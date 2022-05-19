Rosmarie Trapp, whose family inspired The Sound Of Music, dies aged 93

She died on Friday at a nursing home in Morrisville, Vermont, Trapp Family Lodge announced
Rosmarie Trapp, whose family inspired The Sound Of Music, dies aged 93

Julie Andrews in The Sound of Music.

Thu, 19 May, 2022 - 17:45
Lisa Rathke, Associated Press

Rosmarie Trapp, whose Austrian family the von Trapps were made famous in the musical and beloved film The Sound Of Music, has died aged 93.

She died on Friday at a nursing home in Morrisville, Vermont, Trapp Family Lodge announced.

Her brother Johannes is president of the Stowe resort.

Rosmarie was the first daughter of Austrian naval captain Georg von Trapp and Maria von Trapp, and a younger half-sibling to the older von Trapp children portrayed on stage and in the film.

The family escaped from Nazi-occupied Austria in 1938 and performed singing tours throughout Europe and America.

They settled in Vermont in the early 1940s and opened a ski lodge in Stowe.

“She travelled and performed with the Trapp Family Singers for many years, and worked at the Trapp Family Lodge in its infancy when the family first began hosting guests in their home,” Trapp Family Lodge said in a statement.

“Her kindness, generosity, and colourful spirit were legendary, and she had a positive impact on countless lives,” the statement said.

The Sound Of Music was based loosely on a 1949 book by Maria von Trapp.

Georg von Trapp and his first wife, Agathe Whitehead von Trapp, had seven children.

After his first wife died, Georg married Maria, who taught the children music.

Georg and Maria von Trapp had three more children, Rosmarie, Eleonore and Johannes, who were not portrayed in the film.

Eleonore “Lorli” von Trapp Campbell died in October in Northfield, Vermont.

When she became a US citizen in 1951, she signed her name as Rosmarie Trapp, leaving out von, according to the lodge.

Rosmarie worked for five years as a missionary and teacher in Papua New Guinea with her sister Maria, her relatives said.

In Stowe, she was known for walking everywhere, frequently pulling her purchases home in a wagon or cart.

She also wrote frequent letters to the local newspaper, where she was given her own space, Rosmarie’s Corner, for her stories, they said.

Rosmarie led singalongs, knitting circles, spun wool, owned multiple thrift shops and loved to teach people to sing, they said.

Read More

Woman who penned 'How to Murder Your Husband' essay accused of fatally shooting husband

More in this section

Europe Pesticides Dramatic rise in pesticides in EU fruit and vegetables, report claims
Israel Journalist Killed Reconstruction Review suggests Israeli bullet killed Al Jazeera reporter
Pakistan Politics Authorities ban Imran Khan rally in Islamabad and crack down on supporters
<p>The sun’s rays pass through charred structures of one of the shelled sections of the Barabashovo market in Kharkiv (AP)</p>

200 bodies found in basement in Mariupol, Ukrainian authorities say

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 21, 2022

  • 20
  • 26
  • 29
  • 41
  • 42
  • 45
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices