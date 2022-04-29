Mayor of Mariupol describes ‘dire’ conditions at steel mill

Mayor of Mariupol describes ‘dire’ conditions at steel mill

Damage at the Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol (Planet Labs PSB/AP)

Fri, 29 Apr, 2022 - 17:24
Associated Press Reporter

The mayor of the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol says those hiding at a massive steel mill are running out of food, water and medicine.

Vadym Boichenko described the situation at the Avozstal steel plant as dire.

The steel mill is the last position held by Ukrainian fighters, who also are with civilians.

The Soviet-era facility has a vast underground network of bunkers able to withstand airstrikes.

But the situation has grown more extreme after the Russians dropped a series of so-called “bunker buster” bombs and unguided munitions.

A lorry drives past the Mariupol theatre damaged during fighting in Mariupol (Alexei Alexandrov/AP)

“Locals who manage to leave Mariupol say it is hell, but when they leave this fortress, they say it is worse,” Mr Boichenko said, according to a translator.

“They are begging to get saved.”

He added: “There, it’s not a matter of days, it’s a matter of hours.”

Mr Boichenko said he hoped a ceasefire would allow those inside the steel mill to safely leave.

Russia earlier offered a truce that was rejected by Ukrainians, who said Moscow previously broke other agreements.

“We hope there’s a slight touch of humanity in the enemy,” the mayor said.

Mr Boichenko spoke in a government-organised video conference.

Read More

Ukraine’s first lady says Zelenskyy is 'a man who will never fail'

More in this section

Cyclist Killed Texas Texas woman sought over fatal shooting of professional cyclist
Switzerland WHO Assembly Second five-year term for WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
Russia Ukraine War 200 bodies found in basement in Mariupol, Ukrainian authorities say
RussiaMariupol#UkrainePlace: International
A farmer fills a spray machine with pesticide at his vineyard near the town of Tyrnavos, central Greece (AP)

Dramatic rise in pesticides in EU fruit and vegetables, report claims

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 21, 2022

  • 20
  • 26
  • 29
  • 41
  • 42
  • 45
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices