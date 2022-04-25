Ukraine: What happened today, Monday, April 25? 

Russia has unleashed a string of attacks against Ukrainian rail and fuel facilities, striking crucial infrastructure far from the front line of its eastern offensive.

Here are the today's main news lines:

The Russian military says it will open a humanitarian corridor for civilians to evacuate from the besieged steel plant in Mariupol. READ MORE.

Two fires were reported at oil facilities in western Russia, not far from the Ukrainian border. It was not clear what caused the blazes. READ MORE.

Around 15,000 Russian troops have been killed in the 61 days since they launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, according to Britain. READ MORE.

Russia’s foreign ministry said it had expelled 40 German diplomatic staff in a retaliatory move after Berlin expelled the same number of Russian diplomats.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said Russia is failing in its war aims and “Ukraine is succeeding”. READ MORE.

The US also announced new military assistance for Ukraine and a renewed diplomatic push in the war-ravaged nation as President Joe Biden’s secretary of state and Pentagon chief completed their trip to Kyiv. READ MORE.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said Russia’s aggression in Ukraine is a direct threat to Europe’s security. READ MORE.

What happened in Ukraine today?

Meanwhile, two fires were reported at oil facilities in western Russia, not far from the Ukrainian border. It was not clear what caused the blazes.

As both sides in the war brace for what could be a grinding battle of attrition in the country’s eastern industrial heartland, top US officials pledged more help to ensure Ukraine prevails.

In a bold visit to Kyiv to meet President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday, the American secretaries of state and defence said Washington had approved a $165m sale of ammunition – non-US ammo, mainly if not entirely to fit Ukraine’s Soviet-era weapons – along with more than $300m in financing to buy more supplies.

In an interview with the Associated Press, Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba welcomed the American support but said that “as long as Russian soldiers put a foot on Ukrainian soil, nothing is enough”.

Smoke and flame are from oil storage facilities hit by fire in Bryansk, Russia. Picture: AP

Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the US and its allies of trying to “split Russian society and to destroy Russia from within”.

When Russia invaded on February 24, its apparent goal was the lightning capture of Kyiv and perhaps the toppling of its government. But the Ukrainians, with the help of western weapons, bogged down Mr Putin’s troops and thwarted their push to Kyiv.

Moscow now says its goal is the capture of the mostly Russian-speaking Donbas region in the east. While both sides said the campaign in the east is under way, Russia has yet to mount an all-out ground offensive and has not achieved any major breakthroughs.

Ukrainian troops holed up in a steel plant in the strategic city of Mariupol are tying down Russian forces and apparently keeping them from being added to the offensive elsewhere in the Donbas.

Ukrainian officials have said about 2,500 to 3,000 Ukrainian troops had been killed as of mid-April.

What happened in Ireland?

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien's plan to home thousands of Ukrainian refugees will consider the use of emergency powers for procuring properties.

The minister will bring a memo to Cabinet tomorrow which will outline further details in relation to medium and longer-term housing options in response to the Ukrainian refugee crisis.

The plan includes an expansion of the voids programme whereby vacant social homes will be brought back into use and an expanded acquisition programme where local authorities will have greater flexibilities to acquire certain homes.