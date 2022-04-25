Judge finds Trump in contempt in legal fight with New York attorney general

Judge finds Trump in contempt in legal fight with New York attorney general
Former president Donald Trump (Joe Maiorana/AP)
Mon, 25 Apr, 2022 - 18:06
Larry Neumeister, Associated Press

A New York judge has found former president Donald Trump in contempt of court for failing to adequately respond to a subpoena issued by the state’s attorney general as part of a civil investigation into his business dealings.

Judge Arthur Engoron ordered Mr Trump to pay a fine of 10,000 dollars (£7,900) per day.

“Mr Trump, I know you take your business seriously, and I take mine seriously,” Mr Engoron said before issuing the ruling from the bench in a Manhattan courtroom, following a hearing.

New York Attorney General Letitia James, a Democrat, had asked the court to hold Mr Trump in contempt after he missed a March 31 court-imposed deadline to turn over documents.

Mr Trump, a Republican, has been fighting Ms James in court over her investigation, which he has called a politically motivated “witch hunt”.

Mr Trump’s spokespeople did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

