and the Russians are aiming to gain full control over Ukraine’s eastern industrial heartland.

The Russian military reported hitting 423 Ukrainian targets overnight, including fortified positions and troop concentrations, while its warplanes destroyed 26 Ukrainian military sites, including an explosives factory and several artillery depots.

Luhansk regional governor Serhiy Haidai said on Sunday that eight people were killed and two others were wounded in a Russian barrage on Saturday.

The Russians also have shelled the Dnipro region west of Donbas, where at least one person was killed by a Russian missile, according to regional governor Valentyn Reznichenko.

Russia has pulled back forces from Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, and the north of the country to feed into the Donbas offensive, but the British Ministry of Defence said on Sunday that Ukrainian forces had repelled numerous assaults in the past week.

“Despite Russia making some territorial gains, Ukrainian resistance has been strong across all axes and inflicted significant cost on Russian forces,” the ministry said in an intelligence update.

Worshipers stand next to their traditional cakes and painted eggs prepared for an Easter celebration during a religious service at a church in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv. Picture: AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti

“Poor Russian morale and limited time to reconstitute, re-equip and reorganise forces from prior offensives are likely hindering Russian combat effectiveness,” it said.

The Ukrainian military said on Saturday it destroyed a Russian command post in Kherson, a southern city that fell to Russian forces early in the war.

The command post was hit on Friday, killing two generals and critically wounding another, the Ukrainian military intelligence agency said in a statement. The Russian military did not comment on the claim, which could not be confirmed.

If true, at least nine Russian generals have been killed since the start of the invasion, according to Ukrainian reports.