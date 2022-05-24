Russian opposition leader’s appeal against nine-year sentence rejected

Russian opposition leader’s appeal against nine-year sentence rejected
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny appears on a screen set up at a court room of the Moscow City Court via a video link (AP)
Tue, 24 May, 2022 - 11:55
AP Reporters

A Russian court has rejected opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s appeal against a nine-year prison sentence for fraud.

The rejection means Navalny will be sent to a high-security prison, according to the independent news site Mediazona.

Navalny, the Kremlin’s most persistent critic who had built a nationwide network of supporters, was arrested in January 2021 upon returning from Germany, where he had been recuperating from nerve-agent poisoning that he blames on the Kremlin.

Navalny appears via video link at Moscow City Court (AP)

Authorities said the six months of recovery abroad violated the terms of a three-and-a-half-year suspended sentence in a fraud case.

In March, he was sentenced to nine years in a separate case alleging that he defrauded supporters by seeking donations to run for president – even though he knew the previous conviction disqualified him from being a candidate.

A memorial at the site where Palestinian-American Al-Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was shot and killed in the West Bank city of Jenin (AP)

Review suggests Israeli bullet killed Al Jazeera reporter

