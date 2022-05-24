Texas woman sought over fatal shooting of professional cyclist

Anna Moriah Wilson, 25, was found dead on May 11
Texas woman sought over fatal shooting of professional cyclist

Kaitlin Marie Armstrong (US Marshals Service via AP)

Tue, 24 May, 2022 - 17:40
AP Reporters

The search is continuing for a woman suspected of carrying out the fatal shooting of professional cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson at a house in Austin, Texas.

Ms Wilson, 25, was found dead on May 11, and Austin police issued a murder warrant for Kaitlin Marie Armstrong, 34, last week.

The competitive gravel and mountain bike racer and Vermont native had been in Austin for a cycling event.

According to legal papers, Ms Wilson had previously dated Armstrong’s boyfriend, cyclist Colin Strickland, who has cooperated with investigators and is not a suspect.

According to the affidavit, Armstrong’s SUV was spotted on surveillance video outside the home where Ms Wilson was found with fatal gunshot wounds.

Police questioned Armstrong on May 13, but the warrant for her arrest was not issued until May 19.

When asked on May 13 about the vehicle, Armstrong “continued to remain very still and guarded”, then asked to leave and was allowed to do so, the affidavit said.

Her life was taken from her before she had the opportunity to achieve everything she dreamed of

She has not been seen since, and her social media accounts were deleted, the affidavit said.

Armstrong’s father, Michael Armstrong, told ABC’s Good Morning America in an interview broadcast on Tuesday that he does not believe that his daughter could have killed Ms Wilson.

He said there are many “unanswered questions” about what happened.

“I know her. I know how she thinks and I know what she believes. And I know that she just would not do something like this,” Mr Armstrong said.

Ms Wilson’s family said she had recently decided to move from San Francisco back to Vermont, and the family said that she was not in a relationship with anyone at the time of her death.

“There are no words that can express the pain and suffering we are experiencing due to this senseless, tragic loss,” the family added.

“Moriah was a talented, kind and caring young woman. Her life was taken from her before she had the opportunity to achieve everything she dreamed of.”

More in this section

Yellen US to end Russia’s ability to pay international investors
Europe Pesticides Dramatic rise in pesticides in EU fruit and vegetables, report claims
Switzerland WHO Assembly Second five-year term for WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
CyclistPlace: International
A chihuahua which was shot through the neck with an arrow in California is comforted after veterinarians removed the projectile (Riverside County Animal Services via AP)

Chihuahua puppy found with arrow through neck expected to survive

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 21, 2022

  • 20
  • 26
  • 29
  • 41
  • 42
  • 45
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices