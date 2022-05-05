Putin apologises to Israeli prime minister for Lavrov's claim Hitler had 'Jewish blood'

Israeli prime minister Naftali Bennett says he has accepted an apology from Russian president Vladimir Putin over his foreign affairs minister's recent claim that Adolf Hitler had "Jewish blood".

In an interview on Italian television earlier this week, Sergey Lavrov was asked how Russia could claim to be "denazifying" Ukraine when Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy is Jewish.

Pressed about this contradiction, Mr Lavrov said: "I could be wrong, but Hitler also had Jewish blood."

"That he [Volodymyr Zelenskyy] is Jewish means absolutely nothing. Wise Jewish people say that the most ardent anti-Semites are usually Jews."

In the wake of the interview, Israeli foreign affairs minister Yair Lapid said Mr Lavrov's remarks were "unforgivable and outrageous" and "a terrible historical error."

Israeli prime minister Naftali Bennett too condemned Mr Lavrov's remarks.

"Such lies are meant to blame the Jews themselves for the most terrible crimes in history and thus free the oppressors of the Jews from their responsibility," he said.

"The use of the Holocaust of the Jewish people for political purposes must stop immediately."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his foreign affairs minister, Dmytro Kuleba, said Mr Lavrov's comments were evidence of Russia's "deeply-rooted antisemitism",

Today, Mr Bennett's office said the Israeli prime minister had spoken to Mr Putin about the issue in a phone call.

Israeli prime minister, Naftali Bennett. File Picture: AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner, Pool

“The prime minister accepted the apology of President Putin for comments by Lavrov and thanked him for clarifying the president’s view of the Jewish people and the memory of the Holocaust,” Mr Bennett’s office said.

The Kremlin however, said Mr Putin spoke with Mr Bennet about the "historic memory" of the Holocaust. It did not say that Mr Putin apologised.

Instead, it said the two leaders emphasised the importance of marking the Nazi defeat in the Second World War, which Russia celebrates on Monday.

Evoking Russia’s deeply-rooted narrative of suffering and heroism in the Second World War, Mr Putin has portrayed the war in Ukraine as a struggle against Nazis, even though it has a democratically elected government and a Jewish president whose relatives were killed in the Holocaust.

Israel gained independence in the wake of the Holocaust and has served as a refuge for the world’s Jews. The Holocaust and its remembrance remain central to Israel’s national identity, and the country marked its annual Holocaust memorial day last week. The Nazis and their collaborators killed six million Jews during the Second World War.

Israel has tried to maintain ties with Russia despite the war, in part because Russia has a large military presence in neighbouring Syria, where Israel routinely strikes suspected Iranian military targets. Israel and Moscow coordinate their actions in Syria to avoid coming into conflict.

Mr Bennett's office also said Mr Putin said Russian forces were "still ready" to allow safe passage for civilians trapped at the Azovstal steel plant in the besieged Ukrainian port city of Mariupol.

On Wednesday, Russia announced a three-day ceasefire at the plant in Mariupol, during which time civilians would be allowed to leave.

On Thursday afternoon, however, Ukrainian officials accused Russia of not adhering to this pledge.