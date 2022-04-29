Inflation reaches record level in eurozone as fuel prices surge

Inflation reaches record level in eurozone as fuel prices surge
Euro notes (Niall Carson/PA)
Fri, 29 Apr, 2022 - 10:15
Associated Press Reporter

Inflation hit a new record for the 19 countries that use the euro as skyrocketing fuel prices boosted by the war in Ukraine add new burdens to household finances and weigh on a slowing economic recovery from the latest outbreaks of Covid-19.

Annual inflation hit 7.5% for April, the highest since statistics started in 1997 and the sixth record in a row, topping the old record of 7.4% from March.

Energy prices jumped a startling 38%, a testimony to how the war and the accompanying global energy crunch are affecting the eurozone’s 343 million people.

A gas hob (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Fears that the war may lead to an interruption of oil or gas supplies from Russia, the world’s largest oil exporter, have pushed prices for oil and natural gas higher.

That comes on top of rebounding global demand amid recovery from the pandemic downturn and a cautious approach to increasing production from oil cartel Opec and allied countries including Russia.

More in this section

Cyclist Killed Texas Texas woman sought over fatal shooting of professional cyclist
Switzerland WHO Assembly Second five-year term for WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
Russia Ukraine War 200 bodies found in basement in Mariupol, Ukrainian authorities say
InflationDigitalPlace: International
A farmer fills a spray machine with pesticide at his vineyard near the town of Tyrnavos, central Greece (AP)

Dramatic rise in pesticides in EU fruit and vegetables, report claims

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 21, 2022

  • 20
  • 26
  • 29
  • 41
  • 42
  • 45
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices