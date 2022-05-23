Russian soldier sentenced to life at Kyiv war crimes trial

Russian soldier sentenced to life at Kyiv war crimes trial

Russian Sgt Vadim Shishimarin stands in court (Roman Hrytsyna/AP)

Mon, 23 May, 2022 - 11:31
Elena Becatoros, Oleksandr Stashevskyi and Ricardo Mazalan, Associated Press

A Ukrainian court has sentenced a 21-year-old Russian soldier to life in prison for killing a Ukrainian civilian – following the first war crimes trial since Russia’s invasion.

Sgt Vadim Shishimarin was accused of shooting the civilian in the head in a village in the north-eastern Sumy region in the early days of the conflict, which started on February 24.

He pleaded guilty and said he was following orders when he shot the man.

He told the court an officer insisted the victim, who was speaking on his mobile phone, could pinpoint their location to Ukrainian forces.

During the trial, Shishimarin asked the man’s widow to forgive him.

Shishimarin’s defence lawyer Victor Ovsyanikov argued that his client, a member of a Russian tank unit who was eventually captured, had been unprepared for the “violent military confrontation” and mass casualties that Russian troops encountered when they first invaded Ukraine.

More in this section

Pakistan Politics Authorities ban Imran Khan rally in Islamabad and crack down on supporters
Myanmar Suu Kyi Myanmar court gives go-ahead for Suu Kyi corruption trial
China claims foreign relations ‘sabotage’ as UN rights official visits Xinjiang China claims foreign relations ‘sabotage’ as UN rights official visits Xinjiang
Russiasoldier#UkrainePlace: International
A memorial at the site where Palestinian-American Al-Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was shot and killed in the West Bank city of Jenin (AP)

Review suggests Israeli bullet killed Al Jazeera reporter

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 21, 2022

  • 20
  • 26
  • 29
  • 41
  • 42
  • 45
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices