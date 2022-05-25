Texas school shooting: What we know so far

Nineteen children and two teachers have been killed after a teenage gunman stormed into a Texas elementary school on Tuesday.

The 18-year-old suspect has been identified as Salvador Ramos, and he was killed by police after he fled the scene.

Here’s what we know so far:

Victims

Fourth-grade teacher Eva Mireles has been confirmed as one of the adults killed in the attack, as well as Irma Garcia, who taught at the school for 23 years.

Eight-year-old Uziyah Garcia and Xavier Javier Lopez, 10, were confirmed by the Associated Press to have been killed after speaking with members of their families.

This March 2022 photo provided by Manny Renfro shows his grandson, Uziyah Garcia, while on spring break in San Angelo, Texas. The 8-year-old was among those killed in Tuesday???s shooting at Robb Elementary School on May 24 in Uvalde, Texas. (Manny Renfro via AP)

Amerie Jo Garza, also 10, was identified by family as one of the children killed, according to ABC news.

Jose Flores, aged 10, has also been named as a victim by his uncle.

Parents of schoolchildren had to wait for hours in a parking lot to receive the news that their children are dead after being swabbed for DNA, according to New York Times reporter, Jazmine Ulloa.

Timeline

The carnage began with Ramos shooting his own grandmother, who survived, authorities said.

He fled that scene and crashed his car near the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, a town about 80 miles (130 km) west of San Antonio, at around 11.30am local time.

There he launched a bloody rampage, the motive of which was not immediately clear.

The Facebook page of Robb Elementary School posted at 11:43am: "Please know at this time Robb Elementary is under a Lockdown Status due to gunshots in the area. The students and staff are safe in the building."

People leave the Uvalde Civic Center following a shooting earlier in the day at Robb Elementary School, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. (William Luther/The San Antonio Express-News via AP)

A second post was more explicit: "There is an active shooter at Robb Elementary. Law enforcement is on site."

A resident who heard the crash called 911, and two local police officers exchanged gunfire with the shooter.

Both officers were shot, though it was not immediately clear where on the campus that confrontation occurred, or how much time elapsed before more authorities arrived on the scene.

Meanwhile, teams of Border Patrol agents raced to the school, including 10 to 15 members of a Swat-like tactical and counter-terrorism unit, officials said.

One Border Patrol agent who was working nearby when the shooting began rushed into the school without waiting for backup and shot and killed the gunman, who was behind a barricade.

The agent was wounded but able to walk out of the school, the law enforcement source said.

The gunman

The suspected gunman bought two rifles on his 18th birthday, Texas state senator Roland Gutierrez, who was briefed by state police, told reporters.

Ramos had hinted on social media that an attack could be coming, according to Gutierrez, who said he had been briefed by state police.

He noted that Ramos “suggested the kids should watch out”, and that he had bought two “assault weapons” after turning 18.

Law enforcement personnel run away from the scene of a suspected shooting near Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, U.S. May 24, 2022. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Investigators believe Ramos posted photos on Instagram of two guns he used in the shooting, and they were examining whether he made statements online alluding to the attack in the hours before the assault, a law enforcement official said.

President Biden

Speaking from the White House hours later, a visibly shaken President Joe Biden urged Americans to stand up to the politically powerful gun lobby, which he blamed for blocking enactment of tougher firearms safety laws.

Biden ordered flags flown at half-staff daily until sunset on Saturday in observance of the tragedy.

President Joe Biden speaks to the nation about the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, from the White House, in Washington, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, as first lady Jill Biden listens. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

"As a nation, we have to ask, 'When in God's name are we going to stand up to the gun lobby?'" Biden said on national television, suggesting reinstating a US ban on assault-style weapons and other "common sense gun laws."