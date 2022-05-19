'I mean Ukraine': George Bush calls Iraq invasion 'unjustified' in gaffe

He jokingly blamed the mistake on his age as the audience burst into laughter.
Bush made the comments in a speech during an event in Dallas on Wednesday, while he was criticising Russia's political system. File picture: AP Photo/Joyce Naltchayan, Pool

Thu, 19 May, 2022 - 18:43
Kanishka Singh

Former US President George W Bush mistakenly described the invasion of Iraq as "brutal" and "unjustified" before correcting himself to say he meant to refer to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"The result is an absence of checks and balances in Russia, and the decision of one man to launch a wholly unjustified and brutal invasion of Iraq,” Bush said, before correcting himself and shaking his head. "I mean, of Ukraine."

In 2003, when Bush was president, the United States led an invasion of Iraq over weapons of mass destruction that were never found. The prolonged conflict killed hundreds of thousands of people and displaced many more.

Bush's remarks quickly went viral on social media, gathering over three million views on Twitter alone after the clip was tweeted by a Dallas News reporter.

The former US President also compared Ukranian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Britain's wartime leader Winston Churchill, while condemning Russian President Vladimir Putin for launching the invasion of Ukraine in February.

- Reuters

