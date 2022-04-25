Russia announce ceasefire to allow civilians evacuate besieged Mariupol  steel plant

The Azovstal steel plant has remained the last bulwark of Ukrainian resistance in the strategic Sea of Azov port city
Russia announce ceasefire to allow civilians evacuate besieged Mariupol  steel plant

This satellite image from Planet Labs PBC shows damage at the Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol, Ukraine, Sunday, April 24, 2022. Picture: Planet Labs PBC via AP

Mon, 25 Apr, 2022 - 11:12

The Russian military says it will open a humanitarian corridor for civilians to evacuate from the besieged steel plant in Mariupol.

The Russian Defense Ministry said a humanitarian corridor will open at 2pm (11am Irish time) Monday for all civilians to leave the Azovstal plant in Mariupol. It said Russian troops will cease-fire to allow civilians to safely exit the plant.

The mammoth steel plant, which has a sprawling maze of underground channels has remained the last bulwark of Ukrainian resistance in the strategic Sea of Azov port city.

Ukrainian officials have said that up to 1,000 civilians have been sheltered there. They have repeatedly urged Russia to offer them a safe exit.

 - More to follow

More in this section

Switzerland WHO Assembly Second five-year term for WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
Russia Ukraine War 200 bodies found in basement in Mariupol, Ukrainian authorities say
Europe Pesticides Dramatic rise in pesticides in EU fruit and vegetables, report claims
#Ukraine
<p>Kaitlin Marie Armstrong (US Marshals Service via AP)</p>

Texas woman sought over fatal shooting of professional cyclist

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 21, 2022

  • 20
  • 26
  • 29
  • 41
  • 42
  • 45
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices