Man stabbed to death near St Paul’s Cathedral in London

City of London Police said officers found a man suffering from serious injuries close to the landmark on Sunday night
St Paul’s Cathedral in London (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Mon, 02 May, 2022 - 14:05
Ted Hennessey, PA

A man has been stabbed to death near St Paul’s Cathedral in London.

City of London Police said officers found a man suffering from serious injuries close to the landmark at 11.30pm on Sunday.

The age and identity of the victim are as yet still unknown, and no arrests have been made.

The man was taken to hospital before he died, the force said.

Assistant Commissioner Pete O’Doherty said: “City of London Police were called to reports of a stabbing in Gresham Street, EC2V, at 11.30pm on May 1.

“Officers found a man suffering from serious injuries and carried out CPR at the scene before he was taken to the Royal London Hospital where he later sadly died.

“Inquiries are ongoing and no arrests have been made at this time.”

