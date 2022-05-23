Starbucks quits Russian market in wake of invasion of Ukraine

Starbucks quits Russian market in wake of invasion of Ukraine
A branch of Starbucks in the Russian city of St Petersburg (Kalyeena Makortoff/PA)
Mon, 23 May, 2022 - 14:35
Associated Press Reporter

Starbucks is pulling out of the Russian market.

In a memo to employees on Monday, Starbucks said it decided to close its 130 stores and no longer have a brand presence in Russia.

Starbucks said it will continue to pay its nearly 2,000 Russian employees for six months and help them transition to new jobs.

General view of a Starbucks Coffee shop sign in Moscow, Russia. (Dave Thompson/PA)

The stores are owned and operated by Alshaya Group, a Kuwait-based franchise operator.

Seattle-based Starbucks had suspended all business activity in Russia on March 8 due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

More in this section

Pakistan Politics Authorities ban Imran Khan rally in Islamabad and crack down on supporters
Myanmar Suu Kyi Myanmar court gives go-ahead for Suu Kyi corruption trial
China claims foreign relations ‘sabotage’ as UN rights official visits Xinjiang China claims foreign relations ‘sabotage’ as UN rights official visits Xinjiang
StarbucksDigitalPlace: International
A memorial at the site where Palestinian-American Al-Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was shot and killed in the West Bank city of Jenin (AP)

Review suggests Israeli bullet killed Al Jazeera reporter

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 21, 2022

  • 20
  • 26
  • 29
  • 41
  • 42
  • 45
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices