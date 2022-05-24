Several injured in train and bus collision in southern Germany

Several injured in train and bus collision in southern Germany
Firefighters extinguish a blaze which completely destroyed the bus (dpa via AP)
Tue, 24 May, 2022 - 12:14
AP Reporters

Several people have been injured after a train collided with a bus and derailed at a crossing in southern Germany, police said.

The train struck the bus, which was carrying no passengers, at Blaustein, near the city of Ulm, the German news agency dpa reported.

The bus driver was thrown from the vehicle and severely injured.

Several people were injured in the accident (dpa via AP)

The driver and several passengers on the train were also injured. The bus caught fire and was entirely burned out.

Officials said a total of 74 passengers were on the train. They were taken to a nearby barn after the crash, where they received psychological treatment.

Police said that there had initially been a motorcycle accident near to the scene, and emergency services and a rescue helicopter were on the scene.

The bus was stopped on the tracks when the gates were lowered, officers said.

More in this section

Pakistan Politics Authorities ban Imran Khan rally in Islamabad and crack down on supporters
Myanmar Suu Kyi Myanmar court gives go-ahead for Suu Kyi corruption trial
China claims foreign relations ‘sabotage’ as UN rights official visits Xinjiang China claims foreign relations ‘sabotage’ as UN rights official visits Xinjiang
collisionPlace: International
A memorial at the site where Palestinian-American Al-Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was shot and killed in the West Bank city of Jenin (AP)

Review suggests Israeli bullet killed Al Jazeera reporter

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 21, 2022

  • 20
  • 26
  • 29
  • 41
  • 42
  • 45
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices