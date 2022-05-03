Man arrested over Sunderland FC statue video

Police have made an arrest after video circulated online of a man urinating on a memorial to hero manager Bob Stokoe outside Sunderland’s Stadium of Light.
The Bob Stokoe statue (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Tue, 03 May, 2022 - 13:47
Tom Wilkinson, PA

The video apparently shows a Newcastle United supporter urinating on the statue to Stokoe, who led Sunderland to FA Cup victory in 1973.

After expressing their disgust on social media, many Newcastle fans pointed out that Stokoe was also a Magpies hero, having won the same cup as a player for the black and whites in 1955.

Bob Stokoe was Sunderland’s FA Cup-winning manager in 1973 (PA)

Stokoe died in 2004, aged 73.

Northumbria Police described the act as “totally unacceptable” and said a 21-year-old remained in custody.

A spokesman said: “We recognise incidents of this nature can cause anger and frustration.

“We’d ask everyone to please respect the ongoing investigation & refrain from anything that could jeopardise our inquiries.

“We’ll continue to work with @SunderlandAFC to bring justice against anybody involved.”

StokoePlace: UKPlace: North East
