Vladimir Putin said the campaign in Ukraine was a timely and necessary move to ward off potential aggression
Putin says Russian offensive in Ukraine ‘response to Western policies’

A parade marking Victory Day in Moscow on Monday. Picture: PA

Mon, 09 May, 2022 - 08:52
AP Reporters

Russian president Vladimir Putin has described Moscow’s military action in Ukraine as a forced response to Western policies.

Speaking at a military parade marking the former Soviet Union’s Second World War victory over the Nazis, Mr Putin drew parallels between the Red Army’s fighting against Nazi troops and the Russian forces’ action in Ukraine.

He said the campaign in Ukraine was a timely and necessary move to ward off potential aggression.

The Russian leader added that troops are fighting for the country’s security in Ukraine, and observed a minute of silence to honour those who had fallen in combat.

“The danger was rising,” he said, adding that “Russia has pre-emptively repulsed an aggression” in what he described as a “forced, timely and the only correct decision by a sovereign, powerful and independent country”.

The president again scolded the West for failing to heed Russian demands for security guarantees and a rollback to Nato’s expansion, arguing it left Moscow no other choice but to launch an action in Ukraine.

Mr Putin noted that some of the troops taking part in the parade have previously fought in Ukraine.

Putin to mark Victory Day as Russia presses Ukraine assault

A farmer fills a spray machine with pesticide at his vineyard near the town of Tyrnavos, central Greece (AP)

Dramatic rise in pesticides in EU fruit and vegetables, report claims

