Trump to allow FBI dossier be published

Over the strong objections of his own Justice Department, US president Donald Trump will clear the way for the publication of a classified memo on the Russia investigation that Republicans say shows improper use of surveillance by the FBI, White House officials said yesterday.

The memo, prepared by Republicans on the House intelligence committee, is said to allege FBI misconduct in its investigation of potential ties between Russia and Trump’s 2016 campaign. Trump’s Justice Department and Democrats furiously lobbied Trump to stop the release, saying it could harm national security and mislead the public.

A White House official said Congress would probably be informed of the decision today, adding Trump was “OK” with its release. A second White House official said Trump was likely to declassify the congressional memo but the precise method for making it public was still being completed. The officials were not authorized to be quoted about private deliberations and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The House intelligence panel voted along party lines on Monday to put it out, giving Trump five days to reject the release under committee rules. But Trump also has the power to declassify the memo himself and either release it or give it to Congress to release. A White House official said the memo would be in “Congress’ hands” after Trump declassified it and that there were unlikely to be any redactions.

Trump has said he wants the memo released despite the objections of the FBI and the Justice Department. Senior FBI officials have also made direct appeals to the White House, warning that it could set a dangerous precedent.