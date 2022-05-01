Suez Canal chief says April revenues hit all-time record

Suez Canal chief says April revenues hit all-time record
Suez Canal bosses said on said Sunday that the waterway’s monthly revenues have hit an all-time record (Ayman Aref/AP)
Sun, 01 May, 2022 - 11:37
Associated Press reporters

Bosses of Egypt’s Suez Canal said on Sunday that its monthly revenues hit an all-time record in April, raking in 629 million US dollars (£500 million).

The unprecedented income came after transit fees for ships passing through the waterway were increased in March.

Admiral Ossama Rabei, head of the Suez Canal Authority, said in a statement that 1,929 vessels sailed through the Suez Canal last month, compared with 1,814 in April 2021.

He said revenues rose by 13.9% compared with April last year when the crucial waterway received 553.6 million dollars (£440 million).

20,649 Number of vessels that passed through the Suez Canal in 2021

About 10% of global trade, including 7% of the world’s oil, flows through the Suez Canal, which connects the Mediterranean and Red Seas.

The canal, which first opened in 1869, is a major source of foreign currency for Egypt.

The waterway’s annual revenues reached 6.3 billion dollars (£5 billion) in 2021, the highest in its history.

Officials said 20,649 vessels passed through the canal last year, a 10% increase on 18,830 in 2020.

The shipping industry is still under pressure from the coronavirus pandemic, and Russia’s war on Ukraine has added to global economic concerns.

More in this section

Cyclist Killed Texas Texas woman sought over fatal shooting of professional cyclist
Switzerland WHO Assembly Second five-year term for WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
Russia Ukraine War 200 bodies found in basement in Mariupol, Ukrainian authorities say
SuezDigitalPlace: International
A farmer fills a spray machine with pesticide at his vineyard near the town of Tyrnavos, central Greece (AP)

Dramatic rise in pesticides in EU fruit and vegetables, report claims

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 21, 2022

  • 20
  • 26
  • 29
  • 41
  • 42
  • 45
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices