Indian couple sue son and his wife for grandchild within a year – or £500,000

Indian couple sue son and his wife for grandchild within a year – or £500,000
Sanjeev Ranjan Prasad, a 61-year-old retired government officer, and his wife Sadhana Prasad wait at a lawyer’s chamber in Haridwar, India (KK Production/AP)
Fri, 13 May, 2022 - 17:00
Associated Press reporters

A retired Indian couple are suing their son and daughter-in-law – demanding that they produce a grandchild within a year or pay them 50 million rupees (£527,480).

Sanjeev Ranjan Prasad, a 61-year-old retired government officer, said it was an emotional and sensitive issue for him and his wife, Sadhana Prasad, and they cannot wait any longer.

His son, a pilot, married six years ago.

“We want a grandson or a granddaughter within a year or compensation because I have spent my life’s earnings on my son’s education,” Mr Prasad told reporters on Thursday.

Mr Prasad said he spent 3.5 million rupees (£36,924) on his son’s pilot training in the United States.

It has been six years since their marriage. It feels as if despite having everything we have nothing

“The main issue is that at this age we need a grandchild but these people (my son and daughter-in-law) have an attitude that they don’t think about us,” he said.

“We got him married in the hope we would have the pleasure of becoming grandparents.

“It has been six years since their marriage. It feels as if despite having everything we have nothing.”

The court accepted their petition and scheduled it for a hearing on Monday in Haridwar, a city in the northern Uttarakhand state, media reports said.

The son and daughter-in-law could not be reached for comment.

Mr Prasad said he and his wife love children.

“We are not getting love and affection from where we want it the most,” he said.

“I feel very unlucky.”

More in this section

Europe Pesticides Dramatic rise in pesticides in EU fruit and vegetables, report claims
Israel Journalist Killed Reconstruction Review suggests Israeli bullet killed Al Jazeera reporter
Pakistan Politics Authorities ban Imran Khan rally in Islamabad and crack down on supporters
FamilyPlace: International
<p>The sun’s rays pass through charred structures of one of the shelled sections of the Barabashovo market in Kharkiv (AP)</p>

200 bodies found in basement in Mariupol, Ukrainian authorities say

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 21, 2022

  • 20
  • 26
  • 29
  • 41
  • 42
  • 45
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices